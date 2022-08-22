CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Law Class of 2025 is starting strong and is already displaying record numbers. The class not only has the strongest academic numbers in the history of the school, but it is also the most racially diverse, being made up of 50% women, 40% people of color, and representing students from 38 different states.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO