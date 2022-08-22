ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot, killed by a security guard in downtown Phoenix nightclub

By Laura Daniella Sepulveda, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
A man was shot and killed by a security guard Sunday night after he tried to force his way into a nightclub at gunpoint, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The man who was shot was identified by police as Travonte Hayes, 28.

According to police, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at Tru Ultra Lounge near Roosevelt Street and Central Avenue.

Officers who arrived found Hayes on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

Police said the shooting happened after Hayes was kicked out of the establishment for an unknown reason. Hayes later returned with a gun, pointed it at an unidentified security guard and tried to re-enter the establishment, police said.

The security guard then shot Hayes in self-defense, police said. He was released as determined by Phoenix police and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Detectives are still investigating what led to the shooting and the security guard's actions are expected to go through additional review, police said.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

