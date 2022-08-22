Read full article on original website
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
Nordstrom Rack announces plan to open new store location in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
WDEF
More To The Story: New Miss Tennessee Agriculture USA Queen is from Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – “I’ve always been around agriculture. I grew up on a farm. And we had an orchard. And I love to ride horses too.”. Right around a month ago, Ooltewah’s Christal Majestic found out the good news. She had looked on-line, and decided to enter the Miss Agriculture USA state competition. She won.
chattanoogapulse.com
More Food Trucks Are Joining Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga
Chattanoogans can start the holiday weekend early with September’s First Friday of the Month Food Truck event on Friday, September 2. With the new month comes growth; 17 Food Trucks will be on hand from 11AM to 3PM at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is encouraged to come out to have these amazing culinary entrepreneurs fill their lunch-time cravings.
chattanoogacw.com
A group of co-workers from around the country help homeless veterans in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — There are a lot of organizations across the country designed to help veterans. Even with all of that the need is still huge. In the Price of Freedom the story of a group of co-workers from around the country who stepped up to help homeless veterans in Chattanooga.
WDEF
Chattanooga preparing to celebrate Parking Day 2022
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Have you ever wanted to set up an entertainment system, a sofa and a grill on the side of the road while watching college football?. In just under a month, that possibility and so many others can become reality. Chattanooga’s upcoming Parking Day next will be...
WDEF
Pro-choice rally held in Miller Park
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Tennessee’s Human Life Protection Act went into effect Thursday, banning abortion across the state. This prompted a pro-choice rally Thursday night at Chattanooga’s Miller Park. One activist believes most people don’t understand how serious the new laws are and that these new laws could...
News 2 Gives Back: Honoring Sgt. Lee Russell and Deputy Matt Blansett
News 2 Gives Back works to honor the families of fallen law enforcement officers, who were killed in the line of duty in Tennessee. See how you can help the families of THP Sgt. Lee Russell and Marion Co. deputy Matt Blansett.
livability.com
Chattanooga’s Moon River Festival Hits a High Note
Moon River Festival showcases Americana music at its finest. The annual Moon River Festival strikes a chord with music lovers each year in mid-September, with about 20,000 fans packing scenic Coolidge Park along the Chattanooga riverfront. The two-day celebration showcases more than 20 talented artists from Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia who primarily specialize in folk and indie music.
WDEF
Hamilton County schools appoint a Chief Talent Officer
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County schools are addressing the challenge of finding teachers and administrators by creating a Chief Talent Officer for the system. Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson is appointing Dr. Zac Brown to the job. His new job will be leading the Human Resources and...
progressivegrocer.com
Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Lows
Amid the business’ ongoing expansion, Food City officials have revealed plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tenn., market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 square feet and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy.
WDEF
Chattanooga non-profits participate in humane trafficking awareness movement
The Red Sand Project is a movement that is meant to bring awareness to the sinister reality of human trafficking by packing attention grabbing red sand into the cracks of sidewalks. Several local nonprofits participated in the movement today at The Aloft Hotel in Chattanooga. Experts with the Red Sand...
WDEF
“Walk With Integrity”: Community leaders show support for Chattanooga’s police chief
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The last week for Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy has been a trying one. After submitting the names of 15 officers to the U.S. Attorney for misrepresenting facts, the police union decried her actions, giving her a “lack of confidence” vote. Today, several leaders...
grocerydive.com
Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee
Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
wutc.org
Going Up The Country: The Fall Fair Heads To The Farm
This fall, the Hamilton County Fair moves from Hixson to the McDonald Farm in Sale Creek. Late last year, the county purchased the farm, which will host the fair on October 1st and 2nd. Barry Courter is a reporter and columnist for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Eater
Take a 24-Hour Food Tour Through Historic Chattanooga, Tennessee
Located about two hours north of Atlanta along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Chattanooga is a choice destination for Atlantans seeking a quick weekend getaway, where outdoor activities and dining and drinking are top priorities. This pretty little riverfront city packs a serious punch when...
WDEF
Tennessee enacts one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation this week.
Tomorrow Tennessee is enacting one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. Under the new Human Life Protection Act, providers that perform an abortion opens themselves up to being charged with a class C felony. No matter the circumstances. A Class C felony is punishable with 3-15 years in prison and a potential fine of up to $10,000.
WDEF
Food City buying Cleveland grocery stores
ABINGDON, Virginia (WDEF) – The Food City company is buying out a grocery business in Cleveland. They are buying the Cooke’s family of stores, which include five Fresh n’ Low locations plus a Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy. Cooke’s was founded in 1936 and passed down...
WDEF
More To The Story with Staley: New Art Exhibit
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It’s an art exhibit, in all of its color and glory, right when you walk into the Jewish Cultural Center in Chattanooga. Program Director Ann Treadwell culled through over 200 entries, whittling the work down to 36 artists, from nine different states and Israel. The...
chattanoogacw.com
Multi-million dollar renovation coming to Chattanooga's Westside community
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The historic Westside community is about to get a multi-million dollar makeover, according to a press release. The Associated General Contractors of East Tennessee partnered with the Chattanooga Housing Authority to invest in a new construction career academy that will provide training leading to family-wage jobs for graduates of the program.
thunder1320.com
Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility
Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
franchising.com
Multi-Unit Operator Set to Bring First Big Chicken Locations to Tennessee Markets
Tennessee restauranter Jim Richards has signed a development agreement to open several Shaquille O’Neal-backed Big Chicken restaurants in Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga markets. “With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a ‘wow’ experience for customers,” said Richards, whose development agreement...
