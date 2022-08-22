Read full article on original website
Springfield police searching for Subway armed robbery suspect
Springfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect of an armed robbery at a Subway last week.
Chicopee man with court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet arrested for illegal dirt bike riding in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD - A 21-year-old Chicopee man, arrested last weekend for illegal dirt bike riding while he was wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet, is now behind bars while he awaits prosecution. Bail was set at $1,000 in District Court for Marco Gonzalez-Ortiz while he awaits prosecution on both the dirt-bike-related...
Springfield animal hospital left with bill after vandalism incident damages window
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Springfield animal clinic is asking for your help. Vandals smashed a window at the second chance community veterinary hospital sometime between last night and this morning. Now, the Montgomery Street vet is stuck with the bill. It is believed this happened sometime between 10 p.m. and...
Police seeking identity of suspects stealing catalytic converters in Springfield
The Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in connection with stealing catalytic converters.
NBC Connecticut
Police Make Arrest in Hartford Homicide
Police have made an arrest in a homicide in Hartford. Officers arrested 35-year-old Benjamin White Friday in connection with the August 11 shooting death of a man at an apartment on Laurel Street. Police say White shot and killed 33-year-old Simon Griffin, and shot and wounded a man in his...
Antonio’s Grinders fire: Springfield authorities identify teenager as suspected arsonist
Springfield police suspect that a 15-year-old started a fire at Antonio’s Grinders on State Street last week and the department is pursuing criminal charges against the teenager. The juvenile was placed under arrest on Aug. 16 by police patrolling near the Springfield High School of Science and Technology. Around...
Man arraigned on marijuana trafficking charges after arrest in South Hadley
Neighbors express safety concerns after pedestrian crash on Wilbraham Road. Chicopee Comp. grad helping run the kitchen at Costa at MGM Springfield. While MGM Springfield is known for their casino and live performances, they are also a destination for food fanatics. Two women injured after being struck by car in...
Springfield man with more than 100 arraignments released on $500 bail
A Springfield man that was arrested Sunday morning in connection to a catalytic converter theft was released on a $500 bail Monday.
Man arrested for allegedly firing gun on Temple Street in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly shooting a gun at a car.
Suspect arrested in connection with Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is under arrest in connection with a shooting earlier this week in the city. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to Temple Street around 12:40 a.m. Monday for a gun call. Investigators allege that 43-year-old Kelvin Correa shot at...
Manhunt underway after suspect escapes from Hartford courthouse
HARTFORD, Conn. — State police are searching for a suspect who left the courthouse on Lafayette Street in Hartford. Officials notified state police around noon Thursday. The suspect identified as Marico Ellis, 24, was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and no shoes. Officials said he was appearing before a judge who was considering raising his bond.
Woman struck, killed by vehicle along Main Street in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in Sturbridge. Sturbridge Police Chief Earl Dessert said that they were called to the area of 709 Main Street around 1:20 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on-scene, they found an unresponsive, injured 62-year-old woman over an embankment in the woods. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity has not yet been released.
Man arrested in South Hadley after marijuana investigation
South Hadley and state police conducted an investigation at a home on Bach Lane Wednesday morning, where power company workers have had to cut the electricity.
New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop
NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
Springfield girl asking for help after bike is stolen from backyard
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A 9-year girl from Springfield is pleading with the community to help return her stolen bike. “I was shocked and sad/mad,” said Tylaysia Wheeler. Wheeler woke up Tuesday morning two wheels short after her precious purple and black bike with the blue horn was taken...
Two people stabbed at Northampton apartment complex
A Northampton man has been charged after two people were stabbed Wednesday evening at a Northampton apartment complex.
Western Massachusetts Man Arrested On Fentanyl And Weapon Charges
Crimes concerning the drug fentanyl continue to happen on a daily basis. And not just in Massachusetts, but all over the globe. So it's refreshing to see incidents where the guilty receive their just desserts. According to the Department of Justice in Boston, a man from our neighboring county of...
Investigators identify victim of Springfield homicide
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed over the weekend in Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said 29-year-old John Rivera of Springfield died Saturday at Baystate Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound in the area of the 0-100 block of Longhill Street.
Officials: 2 stabbed, 1 arrested following ‘melee’ at Northampton apartment complex
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been hospitalized and one person has been arrested following an incident in Northampton. Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steve Gagne said that two people were stabbed “during a melee” at Meadowbrook Apartments Wednesday night. The extent of their injuries is not immediately known.
John Rivera identified as victim of fatal shooting on Longhill Street in Springfield early Saturday morning
The Hampden County District Attorney’s office identified the victim of a homicide that occurred in Springfield early Saturday morning. John Rivera, 29, of Springfield, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred at Longhill Street in Springfield on Saturday morning. On Saturday at 1:45 a.m., authorities...
