Detroit News
Michigan GOP movements could unify or collide at Saturday's convention
Lansing — Thousands of Republican delegates will gather Saturday in Lansing to officially pick their party's candidates for November with many eyes focused on Shane Hernandez, the former Tea Party activist who could become the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor. If convention goers sign off on gubernatorial candidate Tudor...
Rejected county chair wants delegate fight at Michigan GOP convention
Mark Forton, the once-recognized head of Macomb County’s Republican Party says he will lead an effort Saturday to replace the county’s delegates at the Michigan GOP convention, an event supposed to be a show of statewide party unity. Republicans in Macomb, the state’s third-largest county, voted in April...
abc12.com
Exclusive poll: Democrats lead top Michigan races; abortion amendment popular
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – A new EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 shows likely Michigan voters aren’t happy with the status quo, but they want to keep the same candidates in office. Of the 600 likely voters polled, incumbent Democrats are leading races for Michigan governor, attorney general and...
deadlinedetroit.com
Why isn't the Michigan GOP listening to Nolan Finley?
Those who read Edith Hamilton's "Mythology" in eighth grade English may remember Cassandra, the Trojan priestess whose fate was to speak prophecies that were always true, but never believed. Today Nolan Finley, the Detroit News' editorial-page editor and one of the highest-profile conservatives in the state, published his umpteenth column...
Former Republican gubernatorial candidate makes bid for lieutenant governor
LANSING, Mich. — A former Republican candidate for governor has announced that he will be pursuing the nomination for the position of lieutenant governor at the party's convention this weekend. Ralph Rebandt, who finished last in the Republican primary election for governor with about 4% of the overall vote,...
POLL: Michigan Democrats hold leads in key races
Now that the November matchups are officially set, we have our first snapshot of how the statewide races are looking with less than a month before voting starts, and just over two months before election day.
Detroit News
Kathy Niezurawski, former Detroit News copy editor, dies at 72
From excelling in Spanish enough to teach teenagers to earning another college degree late in life, Kathy Niezurawski was known as a lifelong learner. “She was just thirsting for knowledge all the time,” said Marcy Anderson, a friend for more than 50 years. “She just soaked it up.”
wtvbam.com
Craig will not support Dixon in Governor’s race
DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig will not support Tudor Dixon in her bid to unseat incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November. Craig was leading the GOP polls for the Republican nomination when a group supporting Dixon filed a complaint about petition signatures collected by Craig’s campaign. The investigation led to thousands of signatures being disqualified and Craig being kicked off the ballot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan voters can now request absentee ballots for Nov. election: How to apply
Michigan voters can now request an absent voter ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022, general election. As of Thursday, Aug. 25, applications are open for Michigan voters to request an absent voter ballot that will be mailed to them before the Nov. 8 general election. The application period always begins 75 days before Election Day.
Detroit News
Court nixes certain Michigan's auto insurance cuts, but group promises appeal
A long-awaited court order Thursday ridding Michigan's auto insurance reform of a large swath of cost containment measures was greeted as a victory by patients and health care providers and as setback by the law's defenders. The order would stop the 2019 law's mandated fee cuts on certain services, which...
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
wgvunews.org
Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate
Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House. He chaired...
Former pastor Ralph Rebandt to seek lieutenant governor nod at GOP convention
LANSING – Former pastor Ralph Rebandt, who finished last out of five candidates in the GOP Republican primary, announced Monday he will run for lieutenant governor at the party's state convention on Saturday. But soon after Rebandt announced his planned challenge, former President Donald Trump issued a statement in...
Court closes appellate door to lawmakers in Michigan abortion fight
A three-judge panel at the Court of Appeals said it found no need for an immediate review.
Garrett Soldano chooses not to run for Michigan lieutenant governor
"I appreciate the encouragement and support over the past 72 hours," wrote Soldano. "I have decided not to run for LT. Governor."
Detroit News
Romulus ex-Mayor Burcroff pleads guilty in federal corruption case
Detroit — Former Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud after being accused of spending more than $15,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses. Burcroff, 58, pleaded guilty in federal court in Detroit three months after prosecutors charged the politician from the Wayne County community, alleging he defrauded campaign donors who thought the money would be spent on re-election expenses. Instead, prosecutors say he spent the money on his daughter's wedding, a Florida vacation, flowers, a $4,500 booze bill and dues and expenses at the Belleville Yacht Club.
Absentee ballot applications now available in Michigan
Michiganders now can apply to vote absentee in the November 8 general election, the state said Thursday.
wdet.org
GOP Michigan lawmaker’s primary residence called into question after redistricting
Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. After the recent redistricting that took place in the state, Michigan lawmakers have had to grapple with living in a new district — in some cases one that isn’t as friendly to their political party as before.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Detroit News
Michigan Dems prep for fall election as GOP awaits unpredictable convention
Lansing — Michigan Democrats pushed to unify voters behind top-of-the-ballot incumbents Sunday, while state Republicans — a week ahead of their own nominating convention — made veiled comments over social media about the team they'd nominate for the November general election. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, standing beside Lt....
