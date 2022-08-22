ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aggies in the NFL: Preseason Week 2

By Timm Hamm
 4 days ago

When NFL camps started, there were 40 former A&M players on NFL rosters.

By Tuesday morning, all 32 NFL teams will have completed the second week of the NFL preseason.

When camps started, there were 40 former Texas A&M players on NFL rosters, and a lot of them saw action. Some younger players were cut after Week 1 while others are veterans who won't see much preseason action. But those who are anticipating playing time will hope to move up on this team's depth chart in hopes of making their final 53-man roster.

Here's how things went for Aggies in the NFL in Week 2 of the preseason (in alphabetical order):

Bobby Brown, LA Rams DT: Brown did not see playing time in the Rams' 24-40 loss to Houston on Saturday.

Randy Bullock, Tennessee Titans K: Bullock was perfect on field goal attempts with makes from 32 and 49 yards, as well as one successful extra point attempt.

Michael Clemons, New York Jets DE: The Jets take on the Falcons on Monday Night Football.

Tyrel Dodson, Buffalo Bills LB: Dodson played after sitting out Week 1 and recorded three solo tackles on 21 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps in Buffalo's 42-15 win over Denver on Saturday.

Jermaine Eluemunor, Las Vegas Raiders OG: Eluemunor played the entire first half at left tackle in Vegas' 15-13 win over Miami.

Justin Evans, New Orleans Saints S: Evans finished Week 2 with two solo tackles in 34 snaps in New Orleans' 20-10 loss to the Packers.

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR: Evans did not suit up in the Bucs' 13-3 loss to the Titans on Saturday.

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns DE: Garrett did not play in Cleveland's 21-20 loss to Philadelphia.

Carson Green, Tennessee Titans OT: Green was a casualty of early cuts by the Titans last week.

Kenyon Green, Houston Texans, OL: Green did not play in the Texans' 24-20 win over the Rams on Friday. He sat out as a precaution after recently clearing concussion protocol.

Aaron Hansford, Dallas Cowboys LB: Hansford was a victim of early cuts by the Cowboys after being injured early in camp.

Anthony Hines, Los Angeles Rams LB: Hines played 31 defensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps. He registered five tackles, three solo.

Jared Hocker, Jacksonville Jaguars OG: Hocker was a late offseason cut of the Jaguars.

Germain Ifedi, Atlanta Falcons OG: The Falcons play the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Buddy Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers LB: Johnson recorded three solo tackles in 14 defensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps in Pittsburgh's 27-14 victory over the Ravens on Sunday.

Tyree Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers DE: Johnson was cut by the Steelers earlier this month.

Kingsley Keke, Arizona Cardinals DT: Keke didn't play in the Week 1 preseason game and was cut by Arizona last week.

Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars WR: After sitting out in Week 1, Kirk caught five passes for 54 yards.

DeMarvin Leal, Pittsburgh Steelers DE: Leal registered two solo tackles and one sack in the Steelers' 16-15 win over Jacksonville on Saturday.

Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens DT: Madubuike only played nine snaps in the Ravens' 24-17 win over the Cardinals and finished with one assisted tackle.

Braden Mann, New York Jets P: The Jets will face the Falcons on Monday Night Football.

Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons OT: The Falcons will play the Jets on Monday Night Football.

Ryan McCollum, Pittsburgh Steelers C: McCollum played seven snaps at center after joining the Steelers on Tuesday. Pittsburgh beat Jacksonville 16-15 on Saturday.

Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints C: McCoy is projected to be the starting center in the regular season and did not play.

Von Miller, Buffalo Bills LB: Miller, along with the majority of projected starters, did not play in the Bills' 42-15 win over Denver on Saturday.

Kellen Mond, Minnesota Vikings QB: Mond started in the Vikings' 17-7 loss to the 49ers, and completed 10-of-20 passes for 82 yards and two interceptions.

Dan Moore, Pittsburgh Steelers OT: Moore started at left tackle and played 39 snaps in the Steelers' 16-15 win over Jacksonville on Saturday.

Cedric Ogbuehi, Houston Texans OT: Ogbuehi played the entire first half in the Texans' 24-20 win over the Rams on Friday.

Leon O'Neal Jr., San Francisco 49ers S: O'Neal Jr. was waived by the team earlier in the month.

Jayden Peevy, Tennessee Titans DT: Peevy played 11 snaps on defense but did not record a stat in the Titans' 13-3 win over Tampa Bay.

Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions WR: As a projected starter in the regular season, Reynolds sat out during the Lions' 27-26 win over the Colts on Saturday.

Ricky Seals-Jones, New York Giants TE: Seals-Jones did not play in the Giants' 25-22 win over the Bengals.

Isaiah Spiller, Los Angeles Chargers RB: Spiller caught one pass for no gain, and ran the ball three times for three yards in LA's 32-18 loss to the Cowboys on Saturday.

Jace Sternberger, Pittsburgh Steelers TE: Sternberger saw action on five special teams plays where he recorded one tackle.

Keaton Sutherland, San Francisco 49ers OG: Sutherland played 58 offensive snaps and saw action on two special teams plays.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans QB: As the projected starting quarterback, Tannehill watched from the sideline with the majority of the other starters in Tennessee's 13-3 win over to Tampa Bay.

Armani Watts, Indianapolis Colts S: Watts did not play - along with most other veterans - in the Colts' 27-26 loss to Detroit on Saturday.

Trayveon Williams, Cincinnati Bengals RB: Williams had nine carries for 28 yards and one touchdown, and caught one pass for three yards in the Bengals' 25-22 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Donovan Wilson, Dallas Cowboys S: Donovan sat out along with most of the starters in Dallas' 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

Jalen Wydermyer, New England Patriots TE: Wydermyer joined the team late in the week and therefore did not play in Friday's 20-10 win over Carolina.

