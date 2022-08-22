Read full article on original website
What In The World Is Going On With Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Falling Friday?
Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD are all trading lower Friday morning. Stocks and cryptocurrencies at large are trading lower after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. Cryptocurrencies have been seen by some investors as a speculative...
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $3,517 (2 ETH) In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $3,517, which is 1.44x the current floor price of 1.74 Ethereum ETH/USD ($3,517 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Ethereum Whales Sold 1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens In 2 Days
On-chain data shows that the richest Ethereum ETH/USD whales have been selling a large amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens over the last two days. What Happened: ETH Whales sold 1.5 trillion SHIB tokens worth $20 million, as per data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Stats. The meme coin rallied...
Much Wow: Dogecoin Could Be A Good Boy At Supermarkets With Coinstar ATM Deal
Several popular cryptocurrencies are being added to more ATMs around the country. Here are the details about these cryptocurrencies and where to find them. What Happened: More than 10,000 ATMs across the U.S. will allow users to purchase cryptocurrency with cash via crypto onboarding service Coinme partnering with Coinstar, as reported by Decrypt.
How Will The Tornado Cash Sanction Affect DeFi?
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Aug. 8 that the country sanctioned Tornado Cash TORN/USD, a decentralized application on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain that allows the anonymous transfer of Bitcoin BTC/USD. The reasoning behind it, as well as how it was executed, has angered the crypto community and...
Cramer Says No To This Stock, Suggests Tesla Instead Since 'They're Also In The Lithium Business'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enbridge Inc. ENB is a "great stock." The "Mad Money" host said no to Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI, adding that it is a Canadian company not making any money. "We've got to stick with money-making companies. How about Tesla, Inc. TSLA? They’re also in the lithium business."
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 46.09%, 74.50% and 30.23% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Tesla 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past five years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA returned 69.01%, 122.12% and 51.12% respectively. As good...
Trump SPAC Merger Deal Includes Provisions For 'Material Disruptive Events' Like A Presidential Run And Prison Time
One of the most talked about SPAC mergers of all time saw shares surge in valuation and demand and brought interest back to the SPAC market. A filing shows some provisions for the SPAC merger based on its well-known namesake leader. What Happened: Trump Media & Technology Group announced a...
Cryptocurrency Chain Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Chain's XCN/USD price has decreased 3.57% over the past 24 hours to $0.08. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 2.0%, moving from $0.08 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chain...
3 Factors Tesla Investors Should Consider As EV Maker Splits Its Shares On Wednesday
Tesla, Inc. TSLA is on the cusp of implementing one of the most-awaited corporate actions of 2022. For the unversed, electric vehicle pioneer Tesla announced on Aug. 5 that it has secured board approval for splitting its common stock in the ratio 3:1. The split is to be implemented in the form of a stock dividend, with each shareholder of record as of Aug. 17 receiving two additional shares for every share they hold.
The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions.
Russians Plan To Enter The Crypto Market And Evade Restrictions
Bitcoin BTC/USD is being sold off ahead of today’s Jackson Hole symposium, as mentioned in yesterday’s market commentary. Meanwhile, according to a poll, almost a third of Russians are ready to buy cryptocurrency in the next six months, despite there being no legal way to buy or sell cryptocurrencies in Russia right now.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Ahead Of Powell's Speech; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower on Friday, falling below the $21,500 level. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded losses, trading below the $1,700 level this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded lower this morning. Theta Fuel...
1,229 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 1,229.27 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,945,068, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,582.29), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Silent Wall Street Giant Wades Into Blockchain Tech
Ethereum ETH/USD rode the momentum of the upcoming Merge—which has been confirmed to begin September 6—to battle its way back to the 1,700 level this week. Global asset management giant Invesco has its eyes on web3 with the launch of Invesco Metaverse Fund this week. The $30 million fund will be actively managed and invest in 7 key areas, including next-gen operating and computer systems, hardware and devices, and networks.
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Into The Weekend After Fed's Powell Craters Markets
Bitcoin BTC/USD was sliding over 4% lower on Friday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell threw the markets into chaos during his annual speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Ethereum ETH/USD was the hardest hit, plummeting over 8%, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD fell slightly more modestly in tandem with Bitcoin, declining...
Bitcoin Down More Than 4% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has fallen 4.2% to $20,689.00. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% loss, moving from $21,459.72 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past...
Confounding Trade? Cathie Wood Dumps $50M In Nvidia Shares Just 2 Weeks After Major Buy And A Day Ahead Of Earnings
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management dumped over 293,000 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA on Tuesday via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds. This comes just two weeks after Ark bought 366,982 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and a day ahead of the tech company's second-quarter earnings release. Nvidia was...
