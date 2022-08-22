Albert Pujols on winning the World Series

"I think, you know, the city is hungry for another one, hopefully we get the chance to deliver that. It's not gonna be easy, but the other two that we won hasn't ever been easy. And you know, so I think at the end of the day, I'm just really excited to be on this opportunity."

That's Albert Pujols talking about the potential for the Cardinals to win the World Series another time.

Pujols talked with KMOX's Tom Ackerman in their weekly conversation about what kinds of goals the team is chasing, what it was like when the team won the world series before, and more.

Listen to this week's "5 Minutes with No. 5."

