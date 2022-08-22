Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. As Kansas schools, from kindergarten to post-graduate, have returned to […] The post Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

KANSAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO