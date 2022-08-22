ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged with murder of woman after body found under motel mattress in Paducah

PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday after police say he murdered a woman in a motel room and tried to hide her body under a mattress. The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Street at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday after a maintenance worker at the motel found the woman's body under a mattress inside a room on the second floor.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Significant amounts of drugs discharged in local restroom wastewater

PADUCAH — Twenty-six different drugs have been found in samples taken from local wastewater. It's a high-impact project funded by the National Institute of Justice. Murray State University, in collaboration with the University of Kentucky, is testing wastewater along the interstate to track driving under the influence of drugs.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Superload delays on eastbound I-24 every other day for two weeks

PADUCAH — A specialized hauler plans to move superloads along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties about every other day for the next two weeks, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The superload caravans will move at about 35 miles per hours...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Greenfield's Rodehaver returns home from hospital

PADUCAH, KY -- Greenfield senior Blake Rodehaver returned home from Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Thursday afternoon after spending six days in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency during Greenfield's football game last Friday night. Rodehaver's sister, Sierra Replogle posted on social media, "OFFICIALLY DISCHARGED HOME BOUND BABY!!!!!" Rodehaver...
GREENFIELD, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Trigg County work zone restricts westbound traffic

PADUCAH — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a work zone lane restriction for westbound traffic on Interstate 24 near the 60-mile marker in Trigg County. Starting Friday, there will be a 19-foot-6-inch load width restriction in this work zone. This work zone lane restriction for westbound...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Extended closure planned for Main Street in Calvert City for railroad crossing upgrades

CALVERT CITY, KY — An extended road closure is set to begin Monday on Main Street in Calvert City, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The cabinet says a contractor for the Paducah and Louisville Railroad plans to close a section of Calvert City's Main Street, which is also Kentucky 95, for the reconstruction of a rail crossing at the 6 mile marker.
CALVERT CITY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Lifeline celebrates new campus expansion during annual banquet

PADUCAH — A local addiction treatment center is expanding its facilities and services. Lifeline Recovery Center just purchased 46 acres near Lovelaceville, Kentucky, for its men's campus. Lifeline made the announcement at its annual banquet Thursday night to some 400 people. Lifeline leaders also showed off the campus, which...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Dorena Hickman Ferry Open

PADUCAH — The Dorena Hickman Ferry is back up and running after an improvement in water levels, according to a Thursday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The ferry was closed on August 18 due to low water-levels in the Mississippi River. According to the KTC, the ferry is...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years

PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Empty bowls, full hearts: upcoming event feeds local hungry

PADUCAH — The Empty Bowls project connects artists, community members, and local restaurants- all to help feed the hungry in our neighborhoods. The yearly event is coming up this Saturday, August 27th at the Paducah Convention Center. According to Empty Bowls director and local ceramicist -or, as he likes...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Talley has hole-in-one, sits tied for 3rd on LPGA Tour

PADUCAH, KY -- Emma Talley had the shot of the day during the first round of the CP Women's Open in Ottawa, Canada on Thursday as she aced the par-3 13th hole, her first hole-in-one on the LPGA Tour. Talley would go on to shoot a 6-under 65 as she...
PADUCAH, KY

