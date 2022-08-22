Read full article on original website
Famous BMW Tuner Hands Lamborghini Urus An 830 HP Mega-Upgrade
If you're looking for a rapid SUV with an exotic badge, there are several options to choose from. Aston Martin's DBX707 is a fine choice, but if you're looking for something Italian, the Lamborghini Urus is the one to have until the V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue arrives. In anticipation of that, the Raging Bull recently unveiled the Urus Performante, a more hardcore version with 657 horsepower and a Rally Mode.
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 Gets 6.2-Liter Naturally Aspirated V8 With 641 HP
A member of the Edition 55 series of vehicles built to celebrate 55 years of AMG. Accompanied by IWC Pilot's Watch Chronograph Edition 55 in limited-edition box. Mercedes-AMG has introduced the latest Edition 55 model to celebrate 55 years since AMG was founded. But instead of being based on a roadgoing car, the new special edition is a race car, specifically the AMG GT3.
RUMOR: Next-Gen Dodge Muscle Cars To Get 500-HP Hurricane Straight-Six
In early August, a rumor surfaced that both the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger would enter a new generation alongside the first electric muscle car and feature V8 engines. This turned out to be false as Dodge confirmed to CarBuzz that the Charger/Challenger on their current platform - Hemi V8 included - were dead after 2023, and the replacement would be electric.
Zenvo's New Hypercar Will Have A Hybrid V12 With Up To 1,800 HP
This past week has been chock-full of mesmerizing reveals from Monterey Car Week, with plenty of hypercars raising the bar for performance once again. It was also an opportunity for some niche automakers to show the well-heeled a glimpse of their future plans, which Danish hypercar company Zenvo teased would be part of its attraction at The Quail.
2023 Bugatti W16 Mistral
We recently paid tribute to the last breaths of the internal combustion engine with seven truly special cars and the equally iconic engines that power them. Naturally, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport and its sublime 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 were on that list. But Bugatti wanted an even more special farewell for this power plant, and that's why the W16 Mistral is here. A beguiling drop-top, the Mistral is based on the Chiron but has been altered enough to appear as though it's a completely new model. With 1,578 horsepower, Bugatti's other lofty goal with this car is for it to become the fastest roadster in the world while simultaneously saying goodbye to the incredible 16-cylinder engine that has powered all modern Bugattis.
Official: Alfa Romeo Is Leaving Formula 1 In 2023
Even though it was one of the worst-kept secrets in the automotive industry, Audi still took the time to officially announce that will enter F1 in 2026 (hurry up, Porsche - we all know you're en route too). The announcement was still slightly cryptic, however. Audi only announced that it...
Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage
There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
Maserati's Striking MC20 Cielo Makes American Debut At The Quail
The stunning Maserati MC20 Cielo made its official North American debut at The Quail, an automotive gathering that forms part of Monterey Car Week. CarBuzz got up close and personal with the elegant Italian, seen here in a fetching shade of Acquamarina from the brand's PrimaSerie limited edition range. Like...
The Cockpit Of The Genesis X Speedium Concept Is As Gorgeous As The Exterior
Led by the award-winning Luc Donckerwolke, the design department over at Hyundai and Genesis is turning out some good-looking cars. The striking X Speedium Coupe concept is proof of this and previews the luxury subsidiary's electric future. At the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the Korean brand took the opportunity to...
First New Nissan Z Crash Caused By Dealer Employee Drifting In A Parking Lot
Whenever there is an "it car" there is a natural progression of news. It starts with rumors, concepts, test mules, prototypes, and then inches toward production, deliveries, and then the first crash. Yes, the new 2023 Nissan Z has crashed, and pretty severely, not by the new owner but by the dealership responsible for selling the car.
Ford Opens 2023 Mustang Mach-E Ordering Again With New Colors And Pricing
Due to unprecedented demand and countless supply chain shortages, Ford was forced to stop orders for the 2022 model year Mustang Mach-E. The Blue Oval promised that order books would open soon for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E, and now the time has finally come for that promise to be delivered. Mach-E ordering has in fact re-opened with new pricing and updated features.
Gordon Murray T.33 Coming To America, Nissan Ready For Z Nismo, Acura Won't Budge On Integra Manual: Cold Start
Top of the morning to you, dear readers, and welcome to Cold Start, your morning recap of the most important automotive developments from the last 24 hours. Since yesterday's report, we've covered the fact that Alfa Romeo is pissed off over the Dodge Hornet that its own Tonale is underpinned by. We've also looked at the cabin of the long-awaited Tesla Semi and reported on job cuts at Ford.
The 2023 BMW M3 Sedan Has An Edge Over The M4 Coupe
Choosing between a BMW M3 or a BMW M4 was always a pretty straightforward decision between a four-door sedan and a two-door coupe. The M3 offers more rear passenger room and trunk space, while the M4 has that coupe cool factor and the option for a convertible roof. For the 2023 model year, a new wrinkle has been added to the equation that separates these two M-cars by more than just door count.
2023 Jeep Gladiator Makes You Pay More For Freedom
Jeep recently announced the 2023 model year upgrades for the Gladiator. Like the Jeep Wrangler, the enhancements are not that extensive, with an all-new bright-yellow hue called High Velocity - which replaces 2022's Snazzbery - being the most noticeable exterior difference. The Gladiator will now also have an American flag on each front fender.
Say Goodbye To One Of America's Best Small Vans
Ford is making big waves with its all-electric E-Transit van, but not everyone requires such a large vehicle to transport people or stuff. That's why the Ford Transit Connect makes so much sense; it's a compact van, available in both passenger wagon and cargo versions while starting at under $30,000.
2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante
Unlike some other Italian words, it's no secret what 'Performante' translates to in English. Like the Huracan Performante before it, the Urus Performante is a high-performance, track-oriented version of the standard car it's based on. With the Aston Martin DBX707 and Nurburgring-record-breaking Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT here, Lamborghini has already set a record of its own with the Urus Performante at Pikes Peak. Lighter, wider, and more powerful than the standard Urus, Lamborghini promises that the Performante raises the bar for a new breed of super SUV.
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Teasers Leave Nothing To The Imagination
Maserati doesn't much seem to care who sees its first-ever electric sports car, the GranTurismo Folgore. Normally, pretty much any brand would go to great lengths to hide their new sports car (well, except for Porsche), but Maserati is 'teasing' the GT Folgore by showing us bits of the car fully exposed. This isn't the first time we've spotted the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore sans camo or the first time it's been teased without camo.
Future VWs Are Only Allowed To Use Synthetic Blinker Fluid
Volkswagen recently filed a groundbreaking trademark in Mexico. CarBuzz has discovered via The Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) that VW's head office filed a trademark for the slogan, "nur synthetische blinkerfleussigkeit verweden," which translates as "use only synthetic blinker fluid." We've been waiting for a manufacturer to improve the...
Driven: 2022 Toyota Prius Is A Perfect Appliance, But An Imperfect Car
The Toyota Prius gets a bad rap from enthusiasts. Decades of being a "mom-mobile" and what essentially amounts to the exact opposite of the performance cars we all know and love will do that. So, when the keys landed in our lap, getting past that was immediately a concern. Now, we're here to convince the rest of you gearheads that the very same is possible. Call it Prius self-help, if you will.
Bentley's New Macallan Whisky Looks Better Than The Batur
When it comes to whisky, few can rival The Macallan, a Scottish distillery known for making some of the finest single malt whiskies in the world. The prestigious liquor enjoys a rich and storied history, so it's rather apt that the company has chosen to partner with Bentley for its latest project at a time when Bentley is celebrating its coachbuilt history with the new Mulliner Batur.
