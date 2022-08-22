Read full article on original website
Related
HometownLife.com
Who does Folsom got? Hometown Life's Michigan high school football picks for Week 1
Sports reporter Brandon Folsom picks the winners from the five biggest matchups of Week 1 of the MHSAA football season. He went 29-16 picking games in 2021. Unfortunately, this matchup is Week 1. This will likely go down as the Lakes Valley Conference championship. And it would've made for a...
Schauffele slashes Scheffler’s lead to two shots at Tour Championship with 63
Olympic champion Xander Schauffele produced a grandstand finish to breathe some much-needed life into the Tour Championship in Atlanta. World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, who started the week on 10 under par as the player with the most FedEx Cup points ahead of the season finale, was five shots clear after the opening round at East Lake.
GOLF・
Follow along with tonight's Daily-Times game of the week
BLOOMFIELD − 6:25 p.m. -- Because of lightning in the area, the start of tonight's game between Bloomfield and Pojoaque Valley has been pushed back to 7:30 p.m. There has been a light, steady rain falling here for the last 15 minutes and the winds are gusting pretty well on Hwy 64 coming out here from Farmington and on the roads leading to Bobcat Stadium. ...
Comments / 0