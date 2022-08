Chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

After some rain finally arrived across parts of the region on Monday, wet weather is possible again on Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Things dry out on Wednesday and Thursday, which look warm and muggy.

Daily Local Weather Forecast