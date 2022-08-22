ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicolas Cage shocks fans with new fiery red hair

By Margaret Abrams
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XT8Kg_0hQyVZma00

Nicolas Cage isn’t afraid of making a statement.

The ever-eccentric “Face/Off” actor — who once came close to buying a cave full of bats so he could go spelunking in the nude, and at one point was the proud owner of a two-headed snake — has a new hairstyle, and it’s as wild as his personality.

Cage, 58, debuted a bright red dye job late last week, along with a goatee — although he opted out of coloring his facial hair to match his Manic Panic-looking mane.

“Cool red hair,” one fan commented on a fan account’s post showing off the Oscar winner’s new ‘do, while multiple others dropped strings of fire emojis to show their approval.

“A goat with a goatee,” another person quipped.

🍒Just Nic Cage with new Cherry red hair… …That's it, that's the Tweet… pic.twitter.com/VuXJSyqwht

— Morganna Bramah❤️‍🔥 (@Cyborganna) August 22, 2022

While the actor’s transformed his tresses numerous times for roles — going gray and scruffy for 2021’s “Pig,” fluffy and sun-streaked for 1983’s “Valley Girl,” loose and wavy for 1997’s “Con Air,” etc. — he typically sticks to his signature dark cropped coif in his day-to-day life, making this fiery red hue a departure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nwdt1_0hQyVZma00
The “Leaving Las Vegas” actor usually sticks the same short, dark brown ‘do.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It’s not the only major change for Cage these days; in April, the “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” star revealed he and his fifth wife , 27-year-old Riko Shibata, are expecting a baby girl named Lennon Augie (in honor of John Lennon and Cage’s father, August Coppola).

Hopefully the actor will take his daughter’s future hair experimentations in stride.

Comments / 0

