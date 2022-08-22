Lakewood officers cleared in December shooting

Lakewood police officer Ashley Ferris, center, receives the Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart while bookended by Lakewood Police chief Daniel McCasky, left, and division chief Anita Koester on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, during the 2022 Belmar Awards Ceremony at the Lakewood Cultural Center in Lakewood, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Two Lakewood police officers won't face charges for shooting at a man who killed five people during a shooting rampage that began in Denver and ended in Lakewood.

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office on Monday announced that Ashley Ferris and Brianna Hagan were justified in firing their guns at Lyndon James McLeod on Dec. 27, the TV station reported.

McLeod fatally shot Alicia Cardenas, owner of Sol Tribe tattoo shop; Danny Scofield, "Dano Blair," who worked at Lucky 13 Tattoo & Piercing; Sarah Steck, who worked at Hyatt House; Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, who worked at Sol Tribe; and Michael Swinyard, who was killed inside his home near Cheesman Park.

McLeod shot and wounded Jimmy Maldonado, who worked at Sol Tribe, and Ferris, who shot and killed McLeod near the Belmar shopping district.