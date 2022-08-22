ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Metropolitan Library offering students free after-school snacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library announced that it has once again partnered with Children's Hunger Alliance to provide free after-school snacks to students at 15 of its 23 branches. Barnett Branch: Monday-Friday: 3:30-4:30 p.m. & Saturday: 2:30-3 p.m. Driving Park Branch: Monday-Friday: 4:15-4:45 p.m. & Saturday:...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Columbus, OH
Education
City
Columbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Groveport Madison Schools approved purchase of new school buses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Madison school board approved Wednesday night the purchase of five more school buses. The district said the buses will be used for special education student services. Last week, parents told ABC 6/FOX 28 their children's buses are either hour late or never come...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CCS strike doesn't mean kids are unfed: 'Grab & Go' program fueling students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's certainly not ideal. On the first day of School for Columbus City Schools, the students aren't going through typical lunch lines to eat. Instead, they're picking up 'Grab & Go' meals. Meals that provide both lunch and breakfast for the following morning. "It's important...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools leaders discuss absence policies during virtual webinar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools held a virtual webinar for families on August 23 and discussed attendance, learning schedules, and available resources. Some parents did not attend the meeting, because they said they viewed attending the meeting as crossing the picket line. “We’re gonna stand by our...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Teacher turned CEA spokeswoman, Regina Fuentes stays focused on future

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — She's been the voice of the Columbus Education Association throughout the school talks and strike. Fuentes said she grew up going to Columbus schools and has been teaching in the district all her career. Wednesday would’ve been the first day of her 24th year of...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Club#Columbus City Schools#K12
myfox28columbus.com

Parents of CCS students with learning disabilities worry about virtual school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As students learn virtually during the strike, parents are concerned about their kids who have learning disabilities. According to CCS Director of Communications Jacqueline Bryant, all students will receive their legally mandated SDI (specially designed instruction)/special education service minutes during the strike. She said intervention specialists and related service providers who work during the strike will work with students virtually. Once students and staff return to in-person learning, there will be opportunities to make up any remaining minutes of SDI after school, on Saturdays, and during the summer.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CEA and CCS reach conceptual agreement, teachers could return to classroom Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Board of Education reached a conceptual agreement with the Columbus Education Association Thursday morning. Teachers won't be hitting the picket lines Thursday morning but instead getting ready to welcome students back into classrooms. Thursday would have been the fourth day of the teacher's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
myfox28columbus.com

Teacher strike sidelines Columbus City Schools student athletes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools coaches can only stare at their empty stadiums from a distance. The teacher strike has made a bit of déjà vu for city school athletes who remember the suspension of practice and games during the pandemic. As teachers strike, athletics...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City School board to hold special meeting Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Friday, Aug, 26. The district said the board will meet at 5:30 p.m. and will immediately "recess into Executive Session, per ORC Section 121.22 (G)(4) to prepare for, conduct, or review negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees concerning their compensation or other terms and conditions of their employment."
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Joint patrols part of OSU/CPD crime fighting strategy in University District

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Classes started this week for students at The Ohio State University. This weekend OSU and Columbus Police will be teaming up to patrol the campus area. The University District Safety Task Force asked for beefed up joint patrols as part of the strategy to reduce crime in the area.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus firefighters to install free smoke alarms in Whitehall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Firefighters will be in Whitehall Saturday installing smoke alarms in homes. Free smoke alarms will be provided by the American Red Cross. Firefighters will be staged at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, located at 2364 West Mount Street at 10 a.m. Over 200 houses will...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

End of summer safety reminders ahead of Labor Day

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Marking the unofficial end of the summer make sure you stay safe for your last road trip before the pools close for the season! Doctor Luca Delatore from The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center joins Good Day Columbus with a few reminders for families to keep in mind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy