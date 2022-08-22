ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

FOX40

Body of missing Yuba County man possibly found in overturned car

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Wednesday that they may have found the body of a missing man and their vehicle. Joseph Kearns, 58, of Brownsville has been missing since June 18, according to the sheriff’s department, he was reported missing on July 6. The sheriff’s department said that […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Multiple children injured in 4-car collision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Several people injured in crash along Jackson Road in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Sacramento County Thursday. The crash happened along Jackson Road. According to the CHP, a car pulled out of a driveway, causing vehicles in the westbound lane to stop suddenly. It caused a chain-reaction crash that involved three vehicles. A fourth vehicle that was pulling a trailer swerved into the oncoming lane to miss those in front of him and sideswiped an oncoming vehicle. In total, six people were injured, five of which were children. All six people were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. All lanes were blocked as a result of the crash. 
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Search for wanted person leads to road closure in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Part of Roseville Road in North Highlands was blocked off Thursday as law enforcement searched for a wanted person.  The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the person they are looking for is a wanted felony suspect. Roseville Road was closed in both directions near the Haggins Oak Golf Complex. Traffic […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Crash in Colusa County Causes Four Fatalities

Fatal Accident Occurs on Interstate 5 Involving Wrong-Way Driver. A head-on crash in Colusa County north of Woodland caused the death of four people on August 22. The collision occurred along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road at around 12:48 a.m. The report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the driver of a Nissan Altima was going north along the wrong side of Interstate 5 when it struck a newer Nissan Altima heading south.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Train Collision Near Yuba City Kills Two Men in Pickup

Accident Near Highway 65 Involving Train Collision Occurs at Uncontrolled Crossing. A train collision with a pickup southeast of Yuba City resulted in the deaths of two people on August 21. The crash occurred in a rural area of Yuba County on a private road close to Highway 65 and Dairy Road at around 1: 00 in the afternoon. The driver of the pickup in question was attempting to cross the railroad tracks in a Chevy Silverado at the time the fatal crash occurred at a crossing that was uncontrolled.
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police Department searching for missing teen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it is looking for an “at-risk” missing teen. The police department describes Ameerah Shotewell, 16, as being 5’2″, thin, with braided hair. According to the police department, Shotewell was last seen leaving a residence on Del Paso Boulevard wearing all black clothing. Police said she may […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Oroville Man

Accident on Highway 99 Happens After Off-Road Crash. A fatal accident just south of Yuba City took the life of a man who was trying to flag down vehicles that were passing on a rural road. The accident occurred along Highway 99 close to Hutchinson Road around 5:20 a.m. after the driver’s car went off the highway and ended up in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The deceased man was identified as a resident of Oroville, age 31.
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Man sentenced for molesting minors in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On August 5, a man was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty to molesting two minors. Jim Westensee, 64, was a family friend to the minors’ family. One of the victims and other family members discussed the “ongoing psychological trauma” that will follow the family after […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

2 people hurt in Oak Park-area shooting, Sacramento police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were injured Wednesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood, officials say. The shooting happened along Broadway near Santa Cruz Way, where there is a large officer presence. The Sacramento Police Department said two people were shot but are expected to survive their injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Ambulance rolls over in vehicle crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are currently investigating a vehicle versus ambulance crash that occurred on Thursday. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. in the area of 12th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to police. Police said that the driver of the non-ambulance vehicle is at […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Roseville Police record drivers traveling over 70 mph on city streets

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Since early July the Roseville Police Department has been sharing the effort of it’s traffic unit to reduce speeding and other poor driving habits throughout the city. The traffic unit is made up of six officers and one sergeant, according to the police department, with their main duties being; investigating fatal […]
ROSEVILLE, CA

