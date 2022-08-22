ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Herro’s girlfriend says ‘buckle up’ if you want to date an NBA player

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Katya Elise Henry — the girlfriend of Miami Hear star Tyler Herro — was brutally honest while sharing advice about dating an NBA player.

During an “ask me anything” on Instagram Sunday, someone ask Henry about “advice for anyone who just started dating an NBA player,” to which she wrote:

“Aww man buckle up lol this life is not for the weak.”

Katya Elise Henry
Katya Elise Henry/Instagram
Tyler Herro’s girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry does an “Ask Me Anything” on Instagram on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
Instagram/Katya Elise Henry

Henry — who is pregnant with her and Herro’s second child — didn’t offer any further advice on the subject.

In June, Henry shared messages about cheating on her social media pages and appeared to remove all posts that included Herro, 22, at the time. The couple never addressed the split speculation publicly and went on to celebrate Henry’s pregnancy later that month.

Tyler Herro with his girlfriend Katya Elise Henry and their daughter Zya.
Instagram/Katya Elise Henry
Tyler Herro’s girlfriend Katya Elise Henry poses for a mirror selfie on Instagram.
Instagram/Katya Elise Henry

During her Instagram “AMA,” Henry was asked if the couple has “talked about marriage recently” — to which she wrote that “marriage isn’t something I’m pressed on to be honest.”

Henry added that after the birth of the couple’s first child, Zya, last September, she learned that “teamwork makes the dream work” with Herro.

Herro and Henry are believed to have started dating in March 2020, when the NBA player tweeted at the fitness model.

