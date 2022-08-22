Lowe’s offering Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween decorations

DALLAS (KDAF) — Halloween fans, the spooky season is coming up.

If you love decorating your place for Halloween, you are not alone. Just in time to begin preparing for fall and Halloween, Lowe’s has announced a Nightmare Before Christmas collection.

The exclusive Lowe’s Master of Fright collection by Gemmy Industries features giant inflatables of your favorite Nightmare Before Christmas characters including Jack Skellington, Sally, Dr. Finkelstein and the Clown with the Tear-Away Face.

Also included in the collection are two inflatable scenes: Sally with Dr. Finkelstein and a full moon mountain scene with Jack and Sally.

The collection will be available at select Lowe’s stores and online at Lowes.com starting Aug. 29. For more information, including pricing, click here .

