NBA

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal insists his children 'have to get two degrees to get his cheese' even though he's worth $570million - and reveals the surprising Aussie player he rates above all others

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal might have a net worth of more than $570million, but that doesn't mean he's ever had a 'real job' or will give any of his six children free handouts. The 50-year-old former Lakers star has sparked a frenzy since touching down in Australia earlier this week,...
Kevin Durant Shoots Back At Shannon Sharpe & Fans Following Nets Decision

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to stay together, despite KD demanding a trade just a couple of months ago. The Nets clearly didn't like the trades that were being offered, and in the end, they decided to keep the entire roster together for at least one more season.
Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it

Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade! But not one involving Russell Westbrook. According to various reports, the Lakers will acquire veteran point guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It’s a straight-up transaction— no draft picks are involved. THT + Johnson seems like a lot […] The post Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: This Celtics offer was best Nets received for Durant

The Kevin Durant-to-Boston rumors have been put to rest with the Brooklyn Nets announcing they will not be trading their superstar forward. But no team was closer to acquiring KD than the Celtics. By including Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of a potential deal, the C's separated themselves from the...
Warriors staffer 'shocked' in exciting way over Baldwin Jr.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is impressing Warriors staffers already, even as he fully recovers from an ankle injury. "I've been shocked by what I've seen in an exciting way," a Warriors staffer said to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. What's more, another staffer told Holmes that Baldwin is "an...
How Warriors' title odds were impacted by KD staying with Nets

The drama surrounding Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets owned the offseason storylines for much of the summer. But now that the two parties have reconciled, Durant is still making waves around the NBA. Before Durant’s future was known, PointsBet gave the Warriors the second-best odds to win the 2023...
Are Tar Heels amping up pursuit for five-star guard?

The pursuit for five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson continues on for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff. North Carolina has yet to land a commitment in the 2024 recruiting class but there’s no reason to worry as there’s a long ways to go. And it appears as if the Tar Heels have their eyes on Johnson as one of the key recruits they are targeting. The Dallas, Texas native is ranked No. 3 overall in the 247Sports recruiting rankings and with 18 offers in his recruitment, things are certainly heating up. Johnson recently caught up with Alex Karamanos of Circuit Scouting...
Why ex-teammate believes 49ers should keep Garoppolo

The clock is ticking on Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the 49ers, and it has been winding down since Trey Lance was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, former NFL running back James White believes the partnership between the 49ers and Garoppolo should stay alive.
