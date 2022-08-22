ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

fox5dc.com

Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast

WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured in Shootings in DC's Chinatown

A 21-year-old man was killed late Thursday in the Chinatown area of Washington D.C., and less than three hours later, two people were injured in a separate shooting just a block south, police say. Officers heard what sounded like fireworks about 8:15 p.m. near Seventh and I streets NW and...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Stabbing in Southeast DC

Two men were stabbed early Friday morning in Southeast D.C., police said. One has died, and the other was critically wounded. First responders got a call about 1:20 a.m. for the report of a stabbing in the 100 block of 56th Street SE. Two men were found there with stab wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NBC Washington

Two Attacks Reported on W&OD Trail

Police are investigating two attacks Friday on the W&OD Trail in Virginia. Just before 8:15 a.m. between the Town Center and Fairfax County parkways a naked man approached a woman from behind and grabbed her, Fairfax County police said. She was able to break free, and the man ran toward Sunset Hills Road.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Shots Fired at Driver on the Beltway

Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning on the Beltway in Fairfax County. A driver told investigators someone shot at his vehicle while he was traveling north on Interstate 495 in the Annandale area. Both drivers pulled off onto the exit ramp to Little River Turnpike, police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Man shot to death in Prince George's Co. identified

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Prince Geoges' County Thursday evening. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the incident happened in the 5000 block of Beech Place. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. First responders pronounced...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
alextimes.com

Suspect charged in double shooting

The Alexandria Police Department announced Monday that Francis Rose, 27, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder following a July 16 burglary turned double homicide in the city’s West End. Rose is officially charged with the murders of Adrian Dejesus Rivera Guzman, 48, and Juan Carlos Anaya...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Rape Suspect Had Long Criminal History

A Fairfax County man charged in the rape of a woman in her Reston, Virginia, home Sunday night faced a judge twice just days before the alleged crime -- once for a probation violation and for an unrelated crime. The victim was sleeping inside her apartment in the 2200 block...
RESTON, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Washington

3 Men Found Dead of Possible Overdoses Outside Hyattsville Apartments: Police

Three men were found dead outside an apartment building in Hyattsville, Maryland, late Wednesday, and police are investigating whether they may have suffered drug overdoses, authorities say. The names of the dead were not immediately released. Residents called 911 just before 11 p.m. Wednesday after seeing three men unconscious outside...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Police find body during welfare check in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a body was found during a welfare check in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers arrived at a home in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue for the welfare check. When they went inside the apartment, they found a man suffering from "trauma to the upper body."
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Released In Maryland After Being Busted With Marijuana Bags, Illegal Handgun: Sheriff

A man busted with more than three dozen bags of marijuana and an illegal handgun was released by a judge following his arrest in Maryland, according to investigators. Upper Marlboro resident Cary Frederick Collins, 47, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office after acting suspiciously and being busted with the drug and firearm, officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 25.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WJLA

14 Prince George's County police officers charged with misconduct, theft

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Thirteen current Prince George’s County police officers and one retired officer were charged Thursday with misconduct in office, along with felony and misdemeanor theft, relating to "concealing overlapping secondary employment shifts from the police department," according to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

