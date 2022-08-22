ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

UVA School of Law class of 2025 shows record numbers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Law Class of 2025 is starting strong and is already displaying record numbers. The class not only has the strongest academic numbers in the history of the school, but it is also the most racially diverse, being made up of 50% women, 40% people of color, and representing students from 38 different states.
NBC 29 News

Eviction Filings Increase

Charlottesville/Albemarle Meals on Wheels gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year. Meals on Wheels is holding its first ever benefit concert with the help of Pro Re Nata Brewery. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announces $3.7 million to go to research at UVA.
NBC 29 News

BRCC and Augusta Health partner to bring stipends to nursing students

Since pandemic rent protections expired, the Charlottesville Legal Aid Justice Center says it has seen
Inside Nova

Transportation authority weighs $75 billion in Northern Virginia projects

The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is looking for feedback from the public on its long-range TransAction plan, which is supposed to guide the region’s transportation project priorities through 2045. Featuring an estimated $75.7 billion in potential projects, TransAction is different from the NVTA’s six-year program, serving instead as a...
NBC 29 News

CPD Interim Chief Durrette speaks about downtown issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Interim Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette is hearing from the public about downtown issues. People voiced concerns at an event held inside the Violet Crown Theater Wednesday, August 24. Items included alleged lack of police presence, the absence of public restrooms on the Downtown Mall, and mental health efforts police are making when interacting with people.
NBC 29 News

UVA Cheerleaders greet Jackson-Via Elementary School Students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Charlottesville’s Jackson-Via Elementary School got a special surprise on their third day of school. A group of UVA cheerleaders greeted the children as they made their way to class in the morning. “It’s been so fun, we’ve gotten amazing hugs, and smiles and...
NBC 29 News

First-time college student transition advice for parents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The transition from high school to college can be difficult for the parents of new college students. Tim Davis, a clinical psychologist at the University of Virginia, is sharing some advice for parents. Davis says the key is to evolve your parenting style, learn active listening,...
NBC 29 News

Annual 2022 ‘Batten Builds Day’ event

The pause on federal student loan repayment will be extended for the last time through December 31, 2022. Borrowers should expect to resume payment in January 2023, but what's owed could be a lot less. The intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive in Charlottesville is now a
cbs19news

Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
cbs19news

Orange residents asked to fill out jury duty questionnaire

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County residents may have recently received a jury duty questionnaire. This questionnaire has a Maryland return address. According to a release, the Orange County Circuit Court Clerk's Office has partnered with ezJURY for jury management. The questionnaire is part of this service. Residents...
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway

Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
NBC 29 News

ACPS and CCS finding ways to give free or reduced meals to students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools are still finding ways to give out free or reduced meals, even though the Federal Free Meals Program for all students has ended. “Through the pandemic, Congress enacted a special legislation related to COVID in which all students related to...
