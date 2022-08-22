Read full article on original website
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal insists his children 'have to get two degrees to get his cheese' even though he's worth $570million - and reveals the surprising Aussie player he rates above all others
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal might have a net worth of more than $570million, but that doesn't mean he's ever had a 'real job' or will give any of his six children free handouts. The 50-year-old former Lakers star has sparked a frenzy since touching down in Australia earlier this week,...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant Wants Nets To Sign Carmelo Anthony But They’re Not Interested
After the first wave of free agency, the NBA transaction period essentially went quiet as everyone waited to see what the Brooklyn Nets would do with Kevin Durant after the superstar requested a trade. But ultimately, after weeks of trade talks and negotiations, Durant won’t be going anywhere as the...
Jeanie Buss omits Russell Westbrook while expressing excitement for LeBron, Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to move off of point guard Russell Westbrook in any fashion possible after his disastrous fit with the squad last season. While speaking with GQ, controlling owner of the Lakers Jeanie Buss discussed how excited she is to watch...
3 Lakers Trade Scenarios After Acquiring Patrick Beverley
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made a trade. They completed a deal for a Utah Jazz guard, but it was not NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Instead, they acquired Patrick Beverley from the Jazz, who ended up in Salt Lake City earlier this offseason via the Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Shoots Back At Shannon Sharpe & Fans Following Nets Decision
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to stay together, despite KD demanding a trade just a couple of months ago. The Nets clearly didn't like the trades that were being offered, and in the end, they decided to keep the entire roster together for at least one more season.
Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it
Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade! But not one involving Russell Westbrook. According to various reports, the Lakers will acquire veteran point guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It’s a straight-up transaction— no draft picks are involved. THT + Johnson seems like a lot […] The post Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Report: This Celtics offer was best Nets received for Durant
The Kevin Durant-to-Boston rumors have been put to rest with the Brooklyn Nets announcing they will not be trading their superstar forward. But no team was closer to acquiring KD than the Celtics. By including Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of a potential deal, the C's separated themselves from the...
NBC Sports
Warriors staffer 'shocked' in exciting way over Baldwin Jr.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is impressing Warriors staffers already, even as he fully recovers from an ankle injury. "I've been shocked by what I've seen in an exciting way," a Warriors staffer said to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. What's more, another staffer told Holmes that Baldwin is "an...
NBC Sports
How Warriors' title odds were impacted by KD staying with Nets
The drama surrounding Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets owned the offseason storylines for much of the summer. But now that the two parties have reconciled, Durant is still making waves around the NBA. Before Durant’s future was known, PointsBet gave the Warriors the second-best odds to win the 2023...
NBC Sports
Report: Lakers to land Pat Bev, THT goes to Jazz in three-player trade
Patrick Beverley is headed back to Southern California – except he won’t be returning to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly will finalize a deal Thursday morning that will land them Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:
Are Tar Heels amping up pursuit for five-star guard?
The pursuit for five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson continues on for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff. North Carolina has yet to land a commitment in the 2024 recruiting class but there’s no reason to worry as there’s a long ways to go. And it appears as if the Tar Heels have their eyes on Johnson as one of the key recruits they are targeting. The Dallas, Texas native is ranked No. 3 overall in the 247Sports recruiting rankings and with 18 offers in his recruitment, things are certainly heating up. Johnson recently caught up with Alex Karamanos of Circuit Scouting...
Aussie NBA star Josh Giddey warns his Oklahoma Thunder teammates not to take NBL side Adelaide 36ers lightly ahead of their upcoming game
Underestimate the Australian NBL at your peril, Aussie product Josh Giddey has warned his NBA teammates. Giddey's former Australian team the Adelaide 36ers have been announced as the sole Aussie team to travel to the United States to compete against NBA sides in the resurrected NBAxNBL series. They will play...
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Not Interested In Dwight Howard Or Carmelo Anthony
On Wednesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that the Brooklyn Nets are not interested in Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard. Both former All-Stars played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
NBC Sports
