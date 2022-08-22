ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTEP sets new all-time freshman enrollment record as fall semester opens

By Julia Lucero, El Paso Times
The University of Texas at El Paso saw an all-time high in freshman students when the fall semester started Monday.

The approximately 3,600 "first-time-in-college students," often referred to as freshmen, represent a 22% increase over fall 2021 enrollment in the same group, a UTEP news release stated.

The previous freshman record was set in fall 2019, when 3,400 freshmen enrolled, the news release stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIf2B_0hQyULdR00

"We saw across-the-board increases in all demographics,” said Amanda Vasquez, assistant vice president for enrollment management. “More students from El Paso are starting their college careers at UTEP. We’ve also seen increased interest from across Texas and out of state.”

The new cohort of students is the first benefiting from the Paydirt Promise Plus program announced this year. Texas resident students with family incomes of less than $75,000 can attend UTEP without having to pay out-of-pocket for tuition and fees, the news release stated.

“One of the best feelings in the world is when you can tell a student who didn’t think they could afford college, that, yes, they can come to UTEP and their tuition is paid,” said Gary Edens, vice president for student affairs. “We are so grateful to be part of Texas’ flagship university system. The support is tremendously helpful.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F306z_0hQyULdR00

The top five most popular programs chosen by the new UTEP students this fall are nursing, business, biological sciences, psychology and computer science, the news release stated.

Official UTEP census numbers will be released Sept. 8, the news release stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oGbzd_0hQyULdR00

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: UTEP sets new all-time freshman enrollment record as fall semester opens

