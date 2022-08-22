Read full article on original website
5 children, 1 adult injured in Sacramento County five-vehicle crash, authorities say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Five children and one adult were injured in a five-vehicle crash in Sacramento County on Thursday, authorities said. The crash happened on Jackson Road, which is just west of Excelsior Road, around 5:45 p.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on social media. Authorities said...
Body of missing Yuba County man possibly found in overturned car
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Wednesday that they may have found the body of a missing man and their vehicle. Joseph Kearns, 58, of Brownsville has been missing since June 18, according to the sheriff’s department, he was reported missing on July 6. The sheriff’s department said that […]
Multiple children injured in 4-car collision
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
Man working as water truck driver accused of starting a wildland fire in Northern California
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a wildland fire in the county was started by an Auburn man. Dillion Schneider was arrested on Monday after a search of his vehicle by deputies uncovered evidence that pointed toward Schneider starting the Berry Fire earlier that day, according to […]
Sacramento deputies detain felony suspect, reopen roads near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A major road in Sacramento County near the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex was closed for hours while deputies searched for a wanted felony suspect. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was wanted by the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office but it has not clarified why the person was wanted.
Several people injured in crash along Jackson Road in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Sacramento County Thursday. The crash happened along Jackson Road. According to the CHP, a car pulled out of a driveway, causing vehicles in the westbound lane to stop suddenly. It caused a chain-reaction crash that involved three vehicles. A fourth vehicle that was pulling a trailer swerved into the oncoming lane to miss those in front of him and sideswiped an oncoming vehicle. In total, six people were injured, five of which were children. All six people were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. All lanes were blocked as a result of the crash.
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
Search for wanted person leads to road closure in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Part of Roseville Road in North Highlands was blocked off Thursday as law enforcement searched for a wanted person. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the person they are looking for is a wanted felony suspect. Roseville Road was closed in both directions near the Haggins Oak Golf Complex. Traffic […]
Head-On Crash in Colusa County Causes Four Fatalities
Fatal Accident Occurs on Interstate 5 Involving Wrong-Way Driver. A head-on crash in Colusa County north of Woodland caused the death of four people on August 22. The collision occurred along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road at around 12:48 a.m. The report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the driver of a Nissan Altima was going north along the wrong side of Interstate 5 when it struck a newer Nissan Altima heading south.
Train Collision Near Yuba City Kills Two Men in Pickup
Accident Near Highway 65 Involving Train Collision Occurs at Uncontrolled Crossing. A train collision with a pickup southeast of Yuba City resulted in the deaths of two people on August 21. The crash occurred in a rural area of Yuba County on a private road close to Highway 65 and Dairy Road at around 1: 00 in the afternoon. The driver of the pickup in question was attempting to cross the railroad tracks in a Chevy Silverado at the time the fatal crash occurred at a crossing that was uncontrolled.
How many kids are reported missing from California? Why these cases can get complicated
A California Department of Justice database listed 3,021 total missing persons statewide as of Wednesday, of which 274 were 19 years old or younger. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported a higher total of 661 children missing in California. But not all missing children cases get on...
Sacramento Police Department searching for missing teen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it is looking for an “at-risk” missing teen. The police department describes Ameerah Shotewell, 16, as being 5’2″, thin, with braided hair. According to the police department, Shotewell was last seen leaving a residence on Del Paso Boulevard wearing all black clothing. Police said she may […]
Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Oroville Man
Accident on Highway 99 Happens After Off-Road Crash. A fatal accident just south of Yuba City took the life of a man who was trying to flag down vehicles that were passing on a rural road. The accident occurred along Highway 99 close to Hutchinson Road around 5:20 a.m. after the driver’s car went off the highway and ended up in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The deceased man was identified as a resident of Oroville, age 31.
Man sentenced for molesting minors in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On August 5, a man was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty to molesting two minors. Jim Westensee, 64, was a family friend to the minors’ family. One of the victims and other family members discussed the “ongoing psychological trauma” that will follow the family after […]
Truckee woman was hit with a $2,100 bill for a tetanus shot. Our inquiries helped drop those charges
TRUCKEE, Calif. — We all know going to the emergency room will cost you big time, but a Northern California woman is facing serious sticker shock after seeing the breakdown of costs after a recent trip to the hospital. The most expensive part of the bill wasn't even the...
2 people hurt in Oak Park-area shooting, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were injured Wednesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood, officials say. The shooting happened along Broadway near Santa Cruz Way, where there is a large officer presence. The Sacramento Police Department said two people were shot but are expected to survive their injuries.
Man killed during attempted robbery was Capitol Casino security guard, family says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The man who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery was identified by family as a security guard working for Capitol Casino. According to a GoFundMe page, 27-year-old Sean Bernal was working when a robbery occurred Monday morning. He leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter and four older siblings. Sacramento police […]
Ambulance rolls over in vehicle crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are currently investigating a vehicle versus ambulance crash that occurred on Thursday. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. in the area of 12th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to police. Police said that the driver of the non-ambulance vehicle is at […]
Roseville Police record drivers traveling over 70 mph on city streets
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Since early July the Roseville Police Department has been sharing the effort of it’s traffic unit to reduce speeding and other poor driving habits throughout the city. The traffic unit is made up of six officers and one sergeant, according to the police department, with their main duties being; investigating fatal […]
