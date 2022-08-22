Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of murdering woman in Paducah motel pleads not guilty at arraignment
PADUCAH — A man accused of murdering a woman in a Paducah motel room and trying to hide her body under a mattress entered a not guilty plea at an arraignment hearing Thursday. Marcos A. Rios is accused of killing Tonia Cornwell in a room on the second floor...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police seeking public assistance locating wanted person
UPDATE: Kentucky State Police troopers have apprehended Jerry Higginbotham. He is being held at the McCracken County Jail. Benton, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges. Jerry C....
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with murder of woman after body found under motel mattress in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday after police say he murdered a woman in a motel room and tried to hide her body under a mattress. The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Street at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday after a maintenance worker at the motel found the woman's body under a mattress inside a room on the second floor.
wpsdlocal6.com
Benton man arrested after leading deputies on chase across Marshall-McCracken County line, deputies say
PADUCAH, KY — A Benton man has been arrested after leading deputies on a vehicle chase and foot-pursuit in two Kentucky counties. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Clinton Borders was arrested on Tuesday evening and is currently facing 17 charges. Deputies say Borders,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of robbing banks in Henderson, Kentucky, and Murphysboro, Illinois, arrested in Arkansas
MURPHYSBORO, IL — A man accused of robbing a Regions Bank in Murphysboro, Illinois, has been arrested in Arkansas, police say. The Murphysboro Police Department says 58-year-old John Earl Hall of Hot Springs, Arkansas, allegedly robbed the Regions Bank at 1301 Walnut Street Thursday morning. Hall allegedly entered the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Significant amounts of drugs discharged in local restroom wastewater
PADUCAH — Twenty-six different drugs have been found in samples taken from local wastewater. It's a high-impact project funded by the National Institute of Justice. Murray State University, in collaboration with the University of Kentucky, is testing wastewater along the interstate to track driving under the influence of drugs.
wpsdlocal6.com
Service & Sacrifice: 82-year-old woman recalls Marine service
PADUCAH — Women have served in the Marines since 1918. Their role has changed considerably o…
wpsdlocal6.com
Superload delays on eastbound I-24 every other day for two weeks
PADUCAH — A specialized hauler plans to move superloads along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties about every other day for the next two weeks, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The superload caravans will move at about 35 miles per hours...
wpsdlocal6.com
Greenfield's Rodehaver returns home from hospital
PADUCAH, KY -- Greenfield senior Blake Rodehaver returned home from Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Thursday afternoon after spending six days in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency during Greenfield's football game last Friday night. Rodehaver's sister, Sierra Replogle posted on social media, "OFFICIALLY DISCHARGED HOME BOUND BABY!!!!!" Rodehaver...
wpsdlocal6.com
Trigg County work zone restricts westbound traffic
PADUCAH — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a work zone lane restriction for westbound traffic on Interstate 24 near the 60-mile marker in Trigg County. Starting Friday, there will be a 19-foot-6-inch load width restriction in this work zone. This work zone lane restriction for westbound...
wpsdlocal6.com
8/25 High School volleyball
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school volleyball scores from Thursday, August 25th.
wpsdlocal6.com
Extended closure planned for Main Street in Calvert City for railroad crossing upgrades
CALVERT CITY, KY — An extended road closure is set to begin Monday on Main Street in Calvert City, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The cabinet says a contractor for the Paducah and Louisville Railroad plans to close a section of Calvert City's Main Street, which is also Kentucky 95, for the reconstruction of a rail crossing at the 6 mile marker.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lifeline celebrates new campus expansion during annual banquet
PADUCAH — A local addiction treatment center is expanding its facilities and services. Lifeline Recovery Center just purchased 46 acres near Lovelaceville, Kentucky, for its men's campus. Lifeline made the announcement at its annual banquet Thursday night to some 400 people. Lifeline leaders also showed off the campus, which...
wpsdlocal6.com
Dorena Hickman Ferry Open
PADUCAH — The Dorena Hickman Ferry is back up and running after an improvement in water levels, according to a Thursday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The ferry was closed on August 18 due to low water-levels in the Mississippi River. According to the KTC, the ferry is...
wpsdlocal6.com
Navy Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell to address Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce during Power in Partnership breakfast
PADUCAH — U.S. Navy Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell, the first woman to command the USS Constitution in Boston, will speak during the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's Power in Partnership Breakfast on Sept. 1. Farrell was featured on WPSD's Service & Sacrifice series in April. She's from Paducah, and...
wpsdlocal6.com
With new organizer, new location for Barbecue on the River, vendors preparing for influx of visitors
PADUCAH — The COVID-19 pandemic shut down gatherings throughout the community, but they're opening up and people are ready for it. One event that is a focal point of Paducah is coming back this year. Organizers and vendors are excited for the 28th Barbecue on the River and are...
wpsdlocal6.com
Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years
PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
wpsdlocal6.com
Empty bowls, full hearts: upcoming event feeds local hungry
PADUCAH — The Empty Bowls project connects artists, community members, and local restaurants- all to help feed the hungry in our neighborhoods. The yearly event is coming up this Saturday, August 27th at the Paducah Convention Center. According to Empty Bowls director and local ceramicist -or, as he likes...
wpsdlocal6.com
Talley has hole-in-one, sits tied for 3rd on LPGA Tour
PADUCAH, KY -- Emma Talley had the shot of the day during the first round of the CP Women's Open in Ottawa, Canada on Thursday as she aced the par-3 13th hole, her first hole-in-one on the LPGA Tour. Talley would go on to shoot a 6-under 65 as she...
wpsdlocal6.com
Awaiting approval of new carrier, Barkley Regional Airport sees drop in passengers
PADUCAH — Barkley Regional Airport is experiencing a drop in the number of booked flights. Barkley and its customers are still waiting for the Department of Transportation to approve Contour Aviation as the airport's new carrier. The timeframe is challenging to predict. Usually, the process to approve a carrier...
