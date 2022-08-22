Read full article on original website
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares?
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.09% to $173.68. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Nvidia is expected to report EPS of $1.25 on revenue of $8.10 billion. The company last quarter...
Confounding Trade? Cathie Wood Dumps $50M In Nvidia Shares Just 2 Weeks After Major Buy And A Day Ahead Of Earnings
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management dumped over 293,000 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA on Tuesday via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds. This comes just two weeks after Ark bought 366,982 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and a day ahead of the tech company's second-quarter earnings release. Nvidia was...
3 Factors Tesla Investors Should Consider As EV Maker Splits Its Shares On Wednesday
Tesla, Inc. TSLA is on the cusp of implementing one of the most-awaited corporate actions of 2022. For the unversed, electric vehicle pioneer Tesla announced on Aug. 5 that it has secured board approval for splitting its common stock in the ratio 3:1. The split is to be implemented in the form of a stock dividend, with each shareholder of record as of Aug. 17 receiving two additional shares for every share they hold.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Right After The 2020 Stock Split, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
A surge in the valuation of Tesla Inc TSLA has made the company one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world and increased the wealth of CEO Elon Musk. Tesla recently completed a three-for-one split, which could bring new investors into the electric vehicle leader. Here’s a...
Traders Expecting Nvidia To Rally Post Q2 Print — Here's The Size Of The Anticipated Move
Nvidia Corporation NVDA is scheduled to report its second-quarter results after market close on Wednesday. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Nvidia is always one of the busiest single stock options. The options market is implying a move of around 6.4% after the company reports earnings, slightly lower than the 7% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
Cramer Says No To This Stock, Suggests Tesla Instead Since 'They're Also In The Lithium Business'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enbridge Inc. ENB is a "great stock." The "Mad Money" host said no to Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI, adding that it is a Canadian company not making any money. "We've got to stick with money-making companies. How about Tesla, Inc. TSLA? They’re also in the lithium business."
Union Claims Starbucks Closed Two Locations In Retaliation: Reuters
Starbucks Corp SBUX employees union representing about 200 cafés said the company closed two locations in response to union activities, Reuters reported. Workers in Kansas City, Missouri, and Seattle, Washington, have asked the National Labor Relations Board to hold union elections. The coffeehouse giant said it is drawing the...
Trump SPAC Merger Deal Includes Provisions For 'Material Disruptive Events' Like A Presidential Run And Prison Time
One of the most talked about SPAC mergers of all time saw shares surge in valuation and demand and brought interest back to the SPAC market. A filing shows some provisions for the SPAC merger based on its well-known namesake leader. What Happened: Trump Media & Technology Group announced a...
The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions.
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Tesla 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past five years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA returned 69.01%, 122.12% and 51.12% respectively. As good...
Jim Cramer Prefers McDonald's Over This Stock: 'I Think McDonald's Is Going To $300'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL did a "good job, not a great job. The stock is trading down a little bit." He added, "Demand is very good, they can’t meet all of it. They’ve got some supply issues. It’s not a perfect quarter."
Why Apple, Microsoft And Amazon Shares Are Falling Today
Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are all trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. Higher rates lower the value of future cash flows and can impact growth stock valuations.
Analysts Hail VMware's Strong License Driven Q2; Await Broadcom Transaction Approval
VMware, Inc VMW clocked 6% revenue growth in Q2 to $3.34 billion above the consensus. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.64 beat the Street view. Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained Market Perform on VMware following 2Q23's better-than-expected earnings report. Given the pending acquisition by Broadcom Inc AVGO that will likely close...
Marvell's Upside Is Only Limited By Supply, Analysts Say After Mixed Q2 Results
Marvell Technology Inc MRVL reported Q2 EPS of $0.57, beating the consensus of $0.56. The revenue of $1.517 billion, up 41% Y/Y, missed the consensus of $1.520 billion. Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis reiterated an Overweight and price target of $60. He did not take much comfort in MRVL's assertion that underlying demand remains intact as he saw a material correction.
Want To Invest Like Kenneth Griffin? Here Is 1 Dividend Stock Citadel Has That Could Be A Nice Addition To A Portfolio
Broadcom is offering a dividend yield of 3.10% or $16.40 per share annually making quarterly payments. Citadel owns a large stake in Broadcom of 672,919 shares with a current market value of roughly $360 million. After the Citadel and Robinhood Markets Inc RH backlash over notable meme stock trades such...
Dow Dips Over 700 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 700 points on Friday. Powell said the Federal Reserve’s goal remains getting inflation back down to a goal of 2%. “Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the bedrock of our economy,” Powell said. “Without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone.”
Why Farfetch Is Trading Higher By 32%, Here Are 46 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Micro Focus International plc MFGP shares jumped 95.4% to $6.11 after the company reached an agreement with OpenText to be acquired for $6 billion. The OLB Group, Inc. OLB gained 47% to $1.73. OLB Group recently posted 1H sales of $17.16 million. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT shares rose...
Analysts Cheer Workday's Better Than Feared Q2 Amid Macro Concerns
Workday, Inc WDAY clocked 21.9% revenue growth in Q2 to $1.54 billion, which beat average analyst estimates. The subscription revenues of $1.37 billion were up 22.8%. Workday reported EPS of $0.83, which beat average analyst estimates. Workday reported solid 2Q23 results highlighted with an uncertain macro backdrop pressuring sales much...
3 Dell Technologies Analysts Offer Different Takes On Mixed Results
Dell Technologies Inc DELL reported on Thursday mixed results for its second quarter, with an earnings beat but revenue short of Wall Street expectations. Analyst Erik Woodring reaffirmed an Equal-Weight rating while reducing the price target from $56 to $54. Dell witnessed deteriorating demand in both PCs and enterprise infrastructure,...
Dollar General Remains An Attractive Investment Opportunity, Says This Analyst
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on Dollar General Corp DG and raised the price target to $285 from $260, implying an 19% upside. The analyst raised the price target after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings. Griffin thinks Dollar General will remain an attractive investment...
