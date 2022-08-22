ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk murder suspect previously accused of violence against women

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz, Sarah Zak
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ze1XB_0hQyWX3L00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Gary Morton, 43, is accused of killing Marie Covington, a Virginia Beach woman reported missing over the weekend. 10 On Your Side has confirmed Morton was taken into custody early Saturday morning after a state police pursuit.

Norfolk homicide victim ID’d as missing VB woman

The charges against Morton are serious, leading us to wonder if he had previously been in trouble with the law.

Morton was actually out of jail on bond when he was arrested. He is currently being prosecuted on charges he abducted, strangled and beat a Norfolk woman. He is due in court in November on those charges.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi told WAVY Morton was granted bond in that case, partly because the victim had military obligations and could not attend several court dates, including the original trial start date in February 2022. The case was continued to November. Fatehi is now working to revoke bond and recommend no bond for the current charges against Morton.

Related: Official GoFundMe to help Covington family

Morton was also jailed for similar assault and battery charges against one woman in 2012 and another in 2017. Both of those cases were nolle prossed, which essentially means the charges were set aside. That can happen, for example, if a prosecutor decides there isn’t enough evidence or if a witness decides not to testify. In one of Morton’s cases, even though the charges were set aside, the woman later took out an emergency protective order.

Morton also has prior theft, assault and receiving stolen goods and drug charges — including some we tracked down in Pennsylvania.

10 On Your Side learned Morton went by two aliases: Daryl Waddell and Quadeem Butron.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 3

BeLinda
4d ago

He is nothing but an oversized chump. He will definitely reap what he has sown GUARANTEED!🙏

Reply
5
Ash Ma
4d ago

Sad, us women are not standing a chance with some of this craziness with men lately.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
cbs19news

Police: Man charged in shooting that killed 4 in June

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) -- Authorities say one man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in a shooting at a Virginia boarding house that killed four people in June, but a second man wanted in the case is still at large. News outlets report that Portsmouth's interim Police Chief...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Morton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violence Against Women#Violent Crime#Norfolk Commonwealth
WAVY News 10

Fatal shooting in Oyster Point may have stemmed from road rage

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the Oyster Point area of Newport News and investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from a case of road rage. Newport News police say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Oyster Point Road...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Gunshot victim walks into Norfolk hospital

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One victim walked into a hospital following an overnight shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 2:30 a.m. this morning. According to the Norfolk Police Department, a man arrived at the...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

42K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy