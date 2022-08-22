Read full article on original website
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
NBC 29 News
UVA School of Law class of 2025 shows record numbers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Law Class of 2025 is starting strong and is already displaying record numbers. The class not only has the strongest academic numbers in the history of the school, but it is also the most racially diverse, being made up of 50% women, 40% people of color, and representing students from 38 different states.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville/Albemarle Meals on Wheels gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year
High football season kicks off in full force with the debut of Friday Night Fury, but we got a taste of the pigskin tonight with Albemarle High traveling to Harrisonburg. Since pandemic rent protections expired, the Charlottesville Legal Aid Justice Center says it has seen a significant increase in eviction lawsuit filings.
NBC 29 News
Eviction Filings Increase
Charlottesville/Albemarle Meals on Wheels gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year. Meals on Wheels is holding its first ever benefit concert with the help of Pro Re Nata Brewery. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announces $3.7 million to go to research at UVA. Updated: 7 hours ago. U.S....
NBC 29 News
Intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive temporarily changed
The pause on federal student loan repayment will be extended for the last time through December 31, 2022. Borrowers should expect to resume payment in January 2023, but what’s owed could be a lot less. Rather than sit in classrooms, hundreds of Batten School Students are working to help...
NBC 29 News
BRCC and Augusta Health partner to bring stipends to nursing students
Inside Nova
Transportation authority weighs $75 billion in Northern Virginia projects
The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is looking for feedback from the public on its long-range TransAction plan, which is supposed to guide the region’s transportation project priorities through 2045. Featuring an estimated $75.7 billion in potential projects, TransAction is different from the NVTA’s six-year program, serving instead as a...
NBC 29 News
First day of school means hundreds of students walking to Charlottesville and Albemarle schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - School is back in session for Charlottesville and Albemarle County. With less bus drivers behind the wheel, students and school leaders alike are walking to their schools together. “We’re just trying to have a walking bus,” Buford Middle School Principal Rodney Jordan said. Luckily,...
NBC 29 News
CPD Interim Chief Durrette speaks about downtown issues
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Interim Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette is hearing from the public about downtown issues. People voiced concerns at an event held inside the Violet Crown Theater Wednesday, August 24. Items included alleged lack of police presence, the absence of public restrooms on the Downtown Mall, and mental health efforts police are making when interacting with people.
NBC 29 News
UVA Cheerleaders greet Jackson-Via Elementary School Students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Charlottesville’s Jackson-Via Elementary School got a special surprise on their third day of school. A group of UVA cheerleaders greeted the children as they made their way to class in the morning. “It’s been so fun, we’ve gotten amazing hugs, and smiles and...
NBC 29 News
First-time college student transition advice for parents
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The transition from high school to college can be difficult for the parents of new college students. Tim Davis, a clinical psychologist at the University of Virginia, is sharing some advice for parents. Davis says the key is to evolve your parenting style, learn active listening,...
NBC 29 News
Annual 2022 ‘Batten Builds Day’ event
Stafford Schools: 'Poor communication' and lack of water led to 101 heat illnesses at convocation
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Stafford County’s School Board is investigating what caused eight people to be hospitalized from heat illness during a school event earlier this month. The board held a special meeting Tuesday evening to get answers about the unusual August 5 incident. SCPS kicked off the 2022...
NBC 29 News
Madison County makes a change to personal property taxes on vehicles
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With a lot more people in Virginia paying more personal property taxes on their cars, Madison County is working to ease the financial burden. The personal use vehicle tax is now $3 per $100 of assessed value, which is down $0.60 from what it was previously.
NBC 29 News
NBC 29 News
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announces $3.7 million to go to research at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm toured one of the University of Virginia’s chemistry labs that focuses on clean energy, and after the tour she made a big announcement. “Dr. Zhang’s lab and Dr. Zhang, thank you so much for your leadership. You will be...
Albemarle Police investigating shots fired near Charlottesville
According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of Queens Court at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 16 for several reports of shots fired. Several vehicles and buildings in the area were hit but no injuries were reported.
cbs19news
Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
cbs19news
Orange residents asked to fill out jury duty questionnaire
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County residents may have recently received a jury duty questionnaire. This questionnaire has a Maryland return address. According to a release, the Orange County Circuit Court Clerk's Office has partnered with ezJURY for jury management. The questionnaire is part of this service. Residents...
The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway
Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
NBC 29 News
ACPS and CCS finding ways to give free or reduced meals to students
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools are still finding ways to give out free or reduced meals, even though the Federal Free Meals Program for all students has ended. “Through the pandemic, Congress enacted a special legislation related to COVID in which all students related to...
