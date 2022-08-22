Fox 8 searching for Woollybear Festival marching bands
**Check out the 2021 Woollybear Festival parade in the video above
VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) — The 50th Wollybear Festival is approaching fast.
It will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2 in Vermilion.
And organizers are looking for area marching bands to wow the crowds.
Any schools or bandleaders interested in having their marching bands appear in the festival parade should email info@vermillionohio.com.‘Does not bode well’: Al Roker uses woollybear test to predict winter weather ahead
The festival boasts an attendance of more than 100,000 people.
The Wonderful Wacky Woollybear Festival is Ohio’s largest one-day festival.
The festival features a costume contest, and caterpillar races and culminates with the winter forecast.
The woollybear caterpillar can predict winter weather, according to folklore. A wide orange stripe predicts a mild winter.
FOX 8 meteorologist and Woollybear Festival founder Dick Goddard passed away at the age of 89 in August of 2020.
