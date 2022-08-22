Is Pinterest a 10-Bagger in the Making?

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) hasn't exactly been one of the stock market's top performers recently with shares down by more than 75% from their peak. However, in this video, Matt Frankel, CFP® discusses why he's still a big believer in the company.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of August 22, 2022. The video was published on August 22, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Pinterest

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pinterest wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Pinterest. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Matthew Frankel, CFP, is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/frankel , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.