Public Safety

Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $3,517 (2 ETH) In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $3,517, which is 1.44x the current floor price of 1.74 Ethereum ETH/USD ($3,517 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Ethereum Whales Sold 1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens In 2 Days

On-chain data shows that the richest Ethereum ETH/USD whales have been selling a large amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens over the last two days. What Happened: ETH Whales sold 1.5 trillion SHIB tokens worth $20 million, as per data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Stats. The meme coin rallied...
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Will The Tornado Cash Sanction Affect DeFi?

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Aug. 8 that the country sanctioned Tornado Cash TORN/USD, a decentralized application on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain that allows the anonymous transfer of Bitcoin BTC/USD. The reasoning behind it, as well as how it was executed, has angered the crypto community and...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Chain Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Chain's XCN/USD price has decreased 3.57% over the past 24 hours to $0.08. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 2.0%, moving from $0.08 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chain...
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 Factors Tesla Investors Should Consider As EV Maker Splits Its Shares On Wednesday

Tesla, Inc. TSLA is on the cusp of implementing one of the most-awaited corporate actions of 2022. For the unversed, electric vehicle pioneer Tesla announced on Aug. 5 that it has secured board approval for splitting its common stock in the ratio 3:1. The split is to be implemented in the form of a stock dividend, with each shareholder of record as of Aug. 17 receiving two additional shares for every share they hold.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Russians Plan To Enter The Crypto Market And Evade Restrictions

Bitcoin BTC/USD is being sold off ahead of today’s Jackson Hole symposium, as mentioned in yesterday’s market commentary. Meanwhile, according to a poll, almost a third of Russians are ready to buy cryptocurrency in the next six months, despite there being no legal way to buy or sell cryptocurrencies in Russia right now.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Ahead Of Powell's Speech; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower on Friday, falling below the $21,500 level. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded losses, trading below the $1,700 level this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded lower this morning. Theta Fuel...
MARKETS
Benzinga

1,229 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 1,229.27 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,945,068, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,582.29), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Silent Wall Street Giant Wades Into Blockchain Tech

Ethereum ETH/USD rode the momentum of the upcoming Merge—which has been confirmed to begin September 6—to battle its way back to the 1,700 level this week. Global asset management giant Invesco has its eyes on web3 with the launch of Invesco Metaverse Fund this week. The $30 million fund will be actively managed and invest in 7 key areas, including next-gen operating and computer systems, hardware and devices, and networks.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Down More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has fallen 4.2% to $20,689.00. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% loss, moving from $21,459.72 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past...
MARKETS
