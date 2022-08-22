Read full article on original website
‘Boss of Bosses’ Crips Gang Leader Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Racketeering Murder Conspiracy
A longtime Crips leader in Los Angeles was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy that included the 2014 murder of a rival gang member who was unarmed and washing his car when he was shot dead. Paul Gary “Lil Doc” Wallace, 56, started hanging...
Boston school dean who lived a double life in Latin Kings gang pleads guilty to racketeering after trying to get fellow Kings members to identify a police informant in his case
A former Boston high school dean who lived a double life as a member of the notorious Latin Kings gang may soon face even more jail time after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal racketeering charge. Shaun Harrison, 63, was already serving 26 years in state prison for...
Rapper Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty To Federal Drug Trafficking Charges In New York
Rap artist Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he was part of a scheme to move illegal narcotics in New York and New Jersey. William Junior Maxwell II, professionally known as Fetty Wap, appeared in a federal courthouse in Central Islip, New York on Monday, according to the New York Post. The "Trap Queen" artist pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute large amounts of narcontics through Long Island’s Suffolk County to Fetty Wap’s native New Jersey between 2019 and 2020.
Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty In Drug Trafficking Case, Mandatory 5 Year Sentence
3:09 PM PT -- A rep for the U.S. Attorney's Office for Eastern District of NY has just clarified part of Fetty's plea, telling us, "Count One of the superseding indictment references multiple controlled substances, but the defendant pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine only." Fetty Wap...
Feds to Seize R. Kelly’s $27,000 Prison Commissary Fund After He Failed to Pay Court Fines
"On June 29, 2022, the Court sentenced the Defendant to serve thirty years in custody, pay a $100,000.00 fine, a $900.00 special assessment and a $40,000.00 Justice for Trafficking Victims Act (“JTVA”) assessment," the motion reads. "The Court did not impose a payment plan, making these monetary penalties due immediately."
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive
YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
Ex-Sureño Gangster Tells Jury in Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Trial a Rat ‘Is a Person Who Is Doing What I’m Doing Now’
A former Sureño gangster and Mexican Mafia ally who helped control Los Angeles jails from the inside testified Monday that a lawyer provided a crucial bridge between members incarcerated in different prisons, relaying messages about potential murder plots and other key business decisions. Luis “Hefty” Garcia, 43, is the...
Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Receive Additional Heavy Prison Time for Federal Hate Crimes, Fail to Get Moved Out of State Prison
Travis McMichael, the gunman who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, received another life sentence for a federal hate crime on Monday. He must first serve his state sentence, despite fears that fellow prisoners in Georgia lockup will mete out a “backdoor death penalty.”. Later in the day, his father Gregory McMichael...
Atlanta Man Receives Massive Prison Sentence After Pleading Guilty to Murdering Police Detective During Shooting Spree
A Georgia man was sentenced to spend several hundred years in prison on Friday for the years-ago murder of a police detective. Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green was killed amidst a shoot-out where the condemned man also took aim at several other officers and county sheriff’s deputies in March 2015.
Police Arrest Crime Ring Responsible For Stealing 44,000 Catalytic Converters Worth $22M
An investigation by the Beaverton Police Department has dealt a blow to a prominent crime organization thought to be responsible for catalytic converter thefts on the West Coast, reports OregonLive. The inquiry into the alleged crimes stretches as far back as 2021. In March, Tanner Lee Hellbusch, 32, was found with more than 100 stolen catalytic converters after being pulled over by police.
Security Specialist at Supermax Federal Prison Testifies About Notes Found in Toilet After Alleged Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Visit
A security specialist at the highest security federal prison in the United States testified Tuesday that a Los Angeles lawyer’s already suspicious visits with Mexican Mafia inmates took on a more criminal appearance after three notes were discovered in a visiting room toilet he’d used. The testimony of...
Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With
A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
Mystikal’s Lawyer Confident Rapper Will Be Cleared In Rape Case
Mystikal‘s lawyer has spoken out on his client’s latest case and is very confident the rapper will beat the sexual assault charge levied against him. Joel Pearce, an attorney who previously represented the rapper when he faced similar rape and kidnapping charges in 2020, said he doesn’t believe the current rape and kidnapping charges against the former No Limit rapper will stick.
Husband sentenced to 65 years in Fitbit murder case
A Connecticut man was sentenced Thursday to 65 years in prison for the 2015 killing of his wife, who prosecutors say was wearing a Fitbit exercise activity tracker with data that contradicted his statements to police.Richard Dabate, 46, of Ellington, was convicted by a jury in May of murder and other charges. He maintains his innocence and intends to appeal the verdicts, his lawyer, Trent LaLima, said after the hearing at Rockville Superior Court.The fatal shooting of Connie Dabate, 39, at the couple's home two days before Christmas in 2015 while their two young sons were in school drew...
Louisville Detective Takes Plea Agreement and Admits She Helped Falsify Parts of No-Knock Warrant that Led to Breonna Taylor’s Death
A former Kentucky police officer pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to her role in falsifying the search warrant that authorized the deadly raid that resulted in the police killing of Breonna Taylor. Onetime Louisville Metropolitan Police Department detective Kelly Hannah Goodlett, 35, was charged with one count of...
Former Prosecutor Pleads Guilty to Kissing Defendant in Courthouse Office and Having Her Remove a ‘Portion of Her Clothing’
A now-former eastern Missouri prosecutor has pleaded guilty to federal charges for “admitted sexual contact with a defendant” in his courthouse office and then lying about it during an FBI probe, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Friday. James Isaac “Ike” Crabtree, 40, pleaded guilty to two...
Police Worker Jailed for Stealing Over $117k in COVID Relief
Elisa Rivera had to pay all the money back to the federal government before she stood trial on Wednesday.
Irving woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling 'date rape drug'
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving woman who sold date rape drugs over the internet was sentenced on Thursday to 151 months - more than 12 years - in federal prison. Hyun Ji Martin, 40, sold gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), more commonly known as the date rape drug, over the dark web, court documents said.Martin was first charged in June 2021, then plead guilty in August 2021 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. On Nov. 6, 2020, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Parcel Task Force officers observed Martin delivering 15 parcels to a post office in Irving, two of...
A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty In Firearm Assault Case
A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to felony assault with a firearm. Rolling Stone reported the rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, appeared in court on Wednesday (Aug. 17), allowing his lawyer, Sara L. Caplan, to speak on his behalf. The “Pretty Flacko” rapper must clear any upcoming travel to perform with the court. A protective order also bars A$AP Rocky from possessing any firearms or ammunition and prohibits him from contacting or coming within 100 yards of the alleged victim Terrell Ephron.More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky Opens Up About Fatherhood And Relationship With Rihanna: "I Just Want A Cool Child...
Prosecutors Drop Domestic Assault Charges Against Michelle Branch Following Accusation That She Slapped Estranged Husband
Authorities in Tennessee have dropped domestic assault charges against singer Michelle Branch some two weeks after she was charged with allegedly assaulting her husband. According to online court records, the charges against Branch were dismissed Wednesday at the request of the state. People reported that Branch had also appeared in court that day.
