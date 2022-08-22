ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘I won’t hurt you’: Woman arrested for trying to kidnap Ohio child

By Bailey Brautigan
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZckwV_0hQyZ8qw00

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A woman is in custody after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Southeast Ohio.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that two young children, ages 7 and 10, were approached by a woman as they were walking home on the 2300 block of 17th Street in Portsmouth Sunday.

Roadside assistance worker killed in Ohio Turnpike crash

The children told deputies that the woman bent over with her hands on her knees to try to get the children’s attention. The children told deputies the woman then approached the 7-year-old, patted his pants pockets, and grabbed him by the arm and tried to walk away from him. The woman allegedly told the child “I won’t hurt you.”

The 10-year-old child was able to pull the 7-year-old away from the woman’s grasp, and deputies say that the children ran to a bowling alley for help.

Rachael Anne Enriquez, a 52-year-old from New Boston, was arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping and a probation violation. She is being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 6

Related
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with kidnapping two children

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with an abduction case involving two children last week in Huntington, according to city police. William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was arrested Thursday night from his home in the 1100 block of 13th Street, the Huntington Police Department said. He is charged with two counts of kidnapping.
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. man pleads guilty to murder

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man pled guilty to murder this week in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joseph Sprouse. Sprouse, a Marine veteran, and former corrections officer, was shot and killed during the early morning hours of January 6, 2021. The suspect, 23-year-old...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Southeast Ohio#Boston#Ohio Turnpike#Violent Crime#Portsmouth#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjw
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man arrested after attempting to kill a Lawrence Co. teacher

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in custody after officials say he attempted to murder his former girlfriend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. this morning. The victim, a teacher at Rock Hill Middle School, stated “she began to feel ill and pulled over near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on Route 93.” That is when, reports say, a man wearing all camouflage clothing approached her vehicle with a handgun and began firing on her vehicle.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Athens County – Man Arrested After Home Invasion

Athens – A man turned himself in after a warrant arrest for breaking down the door of someone’s home and refusing to leave. Athens Deputies responded to 10900 block State Route 550 in Athens for a report of trespassing. Units arrived on the scene and spoke with the complainant. The woman who lives in the home reported that a man named James Taylor had kicked in her door to the residence and would not leave. The witness stated that the only reason he did leave was that two other people were in the home, and the Witness’s brother was able to force the man out of the home.
ATHENS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Identity of body found submerged in Circleville released by authorities

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the search for a missing elderly woman ended in tragedy. 82-year-old Mary J. Doddroe was reported missing yesterday. Reports say deputies drove the route Doddroe would have taken. While traveling along Island Road, Deputy Moore of the...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WSAZ

Missing child found safe in New Boston

NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Police in New Boston, Ohio said a child reported missing earlier Monday afternoon has been found safe. Officers said the girl’s mother reported the child missing just after 1:00 p.m. Monday. Dispatchers in Scioto County said the child had not left the home and...
NEW BOSTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Fayette County crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash Monday evening in Jefferson Township, Fayette County. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 729 and Route 435 at approximately 5:40 p.m. According to OSHP, a 23-year-old woman from Woodstock, Ohio, was driving […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man dropped off at hospital with gun shot wound

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in the hospital after suffering from a gun shot wound. Dispatchers tell us the victim was dropped off seeking medical attention just after midnight. Police are working to find out where the shooting took place. At this time, there is no word on...
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotopost.com

WANTED: Second Chase by Law Enforcement in Days for Same Man

Hocking – A wanted man for several felonies out of Franklin and a National warrant out of California for Weapons violations has run from police in Southern Ohio areas twice in just days. Corey J Kelly met Southern Ohio officers first when on the 13th Chief Murphy with the...
WOWK 13 News

Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
SOUTH POINT, OH
sciotopost.com

Two Michigan Women Sentenced to Prison After Trafficking Arrest in Pickaway County

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against two Michigan women after a stop in Pickaway County uncovered various drugs, including a dangerous mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil often referred to as “grey death.” During the traffic stop, troopers seized 235 grams of methamphetamine, 165 grams of heroin, 54 grams of gray death powder, and 48 fentanyl tablets worth approximately $30,000.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

14-year-old kills adult in West Virginia after domestic violence

West Virginia State Police say a 14-year-old child is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident. Police said in a statement that the shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay and the adult was dead when officers arrived. Police told news outlets an investigation found the juvenile […]
FORT GAY, WV
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy