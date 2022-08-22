Portland Rescue Mission’s Mike Deckon joined us to share how your donations give the women and children at Shepherd's Door a new lease on life. KATU has teamed up with the Portland Rescue Mission in our Safe at Last Telethon to help homeless women in our community get a new start in life. Shepherd’s Door is Portland Rescue Mission’s 12-month residential program for women and children transitioning out of homelessness. Just $24 a month is life changing, providing safety, shelter, and the first step to a second chance of life for women and children who are in dire need.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO