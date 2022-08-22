ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

UW Board of Regents back five UW-La Crosse projects totaling $237.4M

By Sam Shilts
 4 days ago
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Five major projects at UW-La Crosse have received the initial go-ahead from the UW Board of Regents.

The Regents included those projects, totaling $237.4 million, in the 2023-25 UW System capital budget which was unanimously approved at their Aug. 19-19 meeting.

Those five projects include:

  • Prairie Springs Science Center Completion Project-Cowley Hall Demolition, $186,919,000
  • Center for the Arts Parking Ramp & Police & Building Addition, $34,068,000
  • Graff Main Hall and Mitchell Hall Maintenance & Repairs, $6,962,000
  • East Chiller Plant, $6,904,000
  • Wing Technology Center Computer Science Lab Renovation, $2,533,000

The Prairie Springs project is identified as the number two large capital project in the entire UW System.

“The second phase of the Prairie Springs Science Center is critical for our campus as we work to build the STEM workforce for western Wisconsin and the rest of the state,” UWL Chancellor Joe Gow said.

In total, the UW Board of Regents recommended a budget of $2.5 billion for the UW System, which they say is based on modernization, replacement and repair of existing infrastructure, while focusing on STEM and health sciences and the removal of obsolete structures.

