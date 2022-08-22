Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
GSP: 14-year-old pedestrian hit by car, hospitalized
DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) -- A 14-year-old was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Decatur County on Monday. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., on August 22 a white Toyota Camry was traveling on S. Wheat Avenue. According to Georgia State Patrol, the vehicle was being driven by 43-year-old Stephenia...
wfxl.com
Thomasville police need community help to locate missing boy
The Thomasville Police Department needs help from the community to locate Jordan Howard. Police say that he is in the company of Desharoah Tim. The two were last seen walking in the area of N. Martin Luther King Blvd. and Gribben St. at 9:45 p.m. on August 25, according to law enforcement.
WALB 10
APD: 1 arrested in entering auto incident, 1 still wanted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested one suspect in an entering auto incident early Friday morning and is still searching for another suspect. On Aug. 26, officers responded to Ashely Riverside Apartments located on the 300 block of Jackson Street around 3:30 a.m., in reference to an Entering Auto incident.
WJHG-TV
Jackson County crash leaves one injured
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A single-vehicle crash has left one Marianna man seriously injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers report the pick-up truck was headed east on Reddoch Road in Jackson County. They said the truck veered onto the shoulder of the road. We’re told the driver then steered back onto the road, causing the truck to spin.
wfxl.com
Two car accident reported in Bainbridge
There is a report of a two-car accident on E. Shotwell and S. Sims St. in Bainbridge. According to a Facebook post from Bainbridge Public Safety, EMS arrived on scene and transported those with complaints of injury to be checked out. This is a developing story. Stay connected with FOX...
Crosswalk plans for Velda Dairy Rd. offer parents relief
County and city leaders are working to improve safety on the busy road near Desoto Trails Elementary School.
wdhn.com
Flames engulf Houston County home
TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) – A fire gutted a mobile home in the 1800 block of West Cook Road in the Houston County community of Taylor. Several fire trucks and Houston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. The call came out between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on...
Two people injured in single vehicle crash in Gadsden County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident in Gadsden County Tuesday afternoon.
southgatv.com
Jefferson Street collapse work slated
ALBANY, GA – Motorists in the Good Life City need to be aware of the latest road hazard. Today, crews are closing the outside southbound lane of the 200 block of N. Jefferson Street to repair a cave in. The cave in occurred near the intersection of Pine Avenue...
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
WALB 10
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man connected to an Albany double homicide has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, according to Albany Police Department (APD). At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an...
wfxl.com
1 dead and 1 injured following car accident in Decatur County on Monday
One person is injured and another has died following a car accident in Decatur County on Monday. On August 22, at 2:40 p.m , Troopers responded to a crash involving a 2015 red Ford Super duty that was traveling on Lake Douglas Drive, in Decatur County. According to Georgia State...
Tallahassee Fire Department responds to incident on Corlett Street
The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on the 400 block of Corlett Street Thursday morning.
WALB 10
1 killed in Decatur Co. crash
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Decatur County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. It happened on Gandy Hill Road, off Lake Douglas Road. It was a single car accident and it was reported shortly after 2:40 p.m., according to troopers. Debra...
wfxl.com
Robbery suspect wanted by Camilla Police Department
The Camilla Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a robbery suspect. According to a Facebook post from the agency, 17-year-old Anthony Jackson, from Camilla, is wanted for felony charges of robbery by sudden snatching and theft by taking firearm. Camilla PD says on June 6, Jackson snatched a firearm...
Fatal Wednesday shooting in Albany remains under investigation
ALBANY — A fatal Wednesday-morning shooting has been initially ruled the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the incident remained under investigation on Thursday afternoon. Officers with the Albany Police Department went to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue at 10: 30 a.m. Wednesday to serve an...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday.
WALB 10
Woman charged after Thomas Co. child abducted
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the abduction of a 1-year-old Thomas County child. Felecia Elaine Horne, 50, was charged in connection to the abduction. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said Horne had permission to take the 1-year-old. But after going silent, the child’s...
WALB 10
Downtown Moultrie earns ‘Downtown of the Year’ award
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Downtown Moultrie was recently awarded the Georgia Downtown of the year award. Every good downtown starts with a great centerpiece and Moultrie has just that. The Colquitt County Courthouse was once voted the prettiest courthouse in the state but it’s what Moultrie has done around the courthouse...
WALB 10
‘I can’t stop even if I want to’: Albany native working to give back to the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is giving back in more ways than one — all to restore the city that he grew up in. It’s a new month which means there’s a new “Lifting up with Lenah” ready to inspire you with stories from people and organizations doing good deeds.
