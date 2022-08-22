ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Springfield animal hospital left with bill after vandalism incident damages window

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Springfield animal clinic is asking for your help. Vandals smashed a window at the second chance community veterinary hospital sometime between last night and this morning. Now, the Montgomery Street vet is stuck with the bill. It is believed this happened sometime between 10 p.m. and...
NBC Connecticut

Police Make Arrest in Hartford Homicide

Police have made an arrest in a homicide in Hartford. Officers arrested 35-year-old Benjamin White Friday in connection with the August 11 shooting death of a man at an apartment on Laurel Street. Police say White shot and killed 33-year-old Simon Griffin, and shot and wounded a man in his...
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested in connection with Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is under arrest in connection with a shooting earlier this week in the city. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to Temple Street around 12:40 a.m. Monday for a gun call. Investigators allege that 43-year-old Kelvin Correa shot at...
FOX 61

Manhunt underway after suspect escapes from Hartford courthouse

HARTFORD, Conn. — State police are searching for a suspect who left the courthouse on Lafayette Street in Hartford. Officials notified state police around noon Thursday. The suspect identified as Marico Ellis, 24, was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and no shoes. Officials said he was appearing before a judge who was considering raising his bond.
westernmassnews.com

Woman struck, killed by vehicle along Main Street in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in Sturbridge. Sturbridge Police Chief Earl Dessert said that they were called to the area of 709 Main Street around 1:20 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on-scene, they found an unresponsive, injured 62-year-old woman over an embankment in the woods. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity has not yet been released.
Register Citizen

New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop

NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
westernmassnews.com

Springfield girl asking for help after bike is stolen from backyard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A 9-year girl from Springfield is pleading with the community to help return her stolen bike. “I was shocked and sad/mad,” said Tylaysia Wheeler. Wheeler woke up Tuesday morning two wheels short after her precious purple and black bike with the blue horn was taken...
WUPE

Western Massachusetts Man Arrested On Fentanyl And Weapon Charges

Crimes concerning the drug fentanyl continue to happen on a daily basis. And not just in Massachusetts, but all over the globe. So it's refreshing to see incidents where the guilty receive their just desserts. According to the Department of Justice in Boston, a man from our neighboring county of...
westernmassnews.com

Investigators identify victim of Springfield homicide

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed over the weekend in Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said 29-year-old John Rivera of Springfield died Saturday at Baystate Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound in the area of the 0-100 block of Longhill Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

