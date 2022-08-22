ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliso Viejo, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Resident Confronts People Gathered for Anaheim Street Takeover

Residents in Orange County are upset after they were awakened by a street takeover in Anaheim that left behind a mess of tire marks. One man was so upset he brought out what appeared to be a machete and exchanged words with people gathered for the takeover in an Anaheim neighborhood.
ANAHEIM, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

2021 Laguna Beach officer of the year exits for OCDA

A major crimes detective elected by his peers as the 2021 Laguna Beach Officer of the Year departed for the Orange County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. Brandon Drake said he’s grateful for Laguna Beach hiring him out of the academy and will dearly miss working with his station colleagues. But as a husband and father to three- and one-year-olds, the desire for more uninterrupted family time motivated him to make a change.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Multiple street takeovers reported across Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Screeching tires, donuts, hundreds of spectators. It was the wrong kind of middle-of-the-night wake-up call for people living near the intersection of Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim. A street-racing sideshow. It was of several events that happened overnight and those who heard the noise...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Resident armed with pickaxe confronts street takeover crowd in Anaheim

As the street takeover crisis continues to plague residents throughout Southern California, one resident in Anaheim took things into his own hands overnight, confronting the crowd with a pickaxe. According to police, there were as many as five sideshows in Orange County in the span of a few hours, and footage from each scene shows much of the same from other events — large crowds, dangerous driving stunts and burnt rubber. At one point a man, shirtless and barefoot, confronted the crowd while armed with a pickaxe as they rallied out front of his home on Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mistrial#Day Spa#Magyar#Violent Crime#District Court#Nbcla
NBC Los Angeles

Two Arrested in Armed Robbery of Men Followed From Crazy Girls Nightclub

Two men were arrested in the armed robbery of three men in Los Angeles' Fairfax Area who were targeted after they were followed out of a Hollywood adult nightclub. Michael Moore, 27, of Fairfield, and Amough Keyana Bonton, 21, of Sacramento, were arrested on Monday, Los Angeles police said in a news release Thursday. Both men were out on bail on gun charges at the time of the heist early last month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Killed, One Hurt in Downtown LA Shooting Near Movie Set

One man was killed and another person was hurt in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, after a shooting that took place near a movie set. Detectives are now investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened, with police seen inside and outside the Bay Street warehouse where the shooting took place.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Stolen ID theft suspect sought

Westminster police are seeking the public’s cooperation in finding a woman suspected in using a stolen “Real ID” state diver’s license or identification card for some financial transactions. According to the WPD. the suspect is described as a white female in her 40s, with blonde hair,...
WESTMINSTER, CA
L.A. Weekly

Francisco Javier Flores Killed in Collision on 91 Freeway [Anaheim, CA]

32-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead, 4 Others Injured in Traffic Accident on 91 Freeway. The incident took place on the eastbound 91 Freeway just before 6:00 p.m. involving a black pickup truck and a white Toyota Corolla. According to initial reports, high speeds were a contributing factor in the accident. Furthermore,...
ANAHEIM, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD is searching for a bicyclist who attacked a driver

On 8/14/22, at approximately 3:15pm, the victim positioned his vehicle to make a northbound turn from Edinger Avenue onto Fairview Street. As he waited to make the turn, a bicyclist approached in the bicycle lane and proceeded to hit his vehicle. The victim exited his vehicle and walked towards the...
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Headstones in a Long Beach Cemetery Were Vandalized and Knocked Over

Multiple headstones in a Long Beach cemetery were vandalized including being knocked down. On Monday around 10 a.m. police responded to a call of vandalism at a Sunnyside Cemetery near the 1100 block of East Willow St. When police arrived they spoke with an employee who said that the headstones...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Orange County hit by street takeovers

Multiple street takeovers were reported across Orange County Wednesday night. Hundreds of spectators and drivers were spotted performing stunts and taking over intersections in Anaheim and Santa Ana.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

