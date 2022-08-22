ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Independent’s petition for Kansas governor’s race certified

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters will have another option to choose from in the race for the state’s next governor. Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab confirmed Thursday that a petition filed by Senator Dennis Pyle was certified with more than the 5,000 signatures required by state law. Pyle and running mate, Kathleen Garrison, will now have their names added to the November ballot as independent candidates for governor and lieutenant governor.
Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen is representing himself in a lawsuit filed this week in Sedgwick County District...
Man Sues in Sedgwick County Court Over Abortion Amendment, Demands Statewide Recount

A Kansas man is suing in Sedgwick County Court for a complete, statewide hand recount of the abortion question that appeared on August 2nd primary ballot. Kansas voters rejected the proposed amendment by a margin of 59% to 41% (or roughly 165,000 votes), thus keeping current abortion laws in place. A recent hand recount in 9 counties did not change that result. Fewer than 100 votes were changed in those counties out of the more than 500,000 that were cast.
Four candidates running for governor of Kansas

Incumbent Laura Kelly (D), Derek Schmidt (R), Seth Cordell (L), and Dennis Pyle (Independent) are running in the general election for governor of Kansas November 8. This is the only governorship Democrats are defending in 2022 in a state that Donald Trump (R) won in 2020. Major independent observers rate the election as a toss-up.
Funeral services set for Kansas State Rep. Gail Finney

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Funeral services are set to celebrate the life and legacy of Kansas State Representative Gail Finney. A wake will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1525 N. Lorraine, in Wichita. The official Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m., also at St. Mark United Methodist Church.
Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. As Kansas schools, from kindergarten to post-graduate, have returned to […] The post Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas concealed carry application numbers decline in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Recent legislative changes could account for a decline in concealed application numbers in Kansas for the most recent fiscal year. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the number of Kansans who apply for new concealed carry licenses declined in the recently concluded 2022 fiscal year.
Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. When pro-Trump extremists converged in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, they followed […] The post Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas lawmakers react to student loan forgiveness

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a plan to eliminate $10,000 of student loan debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000 annually. Kansas lawmakers have released statements to make their thoughts heard. Senator Jerry Moran said in a news release via Twitter this move will only increase inflation: “There is […]
USDA plans to invest nearly $640K to 15 rural Kansas communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday, August 24, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis reported that the USDA has decided to invest more than $600,000 in critical infrastructure to rural Kansas communities. People across 15 Kansas communities will see the funding to...
USDA gives nearly $640,000 to Kansas towns, businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansas towns and businesses are getting money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis calls the USDA funds an investment towards clean energy and emergency preparedness in rural communities. Davis said the amount adds up to $639,854. These are the Kansas recipients, listed […]
Student-loan relief program available in rural counties across Kansas

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - While the student-loan forgiveness plan President Joe Biden announced this week is drawing headlines, there is another way for college graduates to get loans paid off. It’s an opportunity available across Kansas. Rural Opportunity Zones or “ROZs,” are counties in Kansas where the Office of...
