Deontay Wilder vowed to ‘clean out’ heavyweight division while naming three dream opponents
DEONTAY WILDER vowed to 'clean out' the heavyweight division last year as he gets set for a ring comeback. Wilder, 36, will return to action after a year out when he fights Robert Helenius in New York in October. The former WBC champion has not fought since his loss to...
Boxing Scene
Wilder Backs Tyson Fury: I Think He Will Be Too Big For Usyk
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is backing his former foe, Tyson Fury, to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a potential undisputed showdown. Wilder has been out of the ring since last October, when he suffered an eleventh-round knockout loss in his trilogy fight with Fury, who retained the WBC world title.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk slated for undisputed showdown on December 17
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could be slated for an undisputed heavyweight title showdown in December 2022. Last Saturday night in Jeddah, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via split decision to retain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, whilst also capturing The Ring belt in the process. The contest was hard to call in the eyes of many but in the end, Usyk’s superior boxing ability got him the win he deserved – and put an end to his rivalry with the Englishman.
Herb Dean Suggests Kamaru Usman’s Fence Grabs At UFC 278 Didn’t ‘Significantly Affect The Fight’
Kamaru Usman was seen grabbing the fences during his title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Herb Dean explained when do referees need to deduct a point due to fence grabs. Some fans are still buzzing about Leon Edwards’ stunning title fight win at UFC 278 to dethrone Kamaru Usman. One of the hottest subjects of conversation was the now former welterweight champion’s fence grabs during clinches and grapples with “Rocky.”
Jorge Masvidal unloads on “has been” Daniel Cormier for advising Leon Edwards to give him the “big league” treatment, ‘DC’ responds
Jorge Masvidal has ripped Daniel Cormier after the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ said Leon Edwards should refuse to fight him. After Edwards scored a stunning fifth-round KO win over Kamaru Usman to become the new champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting the fight. It would be a massive fight given their history but Cormier advised Edwards to not take the fight.
UFC President Dana White shuts down rumors that Colby Covington is seriously injured: “He’s ready to fight and we’re making plans for him soon”
UFC President Dana White says Colby Covington is ready to fight and that the promotion is making plans for him to compete soon. Covington (17-3 MMA) has not stepped foot in the Octagon since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal this past March at UFC 272. Just days...
Oleksandr Usyk took a hell of a shot by Anthony Joshua and just kept going
The power of shot that Oleksandr Usyk took from Anthony Joshua might be a cause of concern for Tyson Fury, if the two heavyweights do manage to arrange a fight. Usyk added the Ring heavyweight title to his four world title belts on Saturday night, after he defeated Joshua for the second time in-a-row.
Dana White updates on UFC's plans for Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington's next fights
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White is working on Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal’s next fights. Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) and Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) faced off in a grudge match in March at UFC 272, where Covington scored a lopsided decision win over his former best friend. Their bad blood continued after the fight when Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington outside a Miami Beach restaurant just weeks later. Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief, and his pre-trial hearing and trial are scheduled for later this month.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Blasts Hearn: ‘You Wanted To Make A Fight Because You Don’t Have Confidence In Your Own Fighter’
Deontay Wilder believes Eddie Hearn was desperate for a contingency plan ahead of his charge Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title rematch with Oleksandr Uysk last Saturday in Saudi Arabia. (photo by Ryan Hafey) The former heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, thinks that is why Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing,...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Fastest KO In Promotion’s History
MMA fighter Bogdan Gnidko earned the quickest knockout in KSW history against Damian Piwowarczyk at KSW 73. Gnidko and Piwowarczyk battled on the main card of KSW 73 in Warsaw, PL. The two giants fought at a catchweight of 214lbs and was a matchup of two impressive prospects. Despite being...
Daniel Cormier questions the purpose of Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev following UFC 278: “I feel like for Chimaev, this is just another scalp on his resume”
Daniel Cormier is questioning the purpose of Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev following UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night in the welterweight main event. The two had previously met back in December of 2015, where Usman defeated Edwards via unanimous decision. The outcome of their second bout proved to be entirely different with Edwards defeating Usman by a stunning KO in round 5.
mmanews.com
Former UFC Fighter Has Had Enough Of Drake’s Public UFC Bets
Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub is not a fan of seeing Canadian rapper Drake post about his expensive fight bets. Coverage of Drake’s pre-event picks and the plastering of them across social media is becoming somewhat of a staple ahead of big UFC cards. Whilst it initially saw a “curse” created owing to his losing run, which saw hefty stakes on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 and Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 fall away, the recording artist had a brief change of fortune.
Boxing Scene
Jeremiah Milton: I'm Getting Better and It's Showing in My Performances
Undefeated heavyweight boxing sensation, Jeremiah “Dreamland” Milton (5-0, 4 KOs), returns to his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, this Saturday Aug. 27, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Milton is set to face Nick Jones (9-4, 6 KOs), in a scheduled 6-round bout. Milton, who’s knockout of Jayvone Dafney...
Boxing Scene
Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey - Only So Much Room
Time doesn’t stand still. Father time is undefeated. All of the old sayings have been heard and repeated ad nauseum, in part because they’re true and in part because they’re easy. Athletic longevity varies but eventually we know everyone, even Tom Brady, will reach the day where they can’t go anymore.
The UFC parts ways with four more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The four fighters recently removed...
Boxing Scene
Bob Arum: I Don't Think It Will Be Difficult Putting Fury-Usyk Fight Together
Bob Arum never believed, not even for a split second, that Tyson Fury was retired. And now that Oleksandr Usyk has emerged victorious from his rematch with Anthony Joshua, the 90-year-old promoter is confident it is a matter of when, not if, a deal will come together for Fury to fight Usyk next for all of boxing’s heavyweight titles. Handlers for Fury and Usyk are in the exploratory stage of negotiations less than a week after Usyk defeated Joshua again, this time by split decision in a 12-round rematch that took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Boxing Scene
Jose Pedraza-Richard Commey, ESPN Undercard Weigh-In Results From Tulsa
Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey are set for their head-on collision which presents a must-win scenario for both participants. The pair of former titlists both made weight for their scheduled ten-round junior welterweight bout headlining an ESPN televised tripleheader from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Pedraza (29-4,...
Boxing Scene
Hylan Ramos-Ernesto Salcedo Boxeo Estrella TV Weigh-In Results
The latest edition of Boxeo Estrella TV sees a reunion among main event participants and the show’s leading promoters. Hylan Ramos and Ernesto Salcedo both made weight ahead of their scheduled ten-round rematch, which comes with a regional junior featherweight title at stake. Ramos weighed 121 pounds, while Salcedo was 121.6 pounds for Friday’s aptly titled ‘Repeat or Revenge’ main event on Estrella TV from Foro Zina in Zinacantepec, Mexico.
Boxing Scene
Arum: I Look Forward To Matching Haney-Kambosos Winner With Lomachenko
Devin Haney began his lightweight title run in pursuit of Vasiliy Lomachenko. Such a fight is now in his sights three years later now that Haney is the division’s lone true champion, though not before handling present day business. Top Rank will serve as the lead promoter for two...
Boxing Scene
Erik Bazinyan, Yves Ulysse Jr, Steve Claggett Return on October 27
Boxers Alexandre Gaumont (4-0, 2 KOs) and Harley-David O’Reilly (in his pro debut) will have the opportunity to shine on home turf when Eye of the Tiger returns to Gatineau on Thursday, October 27 at the spectacular Théâtre du Casino Lac-Leamy. “Our events have enjoyed resounding success...
