Oxford, MS

NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform During Week 2 of the Preseason?

By Ben King
 4 days ago

Former Ole Miss Rebels continue to impress in their second week of NFL action.

Meaningful football is nearly here as Week 2 of the National Football League Preseason is now in the books.

The Ole Miss Rebels sent 12 football players to the NFL this offseason. Six were selected during the 2022 NFL Draft while the other half were signed to rosters as undrafted free agents .

Let's see how some of the Ole Miss rookies performed during Week 2 of the Preseason.

Miami Dolphins receiver Braylon Sanders recorded his first NFL catch in Week 2 versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Sanders hauled in three receptions on five targets for 40 yards, averaging 13.3 yards per reception in a 15-13 loss to the Raiders. Former Ole Miss defensive lineman Benito Jones saw limited action in Week 2, only recording one total tackle against Las Vegas.

Dallas Cowboys receiver Dontario Drummond recorded zero receptions after being targeted once in a 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Dallas defensive lineman Sam Williams also tallied his first two NFL tackles in Week 2 versus the Chargers.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Chance Campbell was all over the place in Week 2, recording four total tackles and one pass defended in a 13-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral completed nine passes for 58 yards against the New England Patriots until he was forced to leave the game in a walking boot after his foot was stepped on. Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury and will miss the remainder of his rookie season.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Snoop Conner carried the ball seven times for 19 rushing yards in a close 16-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Playing against Conner was his former teammate, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson . Robinson recorded five total tackles in the Week 2 loss to the Jaguars.

Matt Corral
Oxford, MS
