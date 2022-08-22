Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koxe.com
Doran Lemke, 78, of Brownwood
Doran Erich Lemke was born on August 23, 1944, to Erich and Jane (Doran) Lemke in Midland, Texas. He passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in Brownwood. He leaves behind a wife of 52 years, Glenda (Cox) Lemke, a daughter, Kara (David) Markham, one grandson, Case Markham, one granddaughter, McKenzie (Jason) Markham Burt, two sisters, Janet (Richard) Morris and Liesa (David) Land, one brother, Gerald “Tinker” (Theresa) Lemke, bonus daughter and son in law, Amy and Jason Tindol, bonus grandchildren Ty, Kate, and Barrett Tindol, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
koxe.com
Weekly Brown County COVID Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 122 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 122 positives this week, 17 were PCR, and 105 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 38 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and...
koxe.com
‘The Eclectic World Of Boyd Harris’ on display at Art Center Sept. 1-30
Have you ever met a time traveler? You’ll have your chance on Sept. 1 at the Brownwood Art Center, 215 Fisk Ave., from 5-8 pm. Introduce yourself to Boyd Harris, and maybe he’ll share a story from his adventures, as you take in his retrospective exhibit, 50 years in the making. The opening reception is free and open to the public. The exhibit continues through Sept. 30. Gallery hours are 2-6 pm Mon-Fri.
koxe.com
2022-23 budget, tax rate passed by BISD school board
The Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees approved the 2022-23 school year budget and maintenance and operations tax rate during a special called meeting Thursday. The budget is climbing to $36,189,846, which is an increase from $32,870,819 a year ago. Also, the school nutrition budget of $2,378,973 was approved, which is higher than last year’s $1,817,951, and the debt service budget of $2,304,025 dipped slightly from $2,306, 975 the prior school year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koxe.com
Howard Payne hosting new season of Brownwood Community Choir
The Brownwood Community Choir, formerly University Singers, is set to begin rehearsals for the group’s 2022-2023 season on Monday, August 29. Rehearsals will be held weekly on Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in room 503 of Howard Payne University’s Davidson Music Complex. The choir is...
koxe.com
Doran Lemke, 78, of Early
Funeral services for Doran Lemke, age 78, of Early, are pending with Heartland Funeral Home. Mr. Lemke passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Comments / 0