Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile US visits

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Indiana’s Republican governor met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday, following two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians that drew Beijing’s ire and Chinese military drills that included firing missiles over the island.

Gov. Eric Holcomb arrived Sunday evening in Taiwan for a four-day visit that will focus on economic exchanges, particularly in semiconductors, according to a statement from his office.

His visit comes at a particularly tense time for Taiwan, China and the U.S. after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited earlier this month. China claims the self-ruled island as its own territory and views any exchanges with foreign governments as an infringement on its claim.

Pelosi defends trip to Taiwan

Tsai acknowledged the tensions in her opening remarks ahead of the meeting and welcomed further exchanges.

“Taiwan has been confronted by military threats from China, in and around the Taiwan Strait. At this moment, democratic allies must stand together and boost cooperation in all areas,” she said.

Separately, Japanese lawmakers Keiji Furuya and Minoru Kihara arrived in Taiwan on Monday and are to meet Tsai on Tuesday. Furuya said they also plan to visit the tomb of late Taiwanese leader Lee Teng-hui.

#China Taiwan#Taiwan Strait#Republican#Taiwanese#Chinese#House#Japanese#Nexstar Media Inc
