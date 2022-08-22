ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWAT responds to barricade situation in Englewood

By Alonzo Small
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — Chicago police’s SWAT team has responded to a barricade situation in Englewood on the city’s South Side.

As of 3:20 p.m., authorities remain in the 6800 block of S. Elizabeth St. following reports of a ‘barricaded individual,’ according to police.

Police provided no additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

