Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Michigan GOP movements could unify or collide at Saturday's convention

Lansing — Thousands of Republican delegates will gather Saturday in Lansing to officially pick their party's candidates for November with many eyes focused on Shane Hernandez, the former Tea Party activist who could become the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor. If convention goers sign off on gubernatorial candidate Tudor...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Why isn't the Michigan GOP listening to Nolan Finley?

Those who read Edith Hamilton's "Mythology" in eighth grade English may remember Cassandra, the Trojan priestess whose fate was to speak prophecies that were always true, but never believed. Today Nolan Finley, the Detroit News' editorial-page editor and one of the highest-profile conservatives in the state, published his umpteenth column...
Detroit News

Kathy Niezurawski, former Detroit News copy editor, dies at 72

From excelling in Spanish enough to teach teenagers to earning another college degree late in life, Kathy Niezurawski was known as a lifelong learner. “She was just thirsting for knowledge all the time,” said Marcy Anderson, a friend for more than 50 years. “She just soaked it up.”
DETROIT, MI
wtvbam.com

Craig will not support Dixon in Governor’s race

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig will not support Tudor Dixon in her bid to unseat incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November. Craig was leading the GOP polls for the Republican nomination when a group supporting Dixon filed a complaint about petition signatures collected by Craig’s campaign. The investigation led to thousands of signatures being disqualified and Craig being kicked off the ballot.
DETROIT, MI
wgvunews.org

Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate

Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House. He chaired...
Detroit News

Romulus ex-Mayor Burcroff pleads guilty in federal corruption case

Detroit — Former Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud after being accused of spending more than $15,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses. Burcroff, 58, pleaded guilty in federal court in Detroit three months after prosecutors charged the politician from the Wayne County community, alleging he defrauded campaign donors who thought the money would be spent on re-election expenses. Instead, prosecutors say he spent the money on his daughter's wedding, a Florida vacation, flowers, a $4,500 booze bill and dues and expenses at the Belleville Yacht Club.
ROMULUS, MI
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Dems prep for fall election as GOP awaits unpredictable convention

Lansing — Michigan Democrats pushed to unify voters behind top-of-the-ballot incumbents Sunday, while state Republicans — a week ahead of their own nominating convention — made veiled comments over social media about the team they'd nominate for the November general election. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, standing beside Lt....
MICHIGAN STATE

