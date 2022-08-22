ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7th Overall Pick In The 2013 NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

On August 22, Ben McLemore still remains a free agent. The former Kansas star has played for the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies.

On August 22, Ben McLemore still remains a free agent available for any team in the NBA to sign.

The former Kansas star has played for the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies over his nine seasons in the NBA.

He was the seventh overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Kings, and he spent the first four seasons of his career in Sacramento.

In both of his first two seasons, he played in all 82 regular season games, and during his second season he averaged a career-high 12.1 points per contest.

After the Kings, he spent one season with the Grizzlies (2018).

The following season he returned to Sacramento, and played in 19 games for the Kings.

After that, he spent part of two seasons with the Rockets, and half of a season with the Lakers.

This past year, he played for the Trail Blazers, and in 64 games he put up a very solid 10.2 points per contest.

McLemore was an elite shooter coming out of Kansas, and while that has not been the case in the NBA, he has still had some solid shooting seasons.

In 2019, he played in 71 games for the Rockets and put up 10.1 points per contest, while shooting 40% from the three-point range.

With the Kings in 2017, he also shot over 38% from the three-point range while scoring 8.1 points per contest.

He is still just 29-years-old, so he could be a good pickup for a multitude of teams.

