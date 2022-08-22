Detroit — Former Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud after being accused of spending more than $15,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses. Burcroff, 58, pleaded guilty in federal court in Detroit three months after prosecutors charged the politician from the Wayne County community, alleging he defrauded campaign donors who thought the money would be spent on re-election expenses. Instead, prosecutors say he spent the money on his daughter's wedding, a Florida vacation, flowers, a $4,500 booze bill and dues and expenses at the Belleville Yacht Club.

ROMULUS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO