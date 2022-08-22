RESOURCES: Programs, organizations working to address youth crime

As Channel 9 continues to investigating the community crisis involving youth and crime and what can be done to stop it, we have also created a list of resources for children, teens and families.

Below are links to local programs and organizations:

CMPD Youth Diversion Program

The purpose of the program is to offer qualified juveniles the opportunity to avoid prosecution in the court system.

TreSports

The group reaches out to young people to empower them through sports.

Transforming Youth Movement

The programs mission is to inspire positive social change and community transformation through youth.

Life Connections of the Carolinas

The organization offers a mentorship program based in Charlotte. The group said it uses uses relationships and communication to tackle confrontation before it escalates.

Team Up Connections

The group is a mentoring non-profit for youth in Charlotte.

Youth Development Initiatives

The organization says it provides adult connections and life guidance to disadvantaged adolescent youth.

Bunk 57 Ministries — Youth Discipleship Mentoring Program

Thompson Child and Family Focus

The organization provides clinical and prevention services for children and families across the Carolinas.

Achieving Success on Purpose

The nonprofit says it helps underserved youth develop the emotional and social intelligence needed to counteract delinquency and refute negative social narratives.

