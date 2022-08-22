Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
LAPD: Possible Hit-Run Motorist Comes Forward, Released Pending Investigation
A man possibly responsible for the hit-and-run injury of a restaurant worker on a moped in the downtown Los Angeles area brought the car believed to have been involved in the crash to a police facility Thursday, and was released pending further investigation, authorities said. The man, who was not...
NBC Los Angeles
NBC Los Angeles
Jury Gives a $26 Million Verdict for a Former Pasadena USD Student Who Was Assaulted
An LA County Superior Court jury delivered a $26 million verdict for a former Pasadena Unified School District special education student who was sexually assaulted by three male classmates. The 11-year-old was a student in the special education program for emotionally disturbed children at Focus Point Academy during the 2015-2016...
lagunabeachindy.com
2021 Laguna Beach officer of the year exits for OCDA
A major crimes detective elected by his peers as the 2021 Laguna Beach Officer of the Year departed for the Orange County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. Brandon Drake said he’s grateful for Laguna Beach hiring him out of the academy and will dearly miss working with his station colleagues. But as a husband and father to three- and one-year-olds, the desire for more uninterrupted family time motivated him to make a change.
foxla.com
Multiple street takeovers reported across Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Screeching tires, donuts, hundreds of spectators. It was the wrong kind of middle-of-the-night wake-up call for people living near the intersection of Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim. A street-racing sideshow. It was of several events that happened overnight and those who heard the noise...
Man convicted of rampage in two O.C. Cities
A 36-year-old man was convicted today of going on a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer.
foxla.com
Aliso Viejo man who killed dad after being told to 'stop drinking beer and get a job' sentenced
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - An Aliso Viejo man who killed two people - including his own father - after he was told to "stop drinking beer and get a job" was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was...
lagunabeachindy.com
Man accused of bludgeoning aunt arrested after South Laguna standoff
A Laguna Beach man suspected of bludgeoning his aunt was arrested after a six-hour standoff Tuesday that ended after officers put tear gas into a South Laguna home. Shaun Brant, 31, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. At 10:20 .m., a woman called...
Son Gets Life in Prison For Killing Dad, Girlfriend in Aliso Viejo
A man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus 84 years and four months to life, for fatally shooting his father and his father's girlfriend and wounding two other roommates in the family's Aliso Viejo home after his father told him to stop drinking beer and get a job.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Arrested in Armed Robbery of Men Followed From Crazy Girls Nightclub
Two men were arrested in the armed robbery of three men in Los Angeles' Fairfax Area who were targeted after they were followed out of a Hollywood adult nightclub. Michael Moore, 27, of Fairfield, and Amough Keyana Bonton, 21, of Sacramento, were arrested on Monday, Los Angeles police said in a news release Thursday. Both men were out on bail on gun charges at the time of the heist early last month.
NBC Los Angeles
One Killed, One Hurt in Downtown LA Shooting Near Movie Set
One man was killed and another person was hurt in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, after a shooting that took place near a movie set. Detectives are now investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened, with police seen inside and outside the Bay Street warehouse where the shooting took place.
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
L.A. Weekly
John Martinez Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Beach Boulevard [Huntington Beach, CA]
42-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Collision near Ellis Avenue. Police responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m., just south of Ellis Avenue on August 22nd. Investigators say a northbound black 2008 Toyota Camry struck Martinez as he was crossing Beach Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk. Paramedics arrived and...
orangecountytribune.com
Stolen ID theft suspect sought
Westminster police are seeking the public’s cooperation in finding a woman suspected in using a stolen “Real ID” state diver’s license or identification card for some financial transactions. According to the WPD. the suspect is described as a white female in her 40s, with blonde hair,...
newsantaana.com
O.C. man convicted after killing dad, girlfriend and shooting two others, because he didn’t want to work
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 31-year-old man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 84 years and four months to life for shooting his father and his father’s girlfriend to death and attempting to kill two roommates in the family’s Aliso Viejo home after his father told him to stop drinking beer and get a job.
L.A. Weekly
Francisco Javier Flores Killed in Collision on 91 Freeway [Anaheim, CA]
32-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead, 4 Others Injured in Traffic Accident on 91 Freeway. The incident took place on the eastbound 91 Freeway just before 6:00 p.m. involving a black pickup truck and a white Toyota Corolla. According to initial reports, high speeds were a contributing factor in the accident. Furthermore,...
newsantaana.com
The SAPD is searching for a bicyclist who attacked a driver
On 8/14/22, at approximately 3:15pm, the victim positioned his vehicle to make a northbound turn from Edinger Avenue onto Fairview Street. As he waited to make the turn, a bicyclist approached in the bicycle lane and proceeded to hit his vehicle. The victim exited his vehicle and walked towards the...
NBC Los Angeles
Headstones in a Long Beach Cemetery Were Vandalized and Knocked Over
Multiple headstones in a Long Beach cemetery were vandalized including being knocked down. On Monday around 10 a.m. police responded to a call of vandalism at a Sunnyside Cemetery near the 1100 block of East Willow St. When police arrived they spoke with an employee who said that the headstones...
foxla.com
