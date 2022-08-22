NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Carlos Adolfo Roblez, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Roblez is a felony charge of larceny from a building. Kay County deputy Casey Jenkins reports in the affidavit that on April 26 he responded to a report of a larceny. A female reportedly told the deputy that she is an employee of Supported Community Lifestyles and that $400 came up missing from her purse.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO