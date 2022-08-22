ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Plays Aegon II Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’? Meet Tom Glynn-Carney

By Greta Bjornson
 4 days ago
HBO‘s House of the Dragon has the internet buzzing today, from its grizzly childbirth scene to its underwhelming opening credits and all the moments fans may have missed in between. The Game of Thrones prequel also has viewers analyzing its stars, and why wouldn’t they? With an impressive cast boasting names like Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith, there’s plenty to discuss.

But one star of House of the Dragon, the actor behind Aegon II Targaryen, is stirring up particular interest amongst viewers — probably because he didn’t even appear in the series premiere. Aegon, the sixth Targaryen on the Iron Throne, succeeded Viserys I Targaryen in George R.R. Martin’s fictional universe, but his ascent to the throne was a rocky one because of his dissatisfied sister, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who was rightfully ticked off as the designated heir.

Looking to learn more about the actor who brings Aegon to life on House of the Dragon? Read on to find out who plays Aegon in House of the Dragon and more.

Who plays Aegon II Targaryen?

That would be Tom Glynn-Carney, a 27-year-old actor from the U.K. The British star plays the first-born son of King Viserys in the Game of Thrones prequel, but it’s likely you’ve seen him onscreen before…

What else has Tom Glynn-Carney starred in?

Before his time on House of the Dragon, Glynn-Carney appeared in some pretty major titles. While he’s only been working professionally since 2013, per his IMDb, the actor has already appeared in the Academy Award-winning 2017 film Dunkirk, plus 2019’s Tolkien, a biopic about the famous author behind The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

More recently, Glynn-Carney appeared in Netflix‘s The King alongside Timothée Chalamet and the Epix series Domina.

Follow Tom Glynn-Carney on Instagram:

Want to keep up with Glynn-Carney outside of House of the Dragon? Check out the actor’s Instagram, where he posts under the handle @mrglynncarney. He also has a Twitter account, where you can follow him @TGlynnCarney.

And of course, be sure to tune into new episodes of House of the Dragon, which premiere Sundays at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max.

