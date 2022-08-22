Have you ever met a time traveler? You’ll have your chance on Sept. 1 at the Brownwood Art Center, 215 Fisk Ave., from 5-8 pm. Introduce yourself to Boyd Harris, and maybe he’ll share a story from his adventures, as you take in his retrospective exhibit, 50 years in the making. The opening reception is free and open to the public. The exhibit continues through Sept. 30. Gallery hours are 2-6 pm Mon-Fri.

