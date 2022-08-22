Read full article on original website
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's cameras don't have to be the best to be my favorite
For a long time, answering the question "Which smartphone takes the best photos?" was easy: the latest Google Pixel. Times have changed, and now there's fierce competition in the mobile photography realm. While the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are still some of the best cameras, the answer to the question comes down to personal preference rather than imperial metrics. Some prefer photos that are as accurate to real life as possible or the high-contrast look from a Pixel. As mobile photography week continues, I'd like to talk about why the flexibility afforded by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera system makes it my favorite.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 3: More than meets the eye
Foldables might feel new, but if you judge by Samsung's progress, they've already evolved into a stable product category. Instead of sweeping, revolutionary changes year-over-year, this generation comes with some iterative design changes that — while welcome — might not sound so exciting to current owners. Of course, that doesn't mean they aren't some of the best smartphones around.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Which premium buds are best for you?
Samsung and Google make some of the best earbuds you can buy to use with an Android phone, and each has a new Pro pair on the market. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Pixel Buds Pro are both high-end earbuds with Active Noise Canceling, and they're priced very similarly: Samsung's are $230, Google's are $200. Both are great for different reasons, but the choice between the two comes down to more than which brand of phone you have.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: How I learned to stop worrying and love foldables
Samsung and its Z Flip 4 have managed to do the impossible: I think I've been convinced that I actually like folding smartphones. While foldable display panel tech has always made for an impressive demo, actually building a phone around that kind of unproven, nascent hardware felt somewhere between unnecessary and foolhardy. Rather than refining an existing, proven design, here we had phones almost actively looking for new ways to fail.
Pre-production Pixel 7 and 7 Pro pop up on video, leave us guessing about battery size
We hold these truths to be self-evident... that different Pixel phones are different. They look different, they measure different, and they might even behave differently. Google's upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro very much won't be the Pixels that came before them, but there aren't many ways we can tell them apart right now given that we're ostensibly waiting until October before they officially go public. We do have a better idea, though, thanks to the power of YouTube.
Latest Android Auto update might stop your phone from connecting to your car
The latest version of Android Auto has begun rolling out during the last couple of weeks, and it seems the new update may be causing issues for some users. The update is titled Android Auto 7.8.6, and for some, it is greeting them with a “phone not compatible” message when they try to reconnect to their car.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 now supports Samsung's best camera app
Samsung's Expert RAW app launched last year in beta, but its computational photography improvements and advanced Pro features were limited to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Earlier this year, the app graduated from beta with expanded support for more flagship Galaxy devices. This includes the Galaxy S22, S21, and Fold 3, with Galaxy S20, Note 20 Ultra, and Z Fold 2 compatibility still in the works. Samsung is now further expanding the list of devices that work with Expert RAW by adding support for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The app's latest release also improves low-light image quality and introduces custom presets.
Google may have Fitbit's first Wear OS watch all shaped up
Fitbit ranks among the top fitness wearable brands in the world. However, the company is yet to launch a device with Wear OS and Google has already been its parent company for more than a year now. While there have been conflicting reports about a Wear OS-branded Fitbit arriving soon, there's been no talk about dates. We're now getting a few more tidbits about this elusive entity, thanks to an APK teardown of Google Play services version 22.32.12.
Google brings back Duo icon after Meet transition confuses everyone
The merger between Google Duo and Google Meet, while perhaps a necessary step, has been very confusing so far for everyone involved. Once the merger is finished, the old Meet app will be phased out, and what used to be the Duo app will become Meet. Google Meet branding finally came to the Duo app a few weeks ago. Apparently, though, the change is proving especially hard to handle for some Duo fans, because Google has brought back Duo's old icon — at least for now.
The Nest Hub Max is receiving Google's new operating system
For a long time, Google's new Fuchsia OS remained elusive. Google began silently working on its in-house operating system years ago, and for a long time, its purpose remained unclear to most people. Would it be a smartphone OS? A laptop/desktop OS? Google then surprised everyone and began shipping it to some of its excellent smart displays. After debuting on the first-gen Nest Hub, Fuchsia is now rolling out to all Nest Hub Max users, following an extensive beta phase.
Samsung's new Galaxy A04 offers a 50MP camera and other choice upgrades
Samsung's Galaxy S and Z lineups might be the ones that have a firm place in the pantheon of the best Samsung phones, but at the end of the day, people more commonly purchase mid-range and entry-level devices. Aside from notable exceptions like the Galaxy A5x and A3x series, these handsets don't get a lot of promotion from Samsung. Case in point: the Galaxy A04, a new entry-level smartphone, was just quietly added to the company's website.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review: Suffering for slimness
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was the culmination of years of dreams, desperate pleas, and corporate collaboration, as Google and Samsung finally came together to give us the amazing Android smartwatch that Android owners deserved. The Exynos chipset inside ran circles around the outdated Qualcomm chipsets of its competitors. It gave us Samsung’s refined hardware and software experience with the Google services and apps that we’d missed out on earlier Tizen-based Galaxy Watch models.
Google's newly released Pixel Buds Pro are already on sale for $175
The wireless earbuds market is only getting more competitive, and companies are always jumping in with new releases that are better and cheaper than anything we were listening to before. Nowhere is this more true than in the case of Google's Pixel Buds Pro, the fourth release in the Pixel Buds series, and easily one of the best. Normally, the Buds Pro retail for $200, but right now they're on sale at Amazon for just $175 ($25 off).
Bose reportedly wants to charge $300 for its upcoming set of ultra-premium earbuds
In the mobile space, Bose is mostly known for its over-ear ANC headphones like its Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and the newer QuietComfort 45. The company released its first ANC true wireless earbuds, the QuietComfort Earbuds, in 2020, and according to a new leak from Roland Quandt and WinFuture, we're due for a sequel very soon.
The Pixel 6a continues Google's reign as the king of durability
Although you'll still find a handful of models kicking around, the days of specialized rugged phones are, by and large, long gone. It's been years since Samsung made an Active edition of their smartphones, leaving it up to case makers to develop methods of protecting your expensive glass-and-metal sandwich of a device. That's what makes durability testing so important, and today, it's the Pixel 6a's turn to get put through the wringer.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Should you upgrade?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an iterative upgrade over the Fold 3, packing the usual yearly improvements like a faster chip, improved cameras, and better display. The latter is among the best Android smartphones on the market, so the gains add up. Compared to the 2020's Fold 2, though, the changes are a lot more prominent. But if you already own the Galaxy Z Fold 2, should you upgrade to the Fold 4? Or wait another year for 2023's Fold? Let's dig into the details.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review: Remixing a classic
It’s been a tame mid-year release cycle for Samsung. After an eventful early year that saw the introduction of buzzy products like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung revealed a crop of products at its August Unpacked event that are remarkably similar to the ones it launched at the same event last year. That includes the sequel to 2021’s Galaxy Buds Pro, the $230 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They’re great wireless earbuds, but if you’ve got the last generation, you’re already enjoying most of what’s good here.
Steam's redesigned mobile app is a significant upgrade (APK Download)
Over the years, Steam's desktop app has gone through numerous changes and updates, culminating in the sleek SteamOS for the Steam Deck. However, Valve has seen fit to let its mobile app settle in the cutting-edge visuals of 2015. Today marks a change, as Valve is now beta testing a wholly redesigned app for iOS and Android. It's not just a visual update; Valve has rebuilt the framework, resulting in an app that looks and feels significantly better than its predecessor.
How to get the best astrophotography results with the Google Pixel
It's incredible how much mobile photography has evolved in the last decade, and with Google's astrophotography mode, it's easier than ever to capture constellations and even the Milky Way that were once only accessible with expensive gear and hours of editing. On the occasion of mobile photography week, we're diving...
First Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 update is live for its launch day
Along with its newest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, Samsung introduced a new range of smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 5 is a worthy follow-up to last year's Watch 4, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro adds a premium build, and features, to that already-great package. Samsung's latest smartwatch is starting to get delivered to the doorsteps of users, and for some of those, the very first software update has begun to land.
