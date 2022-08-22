ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Lakewood officers cleared in December shooting

By Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ghn3q_0hQyVW8P00
Lakewood police officer Ashley Ferris, center, receives the Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart while bookended by Lakewood Police chief Daniel McCasky, left, and division chief Anita Koester on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, during the 2022 Belmar Awards Ceremony at the Lakewood Cultural Center in Lakewood, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Two Lakewood police officers won't face charges for shooting at a man who killed five people during a shooting rampage that began in Denver and ended in Lakewood.

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office on Monday announced that Ashley Ferris and Brianna Hagan were justified in firing their guns at Lyndon James McLeod on Dec. 27, the TV station reported.

McLeod fatally shot Alicia Cardenas, owner of Sol Tribe tattoo shop; Danny Scofield, "Dano Blair," who worked at Lucky 13 Tattoo & Piercing; Sarah Steck, who worked at Hyatt House; Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, who worked at Sol Tribe; and Michael Swinyard, who was killed inside his home near Cheesman Park.

McLeod shot and wounded Jimmy Maldonado, who worked at Sol Tribe, and Ferris, who shot and killed McLeod near the Belmar shopping district.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Police make 4 arrests in Lakewood shooting

Authorities have arrested four people in connection with the July 31 shooting death of Ramon Castro Contreras, 27, at a car wash on Sheridan Boulevard in Lakewood. The day after the shooting, investigators arrested a man and a teenager in connection with the shooting. On Tuesday, authorities arrested another man and another teenager in connection with the shooting, Lakewood police said.
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Golden man may sue officers for early-morning SWAT raid, shooting

A federal judge has cleared the way for a Golden man to sue law enforcement officers for the injuries and damage they caused in executing an early-morning, no-knock warrant as part of a largescale operation against the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. Dustin J. Ullerich's civil rights lawsuit described in graphic terms how he was "literally disemboweled" when a member of Jefferson County's regional SWAT team shot him in the abdomen after trying to smash open his door at 4 a.m. Ullerich, who was reportedly in...
GOLDEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
County
Denver, CO
Lakewood, CO
Crime & Safety
The Denver Gazette

3 killed in separate crashes in Denver

Three people died in separate crashes in Denver on Monday. In the first crash, a vehicle struck a pedestrian at Morrison Road and Sheridan Boulevard in southwest Denver, police said. In the second crash, a vehicle rolled over at Smith Road and Albion Street, killing a girl who was riding in the vehicle and injuring four other people. In the third crash, a light rail train struck a pedestrian in the 8100 block of Smith Road in northeast Denver. The medical examiner will release the names of the people who were killed after their families have been notified.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime
The Denver Gazette

Protect ‘protective services’ from abuse

Stunning, lurid and devastating allegations against a former Arapahoe County child protective-services worker — brought to light by The Gazette’s dogged reporting — have implications statewide. Most notably, if the ex-employee’s alleged, outrageous abuses could occur at one such county agency that handles cases of child abuse and neglect, a re-examination of procedures and safeguards is warranted for counterpart agencies in other counties across Colorado. The power to take custody of a household’s children following credible allegations of abuse or neglect poses an awesome responsibility...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

1 dead, 1 injured in Thornton crash

One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a car crash in Thornton, police said Wednesday. The single-vehicle crash occurred in the 10500 block of Riverdale Road. The coroner will release the name of the man who died after his family has been notified.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Denver Gazette

Child protective worker investigated for false claims about parents who had kids taken away

The ex-partner of the former embattled Aurora police chief, already charged criminally with falsely reporting that a vocal critic of the chief sexually abused her son, now is under investigation by the FBI on new allegations of manipulating the child protective system where she worked to gain the upper hand in her own child custody battle. Robin Niceta is being investigated for faking an attack by a former partner.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver, RTD officials say Union Station is improving, plan millions in structural changes

Denver is "making progress" in addressing public health and safety concerns at Union Station, a coalition of officials told members of the City Council on Wednesday morning, and millions of dollars in infrastructure changes are planned going forward. But the heightened response to Union Station over the past several months, which has included more than 1,100 arrests and an increased police presence, has simply moved unhoused Denverites to other parts of the city, those same officials said. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

Showcasing the abilities and special stories of those with disabilities, the ReelAbilities Film Festival Denver, in-person Denver and Boulder this weekend and virtually through Aug. 31. These special films are on a national tour. Nine in-person films at JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 S. Dahlia St., and 13 virtually. Films $5-15 per screening. reelabilities.org/denver.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

BIDLACK | Being offended is the cost of liberty

My regular reader (Hi Jeff!) will recall that it doesn’t take much to get me talking about constitutional rights and free speech. Heck, I’ve cited the case of Gideon v. Wainwright, and the right to say nothing to cops, in no less than seven columns during my run here at Colorado Politics. So it is not surprising that I was interested in a recent CP story that is yet another example of what free speech really means.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Body found at Northglenn water treatment plant

Authorities on Wednesday were investigating after a body was found in a reservoir at the Northglenn water treatment plant on West 112th Street. Investigators said they don't believe that foul play was involved, and city officials said the water was still safe to drink. North Metro Fire Rescue said the water was still safe to drink. According to a press release, "The individual was found in the terminal reservoir, which is a raw, untreated water source that undergoes standard treatment and disinfection prior to distribution."
NORTHGLENN, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy