A doctor and an Army Ranger among those going into the Ponca City High School Hall of Fame
PONCA CITY — The Sixth Annual Ponca City High School Hall of Fame banquet is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Carolyn Renfro Event Center, 445 Fairview. Tickets are $50 per person or a reserved table for eight is $500 and are on sale at the PCPS Central Administration Building, 613 East Grand. Inquiries may be made to Chryl Gillespie at 580-767-8000. Ticket sales proceeds benefit Ponca City High School Hall of Fame Scholarships.
PC Commissioner Aug. 22 meeting notes
PONCA CITY — The Ponca City Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Aug. 22. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order, which was followed by the pledge of allegiance. Commissioners Lanita Chapman and Paul Taylor were in attendance. Commissioners Robert Bodick and Shasta Scott were absent.
Jail bookings Aug. 19-25
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 19-25 include:. Spencer Arkeketa, 18, Ponca City, BIA hold. Crystal Bearchum, 28, BIA hold. Lakota Soioux Boice, 36, Ponca City, domestic abuse in presence of a minor. George David Brady, 34, BIA...
Court date set in DUI accident case
NEWKIRK — A court date is set for Brandon Keith Tsosie Sr., 51, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Tsosie is facing a felony charge of person involved in an accident while under the influence of alcohol after two or more felonies and misdemeanor counts of DUI and possession of marijuana.
Warrant issued in larceny case
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Carlos Adolfo Roblez, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Roblez is a felony charge of larceny from a building. Kay County deputy Casey Jenkins reports in the affidavit that on April 26 he responded to a report of a larceny. A female reportedly told the deputy that she is an employee of Supported Community Lifestyles and that $400 came up missing from her purse.
Warrant issued in ONG bill fraud case
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Amanda Rayann Palmer, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Palmer is charged with a felony count of obtaining money by trick or deception. Ponca City police report that on May 13, a resident reported he was the victim of...
