Suspect identified in fatal southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting last month in southeast Columbus.

Police have filed an arrest warrant for Dashawn Hicks, 39, who is wanted in connection with the July 25 shooting death of 33-year-old Stephon Moore.

When officers responded to the 1300 block of Lockbourne Road for a report of a shooting, they found Moore suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he later died.

According to police, Moore and Hicks were involved in an argument when the two exchanged gunfire, with Moore being shot fatally.

Anyone with any information as to Hicks’ whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.

Moore’s death marked the 78 homicide in Columbus for 2022.

