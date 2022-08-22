Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of Roses
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top stories
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial Targeting
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top stories
KATU.com
Student loan forgiveness can't come soon enough for some in Portland area
PORTLAND, Ore. — For some, student loan forgiveness announced by President Joe Biden earlier this week can't come soon enough. "I have a good, decent job, above average job, but I still can't pay my bills, I can't pay my student loan, I can't even save money, I literally can't save money," said one Portland woman, who's been paying off student loans for the past five years.
KATU.com
Vancouver says its Stay Safe site is working
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver is touting its success with its Stay Safe Village to help provide a place to live for those struggling with homelessness. On Tuesday, the city released its six-month progress report on the village on Northeast 51st Circle. The city says between Dec. 23, 2021 and...
KATU.com
City of Portland authorizes $3.7 million to buy 'badly needed' new police vehicles
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland approved almost $3.7 million to buy new police cars. It was an emergency ordinance added to the City Council's calendar. The city's fleet supervisor says the police bureau has deferred new vehicle purchases for two years because prices are high, just like they are for anyone buying a new car. Wait times are long too.
KATU.com
Wait times for callers into Portland's 911 grows longer
PORTLAND, Ore. — A documented problem in Portland continues to get worse, as average wait times for 911 callers continue to get longer despite commitments to improvements, investments, and increased hiring efforts. The latest report from Bureau of Emergency Communications director Bob Cozzie showed an average wait time of...
KATU.com
Robot helps Northeast Portland hotel cut down on vandalism
PORTLAND, Ore. — There's a new security feature at a Northeast Portland hotel. "Robby" the robot is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 350 pounds and can travel three to five mph. He also self-charges. He patrols at the Aloft Hotel at Cascade Station. General Manager Mike...
KATU.com
City of Portland makes progress clearing homeless camps near schools, still many to go
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland's plan to clear homeless camps near schools is ongoing, but there are many camps near schools still intact. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued an emergency declaration last week banning campers on high-crash corridors and walking routes to grade schools in the city.
KATU.com
Tiktok trend causes Kia and Hyundai car theft spike in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a Tiktok trend that shows stealing a Kia or a Hyundai can be as easy as hotwiring the car with an iPhone charger has thefts of those vehicles skyrocketing in Portland. Portland Police said that while vehicle thefts have decreased overall by five percent...
KATU.com
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Portland area, prompting federal authorities to issue warning
After finding 'rainbow fentanyl' during two recent busts in the Portland area, federal authorities are warning Oregonians to keep an eye out for the brightly-colored and highly-toxic synthetic opioid that resembles sidewalk chalk. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon joined the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)...
KATU.com
Thousands compete in Hood to Coast, celebrating 40 years of the 'Mother of All Relays'
GOVT. CAMP, Ore. — It's a major milestone for the "Mother of all Relays" as thousands of runners take on the Hood to Coast Relay for its 40th anniversary. The relay has about 19,000 participants from all 50 states and dozens of different countries, and it is the largest running and walking relay race in the world.
KATU.com
Things 2 Do: August 26-28
The Oregon State Fair is back in full force in Salem! Some big names are performing, including The Beach Boys, TLC and Nelly. But there's plenty of free entertainment with fair admission, like the rodeo Friday and Saturday night, monster trucks, motorcycle stunts, an aerial thrill show, and fire dancers. Of course, there's also all the fair food, carnival rides, games, and livestock. The fair opens at 10 a.m. through Labor Day.
KATU.com
Portland Rescue Mission's Safe at Last Telethon: Gratitude
Portland Rescue Mission's Mike Deckon joined us to share how your donations give the women and children at Shepherd's Door a new lease on life. KATU has teamed up with the Portland Rescue Mission in our Safe at Last Telethon to help homeless women in our community get a new start in life. Shepherd's Door is Portland Rescue Mission's 12-month residential program for women and children transitioning out of homelessness. Just $24 a month is life changing, providing safety, shelter, and the first step to a second chance of life for women and children who are in dire need.
KATU.com
PBOT expands public safety program in effort to combat gun violence
PORTLAND, Ore. — After using barrels and plazas to divert traffic in the Mt. Scott neighborhood over the last year, the Portland Bureau of Transportation said that tactic is helping to combat gun violence. Now, PBOT is looking to extend those tools to neighborhoods across the city. The chair...
KATU.com
Air quality alerts issued Thursday for Salem and Oregon City areas
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory today for the Salem and Oregon City areas due to smog. DEQ expects the advisory to last until at least Thursday evening. DEQ urges people to take steps to protect their health and limit...
KATU.com
Playing 100 holes of golf in one day...for a good cause
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gay Davis is one of the co-founders of Pumpkin Ridge Golf Course in North Plains, and he plays a lot of golf, especially on this day. 100 holes of golf, in one day, all part of the Golf Four Joy Tournament to help raise vital funds for the Joyrx Served Children.
KATU.com
Boat catches fire, person rescued by other boaters on the Columbia River
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Firefighters say a boat caught fire in the Columbia River on Thursday afternoon. The one person on board was helped to safety by some other boaters who were in the area. There were no reports of injuries. Gresham Firefighters say Rescue Boat 75 was called...
KATU.com
Jay Allen benefit concert for the Walk to End Alzheimer's
Hillsboro, Ore. — Country music star Jay Allen went viral for his song "Blank Stares." He wrote it for his mother, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's at just 51 years old. She passed away less than three years later. "The song is called 'Blank Stares,' but the hook...
KATU.com
Body located at the bottom of a cliff near the Angel's Rest Trail
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a body has been located at the bottom of a cliff just off the Angel's Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge. Multnomah County Search and Rescue worked Wednesday afternoon and evening to recover the body. The sheriff's office said it won't have an update on the recovery until Thursday morning.
KATU.com
Authorities are asking for help to find a missing foster child
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find a 16-year-old child who went missing from Portland on Aug 23. Franki Tuloula Mae Salyer-Livingston,16, is suspected to be around the unhoused encampments around the Target in the Hollywood District...
KATU.com
PGE working to restore power after big outage in Wilsonville
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — About 3,000 PGE power customers lost power in Wilsonville and Charbonneau on Thursday night, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. According to PGE's outage map, a tree fell on a line around 8:30 p.m. TVF&R said it received multiple calls about the outage. It...
KATU.com
Man drowns in Toutle River after diving from cliff
NEAR CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — Divers located and recovered a body from the Toutle River on Thursday, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office. Emergency responders were called the day before at 3:50 p.m. on a report that a man had jumped into the river and had not resurfaced.
