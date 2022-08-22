Read full article on original website
Related
Syracuse residents lay out wishes, demands for new neighborhoods after I-81 overpass comes down
Joshua Frank is a Tampa urban planner hired by the city of Syracuse to help redesign neighborhoods around the rebuilding of Interstate 81. Jackie LaSonde is a community activist who hands out food and clothes every week to residents in that Syracuse neighborhood. It’s a place with a free food pantry, but no grocery store.
Conole, Wells lead early, absentee votes in Onondaga County in Congressional District 22 primaries
Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Steve Wells lead among early voters and absentee ballots counted so far for the 22nd Congressional District primary elections in Onondaga County, according to preliminary results. The first snapshot of votes offers just a peek at the results to come and is skewed toward loyal...
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
Election 2022: Polls are open, turnout key in Central New York race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. today across New York in the state’s first August primary election for Congress and state Senate, where voter turnout is expected to be low. Election Day comes after a record number of people voted early in Onondaga...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
House of the Week: Couple put their ‘hearts’ into restoring Cazenovia’s Vadeboncoeur estate
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – When Greg and Nichole Widrick returned to Upstate New York from New York City, they were unaware of the legacy of the Vadeboncoeur estate in Cazenovia. But they knew they needed to preserve some of it.
Outsider Brandon Williams gets ‘cordial and gracious’ treatment from GOP after upsetting their guy
Syracuse, N.Y. – Brandon Williams, the conservative outsider whose campaign for Congress many Republican Party power brokers tried to snuff out, was happy to take their congratulatory phone calls after he won Tuesday’s primary. All is forgiven, Williams said.
Panelists at NY Cannabis Insider NYC event discuss CAURD concerns, hopes
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. At a sold-out NY Cannabis Insider event in NYC Tuesday night, a panel of stakeholders discussed the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
Syracuse University students are back and so is this legendary Marshall Street bar
Syracuse, NY — For the first time in five years, Syracuse University students returning for the fall semester can head straight to Hungry Chuck’s bar after they unpack. Hungry Chuck’s opens at 9 p.m. tonight in its new home at 135 Marshall St. Students, many accompanied by their parents, began moving in this week for the semester that starts Monday.
Brandon Williams says opponent’s failed strategy led to lopsided victory in CNY House race
Vernon, N.Y. – Brandon Williams, a political novice going against a candidate backed by top House Republicans, realized only 10 days ago he might pull off one of the biggest political upsets in local history. That’s when a campaign volunteer from Clay told Williams he knocked on 435 doors...
SUNY Upstate hides huge amounts of information about merger with Crouse
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate Medical University is refusing to let the public see large amounts of information it has filed with the state to justify its proposed merger with Crouse Hospital. In response to a Freedom of Information Law request, Upstate last week provided syracuse.com | The Post-Standard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oswego Common Council Passes Measures To Begin Removing Lead Piping Throughout City
OSWEGO – The passage of three resolutions aimed at removing lead piping leading into residential homes throughout the City of Oswego, was a main component passed during last night’s Common Council meeting, Monday August 22. During last week’s August 15 Committee meeting, City Engineer Jeff Hinderliter discussed the...
CNY girls basketball coach keeps job amid voting confusion, dissent among board members
Oswego, N.Y. — A Central New York school district, faced with uncertainty and confusion about its girls basketball team, has named a coach. The Oswego City School District Board of Education approved Joe Babcock, who has coached the team the last three seasons, to keep his job during a special meeting held virtually Wednesday. The vote passed 5-1.
ucpublicaffairs.com
Brandon Williams' primary victory upends NY-22 race By Luke Perry
Brandon Williams defeated Steve Wells in the NY-22 Republican primary, constituting the biggest upset in Upstate New York during the Congressional primaries, perhaps even statewide. The newly configured district spans from Utica west to Syracuse, after previously running south to Binghamton over the last decade. The race was not close....
Syracuse, Utica boys to meet in NY State Fair basketball tournament semifinal Friday
The Syracuse and Utica boys basketball teams are set to meet in the semifinals of the New York State Fair tournament after recording two wins each Thursday. The semifinal will be played at noon on Friday, with the winning team advancing to the tournament championship at 3 p.m. at the State Fair. In the event of rain Friday, the games will be played at the Solvay Youth Center.
See it: New York State Fair butter sculpture unveiled
NEW YORK -- The official butter sculpture of the 2022 New York State Fair has been unveiled. It was made using 800 pounds of butter. This year's theme is "Refuel for Greatness," celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title Nine. There are four female athletes, including a little girl on skis, a runner, a gymnast and a lacrosse player. You can see it in person at the state fair, which kicks off Wednesday in Syracuse.
Day 3 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule
Geddes, N.Y. — We were blessed with more glorious weather for Day Two of the New York State Fair. That gave 48,591 of us the freedom to roam the fairgrounds and see fun free music from Great White (photo above), Ice-T and The Prodigals. It also gave us a...
Axe: Syracuse football’s 2022 schedule could be historically tough
Syracuse, N.Y. — How tough is Syracuse football’s 2022 schedule?. It could make history and be added to a short list of challenging schedules in SU’s 133-year history.
Shots Fired Inside CNY Veteran’s Center; Founder Says Mission Is Unchanged
Security enhancements are coming to the Central New York Veterans' Outreach Center/ Utica Center for Development after shots rang out in the facility's gymnasium during a basketball game. Utica police were called to 726 Washington Street in Utica shortly after 9:00 Thursday night - the former downtown YMCA building -...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
48K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 4