ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Man uses nose to inflate 10 balloons in one minute, setting new world record

By Ben Cost
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N9gaI_0hQyVu7j00

He blew away the competition.

Prolific Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush added to his impressive tally after blowing up 10 balloons in a minute — with his nose. A video of the awe-inspiring “hyperinflation” demonstration is going viral as viewers praise the nasally endowed fellow.

“Boy does that feel good, 10 balloons inflated in one minute using only my nose,” Idaho’s Rush exclaimed in a Sunday YouTube clip showcasing his semi-automatic nostrils. The Boise resident reportedly first attempted the balloon inflating world record about five years ago, but colds, allergies and other factors prevented him from “blowing away” the previous record of nine balloons.

The challenge is particularly tricky as Guinness rules require each air sack to be inflated and tied off within 60 seconds.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FdZ_1Lnx1XI?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

In the literal breathtaking footage, Rush can be seen impressively inflating all 10 balloons within the allotted time. With his feat of respiratory fortitude, the Gem State resident shattered the previous record set by Brooklyn’s Ashrita Furman — who holds the Guinness World Record for having the most with over 200 standing records. He’s also set over 700 records since 1979.

No slouch himself, Rush has set nearly 250 Guinness World Records , including the title for world’s fastest juggler, the world’s slowest juggler, most bowling balls juggled and most consecutive ax-juggling catches, NPR reported . In June, the serial record smasher massacred the Guinness World Record for chainsaw balancing after holding it on his forehead for 31 minutes and 25 seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41aH4t_0hQyVu7j00
Rush inflates his way into the record books.
David Rush / YouTube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVYgE_0hQyVu7j00
The Boise resident reportedly first attempted the balloon inflating world record about five years ago, but colds, allergies and other factors prevented him from blowing away the previous record of nine balloons.
David Rush / YouTube

Rush is currently striving to break a record a week in an effort to promote STEM education and “the power of having a growth mindset.”

The polymath practices for 20 to 30 records a week, squeezing in time between his family and full-time job as a product manager by practicing in mornings and during breaks, he said.

“You make time for what’s important for you,” Rush said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CiYvz_0hQyVu7j00
Rush has broken 250 Guinness World Records.
David Rush / YouTube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lLx8_0hQyVu7j00
Rush attempts to blow away the competition.
David Rush / YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boise, ID
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Rush
Person
Ashrita Furman
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy