Portland, OR

Student loan forgiveness can't come soon enough for some in Portland area

PORTLAND, Ore. — For some, student loan forgiveness announced by President Joe Biden earlier this week can't come soon enough. "I have a good, decent job, above average job, but I still can’t pay my bills, I can’t pay my student loan, I can’t even save money, I literally can’t save money," said one Portland woman, who's been paying off student loans for the past five years.
Vancouver says its Stay Safe site is working

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver is touting its success with its Stay Safe Village to help provide a place to live for those struggling with homelessness. On Tuesday, the city released its six-month progress report on the village on Northeast 51st Circle. The city says between Dec. 23, 2021 and...
City of Portland authorizes $3.7 million to buy 'badly needed' new police vehicles

PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland approved almost $3.7 million to buy new police cars. It was an emergency ordinance added to the City Council's calendar. The city's fleet supervisor says the police bureau has deferred new vehicle purchases for two years because prices are high, just like they are for anyone buying a new car. Wait times are long too.
Wait times for callers into Portland's 911 grows longer

PORTLAND, Ore. — A documented problem in Portland continues to get worse, as average wait times for 911 callers continue to get longer despite commitments to improvements, investments, and increased hiring efforts. The latest report from Bureau of Emergency Communications director Bob Cozzie showed an average wait time of...
Robot helps Northeast Portland hotel cut down on vandalism

PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s a new security feature at a Northeast Portland hotel. “Robby” the robot is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 350 pounds and can travel three to five mph. He also self-charges. He patrols at the Aloft Hotel at Cascade Station. General Manager Mike...
Tiktok trend causes Kia and Hyundai car theft spike in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a Tiktok trend that shows stealing a Kia or a Hyundai can be as easy as hotwiring the car with an iPhone charger has thefts of those vehicles skyrocketing in Portland. Portland Police said that while vehicle thefts have decreased overall by five percent...
Things 2 Do: August 26-28

The Oregon State Fair is back in full force in Salem! Some big names are performing, including The Beach Boys, TLC and Nelly. But there's plenty of free entertainment with fair admission, like the rodeo Friday and Saturday night, monster trucks, motorcycle stunts, an aerial thrill show, and fire dancers. Of course, there's also all the fair food, carnival rides, games, and livestock. The fair opens at 10 a.m. through Labor Day.
Portland Rescue Mission's Safe at Last Telethon: Gratitude

Portland Rescue Mission’s Mike Deckon joined us to share how your donations give the women and children at Shepherd's Door a new lease on life. KATU has teamed up with the Portland Rescue Mission in our Safe at Last Telethon to help homeless women in our community get a new start in life. Shepherd’s Door is Portland Rescue Mission’s 12-month residential program for women and children transitioning out of homelessness. Just $24 a month is life changing, providing safety, shelter, and the first step to a second chance of life for women and children who are in dire need.
PBOT expands public safety program in effort to combat gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. — After using barrels and plazas to divert traffic in the Mt. Scott neighborhood over the last year, the Portland Bureau of Transportation said that tactic is helping to combat gun violence. Now, PBOT is looking to extend those tools to neighborhoods across the city. The chair...
Playing 100 holes of golf in one day...for a good cause

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gay Davis is one of the co-founders of Pumpkin Ridge Golf Course in North Plains, and he plays a lot of golf, especially on this day. 100 holes of golf, in one day, all part of the Golf Four Joy Tournament to help raise vital funds for the Joyrx Served Children.
Jay Allen benefit concert for the Walk to End Alzheimer's

Hillsboro, Ore. — Country music star Jay Allen went viral for his song "Blank Stares." He wrote it for his mother, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's at just 51 years old. She passed away less than three years later. “The song is called 'Blank Stares,' but the hook...
Body located at the bottom of a cliff near the Angel's Rest Trail

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said a body has been located at the bottom of a cliff just off the Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge. Multnomah County Search and Rescue worked Wednesday afternoon and evening to recover the body. The sheriff's office said it won't have an update on the recovery until Thursday morning.
Authorities are asking for help to find a missing foster child

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find a 16-year-old child who went missing from Portland on Aug 23. Franki Tuloula Mae Salyer-Livingston,16, is suspected to be around the unhoused encampments around the Target in the Hollywood District...
PGE working to restore power after big outage in Wilsonville

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — About 3,000 PGE power customers lost power in Wilsonville and Charbonneau on Thursday night, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. According to PGE’s outage map, a tree fell on a line around 8:30 p.m. TVF&R said it received multiple calls about the outage. It...
Man drowns in Toutle River after diving from cliff

NEAR CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — Divers located and recovered a body from the Toutle River on Thursday, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders were called the day before at 3:50 p.m. on a report that a man had jumped into the river and had not resurfaced.
