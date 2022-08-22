ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NBC Sports

Matt Araiza will not play for Bills tonight

Bills punter Matt Araiza is being sidelined tonight, a day after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. Araiza will not play for the Bills tonight at Carolina, according to multiple reports. Araiza is at the stadium with the Bills, so the team may have made the decision not to let him play only very recently.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
NBC Sports

How to watch 49ers vs. Texans: Live stream, TV channel, start time, more

The San Francisco 49ers have one last tuneup before their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Kyle Shanahan’s squad is 2-0 so far this preseason with wins over the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Trey Lance saw action in that first contest against the Packers and led the 49ers to consecutive scoring drives in the first quarter. While he sat out the second preseason game against Minnesota, a Nate Sudfeld touchdown pass and stifling defense gave San Francisco another win.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Texans to sign Matt Ammendola

Houston is solving a kicker problem. With Ka'imi Fairbairn dealing with a short-term injury, the Texans are signing Matt Ammendola to kick for them in Thursday’s preseason game against the 49ers. Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets last year after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State. He...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

NFL has no jurisdiction over joint practices (but it should)

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will face no action from the NFL for his behavior during joint practices with the Bengals, but only because the NFL has no jurisdiction over joint practices. PFT has confirmed the longstanding practice of clubs being responsible for overseeing conduct of players at practice, including...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Timberwolves F arrested on fugitive warrant

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday night in Miami on a fugitive warrant. Prince was picked up at Miami International Airport and arrested due to a fugitive warrant for him issued by Texas. Prince was being held at the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department following his arrest. FOX Sports...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

What we learned in 49ers' preseason finale loss to Texans

HOUSTON — The 49ers wrapped up their preseason on Thursday night with a 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the club has five days to whittle their roster down to the regular-season limit of 53 players. All teams must trim their rosters by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Length of Butler's injury settlement with Patriots revealed, per report

Malcolm Butler won't start the 2022 NFL season with the New England Patriots, but he could still find his way onto a team at some point over the next few months. The Patriots released the veteran cornerback from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday. This means he's a free agent able to sign with any team.
NFL
NBC Sports

Rams should suspend Aaron Donald (and if they don’t the NFL should)

Few currently disagree with the notion that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald should be suspended for his behavior at Thursday’s joint practice with the Bengals. Players who swing helmets should always face significant punishment, regardless of whether the incident results in a serious injury. Otherwise, guys will keep swinging helmets until someone suffers a serious injury — and then the NFL will act surprised that someone was seriously injured after getting hit by a helmet.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Seahawks 'very interested' in Jimmy; 49ers want to prevent

The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lance’s team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. And that’s reportedly for good reason. On Thursday, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, citing a source, that Garoppolo’s current state of limbo with the 49ers is so that their NFC West rivals aren’t able to get their talons on him.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Report: Jameis Winston is expecting to play tonight

Saints coach Dennis Allen said earlier this week he would be comfortable with quarterback Jameis Winston not seeing any preseason action. But with the Saints closing out the preseason tonight against the Chargers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Winston is expecting to play “in some capacity.”. Presumably, that...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

NFL can’t punish Matt Araiza but the Bills could cut him, in theory

The allegations (and at this point they are only allegations) against Bills punter Matt Araiza are horrifying. But the NFL can do nothing about it, because the alleged incident happened before Araiza was drafted by the Bills. “We are aware of the matter but will decline further comment at this...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jackson ready for NFL fine after late hit on Texans QB Mills

Rookie Drake Jackson is fully prepared for one of his first rites of passage as an NFL player -- being fined. The 49ers' young defensive end was penalized for roughing the passer during San Francisco’s 17-0 preseason loss to the Houston Texans Thursday night after taking quarterback Davis Mills down to the NRG Stadium turf.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Genard Avery signing with Bucs

Linebacker Genard Avery didn’t need long to find a new home. A day after the Steelers cut him earlier this week, Avery agreed to terms with the Buccaneers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. The Browns made Avery a fifth-round choice in 2018, and he has played 53...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Mason knew 49ers would be perfect match for running style

Running backs coach Anthony Lynn knew that Jordan Mason was going to flash once he put the pads on, and the 49ers rookie did not disappoint in the club’s second preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Mason racked up nine carries for 57 yards, showing the burst out of...
NFL
Golf Digest

Stephen A. Smith soaring into ‘First Take’ on Jerry Jones’ helicopter might be the pinnacle of cable television

My fellow Americans, our long, dark nightmare is finally over. Two weeks ago, Stephen A. Smith—’First Take’ host, soap-opera star, human thesaurus—returned to ESPN airwaves after a lengthy absence due to surgery. There he reintroduced himself to audiences perched aboard a boat in the middle of the East River in a suit that would make Dabo Swinney blush while talking sh*t about the Dallas Cowboys. It was as fitting as a reentry into sports talk TV as there ever has been or ever will be.
NFL

