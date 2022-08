If you’re looking for community, specifically Black community, you can find it in a fuschia pink-colored building on Welton Street in Five Points. That’s Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center. It’s owned by Brother Jeff Fard, a lifelong Northeast Denver resident, who opened the hub in the mid-90s. During that time, he said the center was needed to combat gang violence that was prevalent in the neighborhood. Today, it continues to be a community hub focused on providing a safe space for those needing togetherness through music, arts, learning programs and culture.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO