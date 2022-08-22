ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty To Federal Drug Trafficking Charges In New York

Rap artist Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he was part of a scheme to move illegal narcotics in New York and New Jersey. William Junior Maxwell II, professionally known as Fetty Wap, appeared in a federal courthouse in Central Islip, New York on Monday, according to the New York Post. The "Trap Queen" artist pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute large amounts of narcontics through Long Island’s Suffolk County to Fetty Wap’s native New Jersey between 2019 and 2020.
