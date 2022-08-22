Bob Arum never believed, not even for a split second, that Tyson Fury was retired. And now that Oleksandr Usyk has emerged victorious from his rematch with Anthony Joshua, the 90-year-old promoter is confident it is a matter of when, not if, a deal will come together for Fury to fight Usyk next for all of boxing’s heavyweight titles. Handlers for Fury and Usyk are in the exploratory stage of negotiations less than a week after Usyk defeated Joshua again, this time by split decision in a 12-round rematch that took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO