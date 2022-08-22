Man uses nose to inflate 10 balloons in one minute, setting new world record

He blew away the competition.

Prolific Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush added to his impressive tally after blowing up 10 balloons in a minute — with his nose. A video of the awe-inspiring “hyperinflation” demonstration is going viral as viewers praise the nasally endowed fellow.

“Boy does that feel good, 10 balloons inflated in one minute using only my nose,” Idaho’s Rush exclaimed in a Sunday YouTube clip showcasing his semi-automatic nostrils. The Boise resident reportedly first attempted the balloon inflating world record about five years ago, but colds, allergies and other factors prevented him from “blowing away” the previous record of nine balloons.

The challenge is particularly tricky as Guinness rules require each air sack to be inflated and tied off within 60 seconds.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FdZ_1Lnx1XI?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

In the literal breathtaking footage, Rush can be seen impressively inflating all 10 balloons within the allotted time. With his feat of respiratory fortitude, the Gem State resident shattered the previous record set by Brooklyn’s Ashrita Furman — who holds the Guinness World Record for having the most with over 200 standing records. He’s also set over 700 records since 1979.

No slouch himself, Rush has set nearly 250 Guinness World Records , including the title for world’s fastest juggler, the world’s slowest juggler, most bowling balls juggled and most consecutive ax-juggling catches, NPR reported . In June, the serial record smasher massacred the Guinness World Record for chainsaw balancing after holding it on his forehead for 31 minutes and 25 seconds.

Rush inflates his way into the record books. David Rush / YouTube

The Boise resident reportedly first attempted the balloon inflating world record about five years ago, but colds, allergies and other factors prevented him from blowing away the previous record of nine balloons. David Rush / YouTube

Rush is currently striving to break a record a week in an effort to promote STEM education and “the power of having a growth mindset.”

The polymath practices for 20 to 30 records a week, squeezing in time between his family and full-time job as a product manager by practicing in mornings and during breaks, he said.

“You make time for what’s important for you,” Rush said.

Rush has broken 250 Guinness World Records. David Rush / YouTube