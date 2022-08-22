ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

More To The Story: New Miss Tennessee Agriculture USA Queen is from Ooltewah

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – “I’ve always been around agriculture. I grew up on a farm. And we had an orchard. And I love to ride horses too.”. Right around a month ago, Ooltewah’s Christal Majestic found out the good news. She had looked on-line, and decided to enter the Miss Agriculture USA state competition. She won.
OOLTEWAH, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

More Food Trucks Are Joining Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga

Chattanoogans can start the holiday weekend early with September’s First Friday of the Month Food Truck event on Friday, September 2. With the new month comes growth; 17 Food Trucks will be on hand from 11AM to 3PM at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is encouraged to come out to have these amazing culinary entrepreneurs fill their lunch-time cravings.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga preparing to celebrate Parking Day 2022

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Have you ever wanted to set up an entertainment system, a sofa and a grill on the side of the road while watching college football?. In just under a month, that possibility and so many others can become reality. Chattanooga’s upcoming Parking Day next will be...
Chattanooga, TN
Education
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
WDEF

Pro-choice rally held in Miller Park

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Tennessee’s Human Life Protection Act went into effect Thursday, banning abortion across the state. This prompted a pro-choice rally Thursday night at Chattanooga’s Miller Park. One activist believes most people don’t understand how serious the new laws are and that these new laws could...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
livability.com

Chattanooga’s Moon River Festival Hits a High Note

Moon River Festival showcases Americana music at its finest. The annual Moon River Festival strikes a chord with music lovers each year in mid-September, with about 20,000 fans packing scenic Coolidge Park along the Chattanooga riverfront. The two-day celebration showcases more than 20 talented artists from Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia who primarily specialize in folk and indie music.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Hamilton County schools appoint a Chief Talent Officer

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County schools are addressing the challenge of finding teachers and administrators by creating a Chief Talent Officer for the system. Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson is appointing Dr. Zac Brown to the job. His new job will be leading the Human Resources and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
progressivegrocer.com

Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Lows

Amid the business’ ongoing expansion, Food City officials have revealed plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tenn., market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 square feet and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy.
CLEVELAND, TN
grocerydive.com

Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee

Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
CLEVELAND, TN
wutc.org

Going Up The Country: The Fall Fair Heads To The Farm

This fall, the Hamilton County Fair moves from Hixson to the McDonald Farm in Sale Creek. Late last year, the county purchased the farm, which will host the fair on October 1st and 2nd. Barry Courter is a reporter and columnist for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Eater

Take a 24-Hour Food Tour Through Historic Chattanooga, Tennessee

Located about two hours north of Atlanta along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Chattanooga is a choice destination for Atlantans seeking a quick weekend getaway, where outdoor activities and dining and drinking are top priorities. This pretty little riverfront city packs a serious punch when...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Tennessee enacts one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation this week.

Tomorrow Tennessee is enacting one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. Under the new Human Life Protection Act, providers that perform an abortion opens themselves up to being charged with a class C felony. No matter the circumstances. A Class C felony is punishable with 3-15 years in prison and a potential fine of up to $10,000.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Food City buying Cleveland grocery stores

ABINGDON, Virginia (WDEF) – The Food City company is buying out a grocery business in Cleveland. They are buying the Cooke’s family of stores, which include five Fresh n’ Low locations plus a Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy. Cooke’s was founded in 1936 and passed down...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

More To The Story with Staley: New Art Exhibit

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It’s an art exhibit, in all of its color and glory, right when you walk into the Jewish Cultural Center in Chattanooga. Program Director Ann Treadwell culled through over 200 entries, whittling the work down to 36 artists, from nine different states and Israel. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Multi-million dollar renovation coming to Chattanooga's Westside community

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The historic Westside community is about to get a multi-million dollar makeover, according to a press release. The Associated General Contractors of East Tennessee partnered with the Chattanooga Housing Authority to invest in a new construction career academy that will provide training leading to family-wage jobs for graduates of the program.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thunder1320.com

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
MANCHESTER, TN
franchising.com

Multi-Unit Operator Set to Bring First Big Chicken Locations to Tennessee Markets

Tennessee restauranter Jim Richards has signed a development agreement to open several Shaquille O’Neal-backed Big Chicken restaurants in Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga markets. “With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a ‘wow’ experience for customers,” said Richards, whose development agreement...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

