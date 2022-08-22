ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

First Business on the Links golf tournament ready to tee off

By Danielle Sandler
 4 days ago

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce is preparing a tee time for 1st Annual Business on the Links Golf Tournament happening on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at The Lewisburg Elks Country Club.

Registrations for this event begins at 12:00 P.M. that day, which includes lunch and a 1:30 P.M. start. A Reception and awards are to follow.

This wonderful event will allow local businesses the opportunity to network while playing golf and making new connections at the same time. There will be prizes for the following:

  • 1st Place: Golf on The Old White at The Greenbrier
  • 2nd Place: Golf on The Meadows Course at The Greenbrier
  • 3rd Place: Gift Cards to The French Goat

Players will also have a chance to win a sauna from Almost Heaven Sauna if they get a “hole in one” on the first tee.

For more information, please contact Ashley Vickers, the Executive Director for the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce at 304-645-2818.

