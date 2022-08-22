ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wgxa.tv

GSP: 14-year-old pedestrian hit by car, hospitalized

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) -- A 14-year-old was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Decatur County on Monday. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., on August 22 a white Toyota Camry was traveling on S. Wheat Avenue. According to Georgia State Patrol, the vehicle was being driven by 43-year-old Stephenia...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Thomasville police need community help to locate missing boy

The Thomasville Police Department needs help from the community to locate Jordan Howard. Police say that he is in the company of Desharoah Tim. The two were last seen walking in the area of N. Martin Luther King Blvd. and Gribben St. at 9:45 p.m. on August 25, according to law enforcement.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

APD: 1 arrested in entering auto incident, 1 still wanted

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested one suspect in an entering auto incident early Friday morning and is still searching for another suspect. On Aug. 26, officers responded to Ashely Riverside Apartments located on the 300 block of Jackson Street around 3:30 a.m., in reference to an Entering Auto incident.
ALBANY, GA
WJHG-TV

Jackson County crash leaves one injured

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A single-vehicle crash has left one Marianna man seriously injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers report the pick-up truck was headed east on Reddoch Road in Jackson County. They said the truck veered onto the shoulder of the road. We’re told the driver then steered back onto the road, causing the truck to spin.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Two car accident reported in Bainbridge

There is a report of a two-car accident on E. Shotwell and S. Sims St. in Bainbridge. According to a Facebook post from Bainbridge Public Safety, EMS arrived on scene and transported those with complaints of injury to be checked out. This is a developing story. Stay connected with FOX...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
wdhn.com

Flames engulf Houston County home

TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) – A fire gutted a mobile home in the 1800 block of West Cook Road in the Houston County community of Taylor. Several fire trucks and Houston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. The call came out between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
southgatv.com

Jefferson Street collapse work slated

ALBANY, GA – Motorists in the Good Life City need to be aware of the latest road hazard. Today, crews are closing the outside southbound lane of the 200 block of N. Jefferson Street to repair a cave in. The cave in occurred near the intersection of Pine Avenue...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Decatur Co. crash

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Decatur County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. It happened on Gandy Hill Road, off Lake Douglas Road. It was a single car accident and it was reported shortly after 2:40 p.m., according to troopers. Debra...
wfxl.com

Robbery suspect wanted by Camilla Police Department

The Camilla Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a robbery suspect. According to a Facebook post from the agency, 17-year-old Anthony Jackson, from Camilla, is wanted for felony charges of robbery by sudden snatching and theft by taking firearm. Camilla PD says on June 6, Jackson snatched a firearm...
CAMILLA, GA
WALB 10

Woman charged after Thomas Co. child abducted

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the abduction of a 1-year-old Thomas County child. Felecia Elaine Horne, 50, was charged in connection to the abduction. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said Horne had permission to take the 1-year-old. But after going silent, the child’s...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Downtown Moultrie earns ‘Downtown of the Year’ award

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Downtown Moultrie was recently awarded the Georgia Downtown of the year award. Every good downtown starts with a great centerpiece and Moultrie has just that. The Colquitt County Courthouse was once voted the prettiest courthouse in the state but it’s what Moultrie has done around the courthouse...
MOULTRIE, GA

