SWAT responds to barricade situation in Englewood
CHICAGO — Chicago police’s SWAT team has responded to a barricade situation in Englewood on the city’s South Side.
As of 3:20 p.m., authorities remain in the 6800 block of S. Elizabeth St. following reports of a ‘barricaded individual,’ according to police.
Police provided no additional details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
