What's Going On With Nvidia Shares?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.09% to $173.68. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Nvidia is expected to report EPS of $1.25 on revenue of $8.10 billion. The company last quarter...
3 Factors Tesla Investors Should Consider As EV Maker Splits Its Shares On Wednesday

Tesla, Inc. TSLA is on the cusp of implementing one of the most-awaited corporate actions of 2022. For the unversed, electric vehicle pioneer Tesla announced on Aug. 5 that it has secured board approval for splitting its common stock in the ratio 3:1. The split is to be implemented in the form of a stock dividend, with each shareholder of record as of Aug. 17 receiving two additional shares for every share they hold.
Traders Expecting Nvidia To Rally Post Q2 Print — Here's The Size Of The Anticipated Move

Nvidia Corporation NVDA is scheduled to report its second-quarter results after market close on Wednesday. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Nvidia is always one of the busiest single stock options. The options market is implying a move of around 6.4% after the company reports earnings, slightly lower than the 7% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
Union Claims Starbucks Closed Two Locations In Retaliation: Reuters

Starbucks Corp SBUX employees union representing about 200 cafés said the company closed two locations in response to union activities, Reuters reported. Workers in Kansas City, Missouri, and Seattle, Washington, have asked the National Labor Relations Board to hold union elections. The coffeehouse giant said it is drawing the...
Why Apple, Microsoft And Amazon Shares Are Falling Today

Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are all trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. Higher rates lower the value of future cash flows and can impact growth stock valuations.
Marvell's Upside Is Only Limited By Supply, Analysts Say After Mixed Q2 Results

Marvell Technology Inc MRVL reported Q2 EPS of $0.57, beating the consensus of $0.56. The revenue of $1.517 billion, up 41% Y/Y, missed the consensus of $1.520 billion. Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis reiterated an Overweight and price target of $60. He did not take much comfort in MRVL's assertion that underlying demand remains intact as he saw a material correction.
Dow Dips Over 700 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 700 points on Friday. Powell said the Federal Reserve’s goal remains getting inflation back down to a goal of 2%. “Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the bedrock of our economy,” Powell said. “Without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone.”
Analysts Cheer Workday's Better Than Feared Q2 Amid Macro Concerns

Workday, Inc WDAY clocked 21.9% revenue growth in Q2 to $1.54 billion, which beat average analyst estimates. The subscription revenues of $1.37 billion were up 22.8%. Workday reported EPS of $0.83, which beat average analyst estimates. Workday reported solid 2Q23 results highlighted with an uncertain macro backdrop pressuring sales much...
3 Dell Technologies Analysts Offer Different Takes On Mixed Results

Dell Technologies Inc DELL reported on Thursday mixed results for its second quarter, with an earnings beat but revenue short of Wall Street expectations. Analyst Erik Woodring reaffirmed an Equal-Weight rating while reducing the price target from $56 to $54. Dell witnessed deteriorating demand in both PCs and enterprise infrastructure,...
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

