Kate Gosselin’s lawyer claims Jon owes child support amid drama over kids’ money

Jon Gosselin is the one with money problems — not Kate Gosselin, according to her lawyer.

Richard J. Puelo said Monday that Kate’s “integrity is impeccable” after her ex-husband claimed she stole money from their kids .

“I can’t say the same for Jon Gosselin,” the attorney told Us Weekly , alleging that the DJ, 45, owes Kate, 47, “$132,875 in child support, not counting interest, from the day it was entered.”

Jon did not respond to the magazine’s request for comment.

Puelo’s side of the story comes four days after The US Sun obtained legal documents in which Kate admitted to making two separate withdrawals of $50,000 from two of her children’s trusts “to survive.”

Jon reacted to the bombshell report by telling the outlet that the “Kate Plus Date” alum’s alleged actions were “disgusting” and “morally wrong.”

Kate Gosselin’s lawyer responded to Jon Gosselin’s criticism of his ex-wife’s use of their kids’ money. Getty Images

Jon said, “Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made.

“You can’t just live off your kids’ money,” he continued. “She has been on TV telling the world she has saved her children’s money when she’s actually been stealing from them — she’s a hypocrite.”

Jon owes Kate child support, her attorney alleged. AFP via Getty Images

Kate claimed in the 2019 filing that she pulled cash from Hannah’s and Collin’s accounts in order to “meet her and the children’s expenses.”

“I borrowed $100,000 from the kids’ trust. And it owes me $387,000 technically,” she said, referencing the private school tuition she allegedly paid for her kids out of pocket.

The former couple are the parents of Madelyn, Cara, Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Leah, Aaden and Joel. Disney General Entertainment Con

“I’m not looking to collect that,” she clarified.

Hannah and Collin have not lived with Kate and their siblings — twins Cara and Madelyn, 21, and fellow sextuplets Joel, Aaden, Alexis and Leah, 18 — since they moved in with Jon in 2018.

Hannah and Collin live with their dad, while their siblings reside with Kate. kateplusmy8/Instagram

The former “Jon & Kate Plus 8” stars began fighting for custody of their kids after splitting in 2009, and their court battle came to an end in May when the little ones became adults.

“It’s over. We are done today. It’s over,” Jon told “Entertainment Tonight” at the time. “This weight has been lifted off my shoulder. It is just a big relief.”

He called himself “free,” adding, “It’s time for me to move on.”