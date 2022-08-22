ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Lowe’s offering Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween decorations

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xOaEj_0hQyVLfe00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Halloween fans, the spooky season is coming up.

If you love decorating your place for Halloween, you are not alone. Just in time to begin preparing for fall and Halloween, Lowe’s has announced a Nightmare Before Christmas collection.

The exclusive Lowe’s Master of Fright collection by Gemmy Industries features giant inflatables of your favorite Nightmare Before Christmas characters including Jack Skellington, Sally, Dr. Finkelstein and the Clown with the Tear-Away Face.

Also included in the collection are two inflatable scenes: Sally with Dr. Finkelstein and a full moon mountain scene with Jack and Sally.

The collection will be available at select Lowe’s stores and online at Lowes.com starting Aug. 29. For more information, including pricing, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
tornadopix.com

Eat play love – Fort Worth Weekly

Courtside Kitchen, 1615 Rogers Rd, FW. 682-255-5751. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday to Saturday. Perhaps I was a little ostentatious in my statement as I was chopping up spicy chicken strips and French toast in Funkytown, fighting the urge to unleash my inner beast and devouring chicken fried in hot sauce and messy puddles of melted butter.
FORT WORTH, TX
texasmetronews.com

DALLAS SOUTHERN PRIDE HOSTS SUMMER JAM MEGA PARTY 2022, FEATURINGMONEYBAGG YO, EST GEE, KASH DOLL AND LA LOVE THE BOSS

WHO/WHAT: Dallas Southern Pride, will host its Summer Jam Mega Party 2022 with some of the biggest names in hip-hop and entertainment, including rapper Moneybagg Yo as the headliner and additional performances by rappers EST Gee and Kash Doll and singer LA Love the Boss. The event will be hosted and emcee’d by Jazzi Black of 97.9 The Beat.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Gemmy Industries#Lowes Com#Nexstar Media Inc
InsideHook

This New Barbershop Has Hot Shaves, Free Whiskey and Vinyl

Raja Ratan has been helping men dress better since 2003, when he opened Q Clothier, a custom suiting store in Dallas. That was followed by Rye 51, a casual counterpart that opened next door to Q’s West Village location in 2012, with high-quality denim, shirts and other ready-to-wear items. Since then, he’s expanded those businesses to more cities across Texas and the South, including Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans. And now, he’s addressing mens’ style and grooming from the neck up, with the debut of Mr. Winston’s, a barbershop that just opened its doors in Dallas, with more stores to come.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas-Sized BBQ Festival Coming to DFW

The Q BBQ Fest will be cooking up a Texas-sized amount of barbecue this fall at the AT&T Stadium, bringing in pitmasters from across the nation to participate. Presented by Miller Lite from November 4-6, the event will feature some of the biggest names in the food industry and “30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs,” reported NBC DFW.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Halloween
CW33 NewsFix

Adorable baby monkey born at Dallas Zoo

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves babies and baby animals are some of the cutest babies Earth will see and the Dallas Zoo is presenting another adorable baby to the world. They’re sharing with the world its newest white-cheeked gibbon who was born on August 11. The baby is...
DALLAS, TX
thegarlandmessenger.com

Bad News for Garland Seniors

Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
GARLAND, TX
KDAF

KDAF

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy