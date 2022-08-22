ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

wcti12.com

Heavy police presence startles quiet New Bern neighborhood

NEW BERN, Craven County — People in the Derby Park neighborhood of New Bern were terrified as law enforcement swarmed a home on Saratoga Lane. It happened at around 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. People who live in the neighborhood said officers with the New Bern Police Department...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

People upset over faded paint on New Bern Blue Angel plane

NEW BERN, Craven County — Some community members are outraged about the updated paint job done on the F-11 Tiger Long-Nose Blue Angels aircraft in Lawson Creek Park in New Bern. Multiple people are taking to social media and commenting on the way the plane looks. Retired Veteran, David...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Man wanted in suspicious Surf City death is in custody, identified

SURF CITY, Onslow County — The man suspected of being involved in a death at a vape shop in Surf City has turned himself in. Officials with the Surf City Police Department said Charles Michael Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs has been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.
SURF CITY, NC
wcti12.com

Five arrested on methamphetamine, drug, firearm charges in Jones County

JONES COUNTY — Officials with the Jones County Sheriff's Office arrested five people on illegal drug and firearm charges in July and August of 2022. Two of those people, Michael Price and Jeremy Pittman, were arrested after a traffic stop where Jones County deputies seized more than 225 grams of methamphetamine, roughly two grams of fentanyl, $9,000 cash and a gun.
JONES COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

2-3 years in prison for Subway armed robber

SNEADS FERRY, Onslow County — A Sneads Ferry man has been found guilty of two robberies last fall. In November, deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said the Subway in Sneads Ferry was robbed at gunpoint. They learned that a man matching the description of the robber...
SNEADS FERRY, NC
wcti12.com

Craven County police looking for breaking and entering suspect

ERNUL, Craven County — Officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from a breaking-and-entering of a residence that occurred on Hudnell Road in Ernul. Police said it happened at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday Aug. 25, 2022. Anyone who knows...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Police warn parents not to post sensitive info online

ONSLOW COUNTY, North Carolina — Posting your child’s pictures online for the first day of school is a trend that helps mark the milestones of the first day of school, but police warn that sharing too much information could have consequences. Police warn parents that when posts that...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Transitioning back to school may be a challenge for some students

NEW BERN, Craven County — School starts Monday in Craven County and with that, transitioning back to school could be challenging for young students. Dr. Dawn Baldwin Gibson, a counselor and superintendent of Peletah Academic Center for Excellence in New Bern, said with many students facing changes such as new teachers, new classrooms and new friends, it's important to watch a child's mental state.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
News Break
Politics
wcti12.com

Do you know her? Woman wanted for stealing items from adult store

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Police are looking for a woman they say is wanted for stealing from an eastern North Carolina adult store. The Jacksonville Police Department is working to identify the woman who is a person of interest in a larceny that occurred at Priscilla McCall’s last Thursday.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Southwest Onslow plays Richlands, Richland's hasn't beat the Stallions since '88

North Carolina — At White Oak High School in Jacksonville, the Vikings have their first game of the season against rival Jacksonville High. Kickoff is at 7. Another big rivalry game is on tonight as neighbors Southwest Onslow and Richlands play for the first time in 3 years. When you talk about this long rivalry, you have to talk about the streak.
JACKSONVILLE, NC

