ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Albert Pujols on winning the World Series

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDdZ2_0hQyZPWo00

"I think, you know, the city is hungry for another one, hopefully we get the chance to deliver that. It's not gonna be easy, but the other two that we won hasn't ever been easy. And you know, so I think at the end of the day, I'm just really excited to be on this opportunity."

That's Albert Pujols talking about the potential for the Cardinals to win the World Series another time.

Pujols talked with KMOX's Tom Ackerman in their weekly conversation about what kinds of goals the team is chasing, what it was like when the team won the world series before, and more.

Listen to this week's "5 Minutes with No. 5."

Copyright 2022 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Listen on the free Audacy app .
Ask your smart speaker to play K M O X.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dodgers: Legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on track to become the heavy favorites representing the NL pennant. With 86 victories and 39 games remaining, the Dodgers will reach 105 wins and possibly eclipse the 110 mark. The new postseason format gives LA a bye in the first stage, giving them a much-needed breather heading into the most critical matches of the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Albert Pujols goes viral for awesome gesture to young Cardinals fan

Albert Pujols is having a historic season with the St. Louis Cardinals, and one young fan now has an awesome piece of memorabilia from the incredible run. A boy who was seated behind the visiting dugout at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night held up a sign that read “Albert can we trade jerseys? Go Cardinals!!!!” Pujols spotted the fan and granted the request. The awesome moment was captured on video.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Louis, MO
Q 105.7

Boone & New York Yankees Show Zero Faith in $18M Hurler

In the last week of August, as Major League Baseball teams prepare for the stretch run to the playoffs, managers begin to set their pitching rotations, bullpen roles and line-ups to get ready for the most crucial part of the season. Not that those responsibilities can't change in September but as a big league manager once said about the final month, "either you have the horses or you don't. There are no new ones in the barn."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets

The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Tom Ackerman
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Have A Shocking Magic Number Before September

We’re in the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. We now have a pretty good idea of who the true contenders are in each league and who the long-shots are. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the true contenders. With an insane 85-37 record, the Dodgers currently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

MLB Manager Was Ejected For Bizarre Reason On Tuesday

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after a strange mound-visit ruling during Tuesday night's game against the Houston Astros. Baldelli was tossed from the game for vehemently arguing with the umpires. He felt he shouldn't have been charged with a mound visit after benches cleared in the fifth inning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Nolan Arenado absent for Cardinals Thursday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Arenado the day off after he was ejected in the third inning on Wednesday night. Tommy Edman will cover third base and bat seventh. Paul DeJong will start at shortstop and hit eighth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Kmox#Baseball#Sports#Audacy
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina idle for Cardinals' matinee Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Molina will grab a seat for the second time in three games. Andrew Knizner will catch for Dakota Hudson and hit ninth. Knizner has a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Sportsbook lists odds of Albert Pujols reaching 700 home runs this season

The entire baseball world is rooting for Albert Pujols to become Mr. 700. Now we have a better idea of how likely that may actually be for Pujols. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger Pujols to reach 700 home runs (during the 2022 season). Pujols is listed at -2000 odds to fall short of the mark and at +900 to reach it. Those odds imply a 10 percent probability that Pujols will hit 700 homers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Yardbarker

Goldy highlights MLB player props

For those keeping count at home, yes, we did hit both of our strikeout parlays last night at +124 and +427. Thank you for bringing that to our attention! It's been a nice week of plus-money player prop plays here at Bark Bets. Let's keep the train rolling. Paul Goldschmidt...
MLB
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy