ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate Gosselin’s lawyer claims Jon owes child support amid drama over kids’ money

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gvZ40_0hQyVbbA00

Jon Gosselin is the one with money problems — not Kate Gosselin, according to her lawyer.

Richard J. Puelo said Monday that Kate’s “integrity is impeccable” after her ex-husband claimed she stole money from their kids .

“I can’t say the same for Jon Gosselin,” the attorney told Us Weekly , alleging that the DJ, 45, owes Kate, 47, “$132,875 in child support, not counting interest, from the day it was entered.”

Jon did not respond to the magazine’s request for comment.

Puelo’s side of the story comes four days after The US Sun obtained legal documents in which Kate admitted to making two separate withdrawals of $50,000 from two of her children’s trusts “to survive.”

Jon reacted to the bombshell report by telling the outlet that the “Kate Plus Date” alum’s alleged actions were “disgusting” and “morally wrong.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LAeZ4_0hQyVbbA00
Kate Gosselin’s lawyer responded to Jon Gosselin’s criticism of his ex-wife’s use of their kids’ money.
Getty Images

Jon said, “Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made.

“You can’t just live off your kids’ money,” he continued. “She has been on TV telling the world she has saved her children’s money when she’s actually been stealing from them — she’s a hypocrite.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zgAI0_0hQyVbbA00
Jon owes Kate child support, her attorney alleged.
AFP via Getty Images

Kate claimed in the 2019 filing that she pulled cash from Hannah’s and Collin’s accounts in order to “meet her and the children’s expenses.”

“I borrowed $100,000 from the kids’ trust. And it owes me $387,000 technically,” she said, referencing the private school tuition she allegedly paid for her kids out of pocket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vkLHO_0hQyVbbA00
The former couple are the parents of Madelyn, Cara, Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Leah, Aaden and Joel.
Disney General Entertainment Con

“I’m not looking to collect that,” she clarified.

Hannah and Collin have not lived with Kate and their siblings — twins Cara and Madelyn, 21, and fellow sextuplets Joel, Aaden, Alexis and Leah, 18 — since they moved in with Jon in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJZ9G_0hQyVbbA00
Hannah and Collin live with their dad, while their siblings reside with Kate.
kateplusmy8/Instagram

The former “Jon & Kate Plus 8” stars began fighting for custody of their kids after splitting in 2009, and their court battle came to an end in May when the little ones became adults.

“It’s over. We are done today. It’s over,” Jon told “Entertainment Tonight” at the time. “This weight has been lifted off my shoulder. It is just a big relief.”

He called himself “free,” adding, “It’s time for me to move on.”

Comments / 15

NoGuts NoGlory
4d ago

Here's a novel idea. Maybe she should have worked and lived within her means instead of buying a $750,000 lakefront North Carolina home with money she stole from her kids' trusts then furnishing it with money she stole from a corporation she owned jointly with them. Those weren't necessary expenses. And, though she said the money was for the kids' survival, the money she took was withdrawn from the trusts of the two who didn't even live with her. I hope she's forced to pay back every dime with interest, even if it means her kids have to sue her in civil court to recover it.

Reply
29
Bill Jones
4d ago

is the support before or after she stole a hundred grand from her children?....A hundred grand that she will never reconcile

Reply
12
Pamela Humphrey
4d ago

so what does child support have to do with her stealing her children's money one has nothing to do with other

Reply(1)
24
Related
Us Weekly

Kate Gosselin’s Lawyer Responds to Jon Gosselin’s Claims About Kids’ Money: Her ‘Integrity Is Impeccable’

Sharing her side of the story. Kate Gosselin’s attorney addressed Jon Gosselin's claims that his ex-wife removed money from their children's accounts. "Kate's integrity is impeccable. I can't say the same for Jon Gosselin," Richard J. Puleo told Us Weekly on Monday, August 22, about the DJ's accusations. The lawyer also alleged that Jon, 45, […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gosselin
Person
Kate Gosselin
Daily Mail

Jon Gosselin claims his ex-wife Kate stole $100K from two of their kids' bank accounts: 'It's morally wrong'

Jon Gosselin accused his ex-wife, Kate, of stealing $100,000 from two of their kids' bank accounts, the same year she purchased a $750,000 lakeside home in North Carolina. In legal documents, obtained by The Sun, the Kate, 45, confirmed that she did make two separate withdrawals of $50,000 from their teenagers Hannah and Collin's trust accounts, but claimed it was 'to survive' and 'meet her and the children's expenses.'
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Kellyanne Conway's 17-Year-Old Daughter Comes Out As Gay, Introduces Girlfriend In TikTok Video

Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia has publicly come out as gay on social media.In some TikTok videos, which were uncovered by Radar, Claudia, 17, gave fans a glimpse inside her love life by introducing her followers to girlfriend Valentina Olson, a singer-songwriter.“I just want to say, I am part of the LGBTQ community and this is my best friend Valentina, she’s an ally!" Claudia said in the clip. In various videos, the new couple are seen kissing, hanging out in a hot tub and taking a sunset stroll on the beach. As OK! previously reported, Claudia made headlines for her tense...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Drama#Us Weekly#The Us Sun#Afp#Gett
epicstream.com

Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back

The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is Seen on Rare Public Outing at Target

Casually cool. Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt opted for a simple street style look during a shopping run to Target. The 16-year-old was seen wearing a red sweatshirt, white shorts and black Vans sneakers as she left the large department store with a friend, according to photos obtained by HollywoodLife. Shiloh also kept her blonde hair tied back in a bun, and she wore a black face mask while carrying a big bag of items from her shopping trip.
THEATER & DANCE
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

Donald’s Secret Golf Date With Ivanka: Trump ‘Desperately Tried To Convince’ Daughter & Husband Jared Kushner To Back His 2024 Bid

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner had a secret rendezvous on the golf course last week with dad Donald Trump — in a bid to thaw any icy tensions between the one-time first family.Radar has learned exclusively that the 76-year-old former commander-in-chief “desperately tried to convince” Ivanka and Jared to back his inevitable campaign for 2024.Both Ivanka and Jared were White House aides during Trump’s troubled four-year presidency, a period of their lives that supposedly convinced the pair that Donald shouldn’t seek reelection. Ivanka, 40, is said to have pleaded with her dad to retire from politics because she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Page Six

Page Six

139K+
Followers
15K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy